Do you love to entertain, but would rather skip the inevitable mess in your home or workplace? There are fabulous event venues in Memphis to host unforgettable gatherings. Whether it’s a work function, a birthday party, or a wedding, there is a Memphis venue that is perfectly suited for your gathering. Check out our list of the top event venues in Memphis.

The Top Event Spaces in Memphis

Metal Museum

Neighborhood: Downtown Memphis

Website: metalmuseum.org

Located just south of downtown Memphis, the Metal Museum offers a picturesque venue with breathtaking views of the Mississippi River and the Harahan Bridge. Whether you’re planning a retreat, wedding, or holiday party, the Metal Museum has a venue space to suit your needs. Dance the night away surrounded by sculptures and 100-year-old trees, or take advantage of their gazebo constructed of historic castings. If you have a larger group, outdoor areas may be tented or utilized to accommodate up to 800 guests.



Memphis Botanic Garden

Neighborhood: East Memphis

Website: membg.org

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city at the beautiful and serene Memphis Botanic Garden. This family-friendly area boasts 96 acres of garden spaces, 30 specialty gardens, and multiple indoor event spaces, both large and small. The space can accommodate groups of any size from 10 to 10,000. Whether you are planning an intimate wedding ceremony, an over-the-top reception, a corporate retreat, or a family reunion, Memphis Botanic Garden has the perfect space for you.



Graceland’s Chapel in the Woods

Neighborhood: Whitehaven

Website: graceland.com

Graceland’s Chapel in the Woods sits on the serene, historic grounds surrounding Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis. Situated in the heart of the surrounding forest, the chapel features high-beam wood ceilings, spacious bridal and groom’s rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that make for a stunning natural backdrop to your ceremony. The chapel offers seating for up to 75 in their beautiful antique church pews, plus seating space for up to 25 additional guests. Even better, Graceland’s talented team of professionals is there to orchestrate everything you need to create an unforgettable wedding experience, from the flowers to the cake to the photography.



Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Neighborhood: East Memphis

Website: dixon.org

Dixon Gallery and Gardens is a fine art museum and public garden founded 45 years ago by Hugo and Margaret Dixon. Distinguished by its innovative programs in the arts and horticulture, The Dixon features a permanent collection of over 2,000 objects, including French and American Impressionist paintings and significant holdings of German and English porcelain. Their expansive campus, including their public garden and museum, appeals to visitors of all ages.



