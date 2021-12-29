Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As we look back on 2021 and the whirlwind it has been, we’re reflecting on the stories that resonated most with our readers, sparked inspiration, and answered your important questions. From local neighborhood guides to luxurious vacation destinations and more, these were StyleBlueprint’s most popular articles of 2021 in Louisville.

Louisville’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2021

New Louisville Restaurants to Try

Louisville offers a seemingly endless supply of restaurants. Updated regularly, this list features freshly opened eateries in and around town, perfect for the next time you’re looking to mix things up. Keep up with this monthly article HERE.

Your 2021 Guide to Louisville’s Farmers’ Markets

Although in-season fruits and vegetables are great reasons to visit Louisville farmers’ markets, they offer much more than that. Many of them have plants and gardening supplies, local wine, and food from some of the best restaurants and food trucks in town. Find a comprehensive guide to all of Louisville’s farmers’ markets HERE.

10+ Heated Restaurant Patios in Louisville

From heated private igloos to socially distanced patios kept toasty with lamps and generators, these local spots provide patrons with ways to continue enjoying their favorite dishes while staying safe and warm. Read the article HERE.

Your Updated Guide to NuLu

From plant-based soaps and custom candles to small-batch ice cream and famous seafood, here’s your guide to the shops and eateries in NuLu. Find the article HERE.

Meet Christina Jones of Baked: FACES of Louisville

Christina Jones has turned her love of baking into a full-time profession with the launch of her business, Baked. Her sweet treats have been made with real butter, real bourbon vanilla, and high-quality chocolate since 2016. Read about this inspiring FACE of Louisville HERE.

Where to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in Louisville

Luckily, there were plenty of fabulous local Louisville restaurants offering everything you needed for a delectable Thanksgiving meal this year. Read about the 10 places around town where you could grab your holiday meal to-go HERE, and bookmark the page for next year as this article is refreshed each year.

Your Updated Guide to Butchertown

It’s no surprise that Butchertown is so popular. Take a look at your guide on where to eat, drink, shop, and play in Louisville’s historic Butchertown neighborhood. Read the article HERE.

Where to Get Mother’s Day Brunch in Louisville

When it comes to celebrating Mom, Louisville restaurants do it up right. Our readers love to know where to take their mamas on Mother’s Day, and that’s why this article did so well in 2021. Read the article HERE.

Where to Eat in Louisville on Easter

These 11 eateries prepared special Easter meals to celebrate the holiday. Take a look at their special Easter offerings HERE, and enjoy a meal at these delicious spots any time of year!

5 Luxurious Places to Stay in the Florida Keys (and One Affordable Hidden Gem)

You don’t need to leave the country to experience turquoise waters, coral reefs, and luxurious accommodations. Check out these five luxury accommodations found throughout the Keys. Read the article HERE.

Honorable mention: Our monthly Louisville Happenings articles are always some of our most-read articles.

We are so grateful for our Louisville readership, and wish you a happy and healthy new year!

