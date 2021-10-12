Whether you’re in search of a new venue for game night, a place for a fun date, or you just want to indulge your inner child while you enjoy a beer or two, the Louisville area has plenty to offer. From pinball and other arcade games to cornhole and giant Jenga, there are a plethora of places to drink and play. Here are eight bars in Louisville with games to check out!

8 Louisville Bars With Games

Garage Bar

700 East Market St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 749-7100

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Located in a former auto service garage near downtown Louisville, Garage Bar is known for more than the sculpture out front that advances two full-sized cars, simulating a head-on collision. The frequently busy neighborhood spot serves craft beers, Kentucky bourbons, wine, and seasonal cocktails — including beer floats and other fun concoctions. Guests can often be seen in the large, dog-friendly outdoor area, enjoying a wood-fired brick oven pizza while playing ping-pong. Be sure to get there early, as Garage Bar no longer takes reservations, and all seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Back Door

1250 Bardstown Rd., Ste. 7, Louisville, KY 40204 • (502) 451-0659

Hours: Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 a.m.

As one of the few places around town that’s open ’til 4 a.m., The Back Door often serves as the last stop of the night before finally heading home. Formerly a warehousing and storage facility for the nearby A&P Grocery, the 5,000-square-foot space is now filled with pool, darts, foosball, and arcade games, ensuring there’s plenty to do into the wee hours of the morning. Late-night bites include burgers, nachos, chili, wings, and of course, there’s a full bar. The Back Door also hosts a weekly pool league on Monday nights.

RELATED: 4 New Louisville Restaurants to Try

The Hideaway Saloon

1607 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 485-0114

Hours: Daily, 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

A family business that has been around for 25 years, The Hideaway Saloon offers a full bar and a large selection of local, craft, and domestic beers. A daily happy hour, monthly specials, and hourly draft specials ensure a steady flow of cheap drinks for everyone. There’s also a huge selection of video games — on consoles ranging from the original Nintendo system to Xbox One — all of which are free to play. For those interested in more traditional bar games, The Hideaway Saloon offers table tennis, billiards, and darts. Tournaments and other special events are announced on Facebook.

Kaiju

1004 East Oak St., Louisville, KY 40204 • (502) 409-6979

Hours: Daily, 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Named for the Japanese word meaning “strange beast,” Kaiju serves a rotating selection of craft beer, cocktails, sake, and wine. Happy hour runs daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with super happy hour specials offered between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. There is also a variety of sushi and other food items from nearby local restaurant Dragon King’s Daughter, as well as a selection of bottled beers available for purchase to go. In addition to billiards, video games, and board games, the bar hosts weekly trivia on Wednesdays and is often a venue for local stand-up comedy shows on weekends.

RELATED: The Best Wine Bars in Louisville

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, KY 40299 • (502) 509-3033

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight

336 Pearl St., New Albany, IN 47150 • (812) 670-5234

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight

If a variety of games is your goal, you’d be hard-pressed to find another place with more options. Recbar — with locations in Louisville and just over the bridge in New Albany — features more than 130 games, including pinball and other arcade games, air hockey, Skee-Ball, Dance Dance Revolution, and more. There’s no shortage of food and drink, either. Brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes are available, as well as a full bar with more than 100 bourbons and whiskeys, a wide selection of beers on tap, and boozy slushies. Recbar also holds weekly and monthly events, including Skee-Ball league games, brewery rep game nights, and bar bingo.

Union Restaurant and GameYard

155 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130 • (812) 590-1285

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday

In addition to a full menu with burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more, Union Restaurant and GameYard also offers a wide variety of drinks. If craft beer, seltzers, or wine aren’t your preferences, try the Party Pouches — they’re like the grownup version of juice pouches, available in four flavors. The GameYard features cabanas with fire pits, four bars, and everything from giant beer pong, Connect4, and Jenga, to ping pong, cornhole, and FutPool — a hybrid of pool and soccer.

Zanzabar

2100 South Preston St., Louisville, KY 402147 • (502) 635-9227

Dinner hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 2 a.m..; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Though Zanzabar is better known as a music venue — the space features live shows and popular DJs several nights per week — we’d be remiss not to mention its rotating selection of vintage arcade games and pinball machines. Guests can sip on wine, bourbon, or beer with dinner before settling into a game of Donkey Kong, Galaga, or Pac-Man. Pop in to see what’s on the current rotation; or, if you have your heart set on a certain game, be sure to call ahead to see what’s available.

COMING SOON: Bocce Bowls

125 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

The owner of Union Restaurant and GameYard is also opening a new concept right next door. The new spot is slated to serve healthy, build-your-own bowls, with two bocce ball courts outside.

Game on, Louisville!

**********

Meet inspiring people, discover new travel destinations, find delicious recipes, and more! Subscribe to StyleBlueprint.