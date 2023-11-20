Share with your friends! 358 SHARES 202 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

From everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for neighbors, coworkers, and holiday hosts — we’ve got you covered with this list of fabulous gift ideas under $50. The best part? All of these items are produced or sold by retailers in Louisville and surrounding areas, making it extra easy to support local this season! And if you find a little something for yourself, too … no one’s judging.

FOOD & DRINK

Honey

Created in partnership with Savannah Bee Company, this orange blossom honey is barrel-aged in Angel’s Envy bourbon barrels. It’s a flavorful addition to cocktails, appetizers, and desserts — or it can be enjoyed all on its own! Order a 12-ounce jar from Angel’s Envy for $27.

Canned cocktail

Ponyboy Slings canned cocktails offer a new way to drink whisky. Made with bourbon, fortified wines, real juices, bitters, and natural flavors, these tasty cocktails in a can are the perfect way to cart ready-made drinks to your next holiday party. Find Ponyboy Slings four-packs at Total Wine for $18.49.

Breakfast gift set

Treat someone you love to a Kentucky-inspired breakfast. This Breakfast in Bed gift set includes Weisenberger Mills Kentucky buttermilk pancake mix and Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrel-aged pure maple syrup. Get it at Pappy & Company for $45.

Tea set

This holiday box includes a hand-carved spoon, a tea infuser, and three festive tea flavors in stacking tins. Plus, each box directly supports small-scale Kenyan tea farmers. Find it at Peace of the Earth for $34.99.

Spice set

Six of this Louisville brand’s organic spices come wrapped in a burlap bag, complete with cards to explain each one. The set includes everything from a dry ranch mix to a cinnamon toast-like blend. Find it at Pinch Spice Market for $36.99.

Truffles

These small-batch truffles offer a taste of the Bourbon Trail in one box. Each set features Four Roses Yellow Label, Evan Williams 1783, Elijah Craig, Town Branch, Jim Beam White Label, Wild Turkey 81, Bulleit, and Woodford Reserve bourbons. Get a 16-piece box at Art Eatables for $46.

FOR HIM

Koozie

Give the gift of a cold drink with a handcrafted, water-safe, full-grain leather koozie. Available in three sizes, it can also be monogrammed with up to three letters. Find it at Clayton & Crume for $45.

Guidebook

Bourbon-loving bibliophiles will appreciate this field guide to Kentucky bourbon country. The hardcover is filled with stories from award-winning writers; a detailed road trip plan; interviews with distillers, chefs, musicians, and poets; recommended experiences; and more. Get it at Hotel Genevive for $22.

HOME & ENTERTAINING

Candy-shaped dish

This 10-inch-long stoneware dish will add a bit of fun and whimsy to any coffee table, kitchen counter, or entryway. Made from 100% stoneware, it features a multicolored finish and gold accents. Find it at Work the Metal for $14.50.

Ornament

Gift-wrapped and ready for giving, this 3.5-inch hand-blown glass ornament looks like a snowball that will be forever preserved. Pre-order it from Hyland Glass for $40.

Holiday candle

Give the gift of a sweet-smelling candle this holiday season. This Tinsel & Spice option from Capri Blue contains notes of juniper berry, cinnamon, clove with a twist of orange mandarin, vanilla, and forest woods. Find the 19-ounce option for $38 at Lulubelles.

Prints

A variety of handmade, 12-by-16-inch tree-free paper prints feature mushrooms, animals, flowers, and more. Each one is a product of a family business dubbed In the Land of Elsewhere. Find them at Red Tree for $32 each.

Friendship plant

Pilea peperomioides (aka “friendship plant”) is the plant that keeps giving because, in time, little babies will sprout up through the soil from the mother plant. These babies are great for re-potting and gifting to a friend, who can then gift to their friends, and so on. They’re pet-safe, too! Pick one up in a cylinder container for $40 at Pretty Decent.

Mini geometric pitcher

Merridian Home Furnishings has a beautiful, eclectic mix of vessels and accessories. We especially love this mini geometric pitcher for its versatility — it can be used as a vase or serveware, and it looks lovely perched on an exposed shelf. Find it at Merridian for $16.

Julep cup

The recipient of this embossed julep cup will be Derby Day-ready all year long. When chilled in the freezer for at least 30 minutes, it’s perfect for taking slow sips of the Run for the Roses’ official drink. Find it at Stoneware & Co. for $27.

Tea towels

These microfiber tea towels are perfect for showing hometown pride in any Derby City kitchen. Available with fun Louisville sayings and neighborhood-focused designs, find them at Carmichael’s Bookstore for $14.95 each.

Charcuterie board

This adorably engraved mango board will make charcuterie time extra fun. The board is nearly 10 by eight inches in size and includes a honey dipper. Get it at Darling State of Mind for $26.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Crossbody bag

Perfect for keeping the essentials at arm’s reach while on the go, this crossbody adjustable belt bag features a minimalist design that’s ideal for any outing. Find it in charcoal or pink at Revelry for $48.

Sweater

This sweet and retro floral sweater will keep your favorite gal pal cozy while channeling warmer spring days to come. Get it in green or black at Magnolia & Fig for $42.

Earrings

Perfect for going from day to night, these metallic flake earrings will add a small pop of color and a bit of sparkle to any outfit. Available in gold or silver, they can be found at Woman-Owned Wallet for $28.

Headband

This velvet headband will add a dash of style to any outfit. Crafted with faux beaded pearls with a knot up top, it is available in a variety of colors. Find it at Peplum Boutique for $28.

Scarf

Screen printed with a diamond design, this ikat scarf will add a pop of patterned color to any outfit while providing a bit of warmth in the winter. Find it at Just Creations for $35.

T-shirt

This navy tee is perfect for the friend who loves both Fido and bourbon equally. It’s unisex-sized and made with a cover-stitched collar and sleeves. Find it at The Dog Shop for $30.

Tote

Multiple tassels add a bit of flair to these 13-by-18-inch woven cotton totes. Available in black or beige, each features a magnetic closure and a fully lined interior. Find it at Kathy’s Shoppe for $47.99.

Charm

The holiday season can be hectic, but this charm will remind your friends and family to make every day incredible. Each charm includes a jelly rubber lion with leather accents and an attached keyring and chain. Find it at Six Sisters Boutique for $44.

Necklace

There’s something extra special about a personalized gift, and this reversible zodiac necklace fits the bill. Made of gold-dipped brass and measuring 16 inches in length, you can find it for $28 at PinkTag.

FOR KIDS

Mobile

Hand-felted in Nepal, this mobile features serene sloths to help little ones drift off into dreamland. Made of all-natural New Zealand wool, it is approximately six inches by 19 inches. Find it at Just Creations for $35.

Cooking playset

It’s never too early to start practicing in the kitchen! This 26-piece set includes everything the little one in your life needs to whip up a pretend pasta dish. Find it at Milk and Honey for $40.

Ukulele

Encourage budding musicians with this ukulele that guides picking and strumming for six tunes. The toy can be switched to band mode once the player is ready. Find it at Playthings Toy Shoppe for $44.99.

Reindeer purse

Baby’s first purse is made of faux fur and features sequin details — plus a red nose that lights up! Get it at Darling State of Mind for $16.

Happy Holidays, Louisville!

*********

