July is filled with the fun you’ve been looking for! Whether you plan to spend the month with friends, family, or even your furry friend, get ready for the best summer yet, Louisville. Here are some of the top events happening this July!

12 Louisville Events & Happenings: July 2021

Through August 15, 2021: Grease

Head over to the Derby Dinner Playhouse and take a nostalgic trip back to 1959. Relive the magic, music, and romance of Grease, the wildly popular musical. Tickets begin at $40, and performances start at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday evenings, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. derbydinner.com

Through August 15, 2021: Shakespeare Festival in Central Park



Through Sunday, August 15, shake up your summer with the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival. Enjoy food trucks, a great play under the stars, and nightly pre-show performances. All performances are held in Old Louisville’s Central Park at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater. Food trucks start at 6 p.m., and the free performances begin at 8 p.m. This is the ideal low-cost date night or family outing. kyshakespeare.com

July 2 & 3, 2021: Live On The Lawn: Greensky Bluegrass

It’s time to welcome back the WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series, and this month’s free concert on the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park is not to be missed! Grab your chairs and blankets, pack a snack, and head down to the riverfront to enjoy an evening of bluegrass music. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25. ourwaterfront.org

July 3, 2021: It’s Up at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

Celebrate Independence Day and watch downtown Louisville’s fireworks show from the beautiful rooftop of 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen. The event starts at 10 p.m., and tickets begin at $40. eventbrite.com

July 4, 2021: Louisville Waterfront Fourth

This Fourth of July, pack up the whole family and head down to the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park for a family-friendly night of fun. Enjoy free concerts on the Harbor Lawn from local funk, soul, jazz, and hip hop musicians. Kids will have plenty to do, too, with art, music, nature, and science activities available. The free fireworks show begins at dark. ourwaterfront.org

July 9 – 11, 2021: Jane Austen Festival

Calling all Jane Austen fans! Beginning Friday, July 9, Louisville will host its annual Jane Austen Festival at Locust Grove. The three-day celebration honors the life and legacy of the famous novelist through various workshops. This year’s festival offers both in-person and virtual events, and tickets begin at $10. locustgrove.org

July 10, 2021: Louisville Brunch Bunch

Brunch Bunch provides hip hop, R&B, and culture while featuring everyone’s favorite weekend meal: brunch! Listen to music, drink mimosas, and eat delicious breakfast fare. Tickets are $20, and the brunch begins at 3 p.m. eventbrite.com

July 17, 2021: Louisville R&B Music Festival

Enjoy some soulful R&B tunes at the Louisville R&B Music Festival at the KFC Yum! Center. The event features performances by popular R&B artists Keith Sweat, Stokely Williams, and Raheem. Tickets begin at $45.50, and doors open at 6 p.m. kfcyumcenter.com

July 17, 2021: Outdoor Biergarten

All are welcome to the German American Club’s Outdoor Biergarten event. Enjoy live polka music by the River City Polkatz, delicious German food including bratwurst and giant pretzels, and imported beers on tap! Bring a lawn chair, sip a pint, and relax. The event is free to attend and begins at 5 p.m. facebook.com

July 24, 2021: Kentucky Hope is Essential Gala

Make life-changing wishes come true for local children with critical illnesses at the Kentucky Make-A-Wish Hope is Essential Gala at Churchill Downs. Dine on a delicious dinner, bid on exciting auction items, hear inspiring wish stories and help bring hope, strength, and joy to Kentucky kids. Tickets begin at $50. wish.org

July 26, 2021: Slow Food Bluegrass Ark of Taste Dinner

Attend Slow Food Bluegrass’ annual fundraising dinner, Ark of Taste. The dinner celebrates the importance of preserving foods that face extinction. The four-course meal prepared by Chef Patrick Roney from Ashbourne Farms and Naive’s Executive Chef Drew Corman highlights sustainable products and is paired with natural wines and locally produced beer courtesy of TEN20 Craft Brewery. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $125. eventbrite.com

July 27, 2021: Smartphone Summer Nature Photography

Learn to take gorgeous photos of nature on your smartphone! Join Ellen Sears, Yew Dell volunteer and 30-year classroom instructor in art and math, for a virtual workshop focused on getting folks outside to capture stunning summer images with their smartphones. Tickets are $20 for garden members and $40 for non-members. yewdellgardens.org

We hope you have the best summer ever, Louisville!

