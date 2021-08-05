Though many people prefer the blooming flowers of spring or the changing colors of autumn, I absolutely love summer. Being from Hawaii, I’m unfazed by the notorious Southern humidity, and late-night sunsets are one of my favorite things about living in the continental United States.

Each year, as soon as August rolls around, I begin to frantically fill my calendar with everything I want to do before the weather hits my 65-degree definition of “cold.” Here are seven things I recommend checking off your list before it’s time to pull out those fall sweaters!

What to Do in Louisville Before Summer Ends

‘SUP’ around with Endless Summer Paddle.

1301 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40204 • (502) 203-1041



If you’re the proud owner of a standup paddleboard (SUP), take advantage of the summer sun and get out on the water before the temperature drops. Or, if you’re like me and haven’t quite gotten around to investing in a board of your own, you can book a session with Endless Summer Paddle Company. They offer basic SUP classes for beginners, SUP yoga for all skill levels, SUP workout sessions, and more — at four different locations. You can also rent a board for a couple of hours to go on a solo SUP.

Get hoppy at a beer event.

There’s nothing better than a cold beer on a hot summer day, right?! In addition to the numerous local breweries around town that are serving up pilsners, stouts, and everything in between on a daily basis, there are also plenty of brew-based celebrations for Louisville beer lovers to enjoy this season.

IPA Fest at West Sixth NuLu

A day dedicated to the West Sixth IPA will include multiple classic IPAs on tap, as well as a brand-new, specialty IPA.

August 7, 11 a.m.

817 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 234-4733

$15 standard, $40 premium

Summer Beer Fest at Frazier

The inaugural Summer Beer Fest at Frazier will boast more than 200 specialty beers, food trucks, live music, and more.

August 7, 3 to 6 p.m.; 2 to 6 p.m. for VIP

829 W. Main St. Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 753-5663

$55 general admission, $80 VIP Garden Ticket

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Craft beer, live music, local food trucks, and family-friendly games will fill Central Park.

August 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

1340 South Fourth St., Louisville, KY 40208 • (502) 635-5244

$15 at the gate or online

Back to Brew

Tickets to Louisville Zoo’s annual event include tastings from craft breweries and wineries, as well as live music and samples from local restaurants.

August 28, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, KY 40213 • (502) 459-2181

$125 online

Oktoberfest

The German American Club of Louisville welcomes the public to enjoy imported beers, German cuisine, and live music.

September 10 & 11, 2 to 11:55 p.m.

1840 Lincoln Ave. 40213 • (502) 634-3176

$5 donation per adult

Cheer on the city’s soccer teams at Lynn Family Stadium.

350 Adams St., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) LOU-CITY

Louisville City FC’s regular season ends in October, but your last chance to take advantage of their LouCity 5 Match Pack — a discounted pack of tickets to attend five home games — is coming up quick, as the team will only play at Lynn Family Stadium six more times between now and the end of the season.

Racing Louisville FC, the city’s National Women’s Soccer League team, also has games through October. However, The Women’s Cup — a four-team, four-game Lynn Family Stadium inaugural event — takes place on August 18 and 21.

Jam to live music at Waterfront Wednesday .

1106 E. River Rd., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 814-6500

Held twice a month through the end of summer, this free event welcomes thousands to the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, next to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge. The family friendly, pet-free concert series allows outside food, but no alcohol, glass, or coolers. (Security will be checking bags upon entry. If you attempt to carry in prohibited items, expect to make a trek back to the car to drop it off.) There are beer and cocktail tents and plenty of food trucks to choose from, as well as a variety of other vendor booths. Remember to bring lawn chairs or picnic mats — and dress for the heat.

Float, dive, and relax at The Quarry.

2201 Fendley Mill Rd., LaGrange, KY 40031 • (502) 939-5049

Located just outside of Louisville, the La Grange Quarry is the closest thing to a beach-like experience I’ve found around Derby City. Gather a group of friends — and bring your inner tubes — for a relaxing day on the water. There’s no ground runoff in the quarry, and it’s maintained solely through rainwater, so you’ll be swimming and floating on clear and clean H2O. The quarry is open through September 6, and admission is $25 per person. Be sure to purchase tickets and sign waivers online ahead of time.

Catch a movie at the ballpark.

401 East Main St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 212-2287

The last flick of the year played on Louisville Slugger Field’s 1,300-square-foot videoboard will be shown on August 27. Fans can purchase $5 tickets and vote for a film online, choosing between A League of Their Own, Little Big League, Angels in the Outfield, or 42. Cartoons will be played leading up to the winning feature film, which will air at 8 p.m. If you miss the movie, cheer on the Louisville Bats during one of their promo nights, which run through September 25. Game highlights include craft beer specials, fireworks, live music, baseball bingo, and more.

Spend a day on the water with Blue Moon Canoe & Kayak of Kentucky.

4002 South Pope Lick Rd., Louisville, KY 40299 • (502) 753-9942

Standup paddleboarding isn’t for everyone, and it’s certainly not something I’d want to do for a full day. I have, however, rented a kayak from Blue Moon — which made for a peaceful afternoon spent in nature. Rentals are available for full and half days, and include your kayak or canoe, a life jacket, and shuttle service from the endpoint. Paddling options are available at different locations and can be limited based on water levels, so be sure to check their website or call before booking to confirm availability.

Cheers to soaking up the final weeks of summer!

