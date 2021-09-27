Derby City will always have plenty of bourbon to showcase, and the brewery scene is booming — but there are great places to enjoy a glass (or bottle!) of wine, too. Whether you’re into reds or whites, or if rosé is more your speed, these Louisville wine bars are sure to satisfy.

The Best Wine Bars in Louisville

Brix Wine Bar & Bistro

12418 La Grange Rd., Louisville, KY 40245 • (502) 243-1120

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; closed Monday

In addition to offering a plethora of wines and a full bar, Brix Wine Bar & Bistro serves up a delectable dinner menu, courtesy of Executive Chef Gabe Quiles. Start with the Brie en Croute, a creamy brie cheese encrusted in pecans with honey, a fruit and walnut compote, and grilled French Bread. Then pair a glass of pinot noir with the grilled filet mignon, which is served alongside loaded potato wedges with scallions, mozzarella, applewood bacon, and a Dijon cream sauce. If you’re just starting to dip your toes into the world of vino, ask the experienced staff for advice — they’re always ready with a recommendation.

The Champagnery

1764 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 896-8050

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday through Tuesday

Though its name may suggest otherwise, Louisville’s first bar dedicated to bubbly also offers a wine list and full bar, as well as small bites, charcuterie and cheese plates, and a selection of desserts. The Champagnery’s menu even includes cocktails, a small beer selection, and a handful of non-alcoholic beverages. Seven flight options allow guests to sample three wines at a time. Try the dessert flight — Poema Cava Dulce, Luccio Moscato d’Asti, and Malvira Birbet — with an assortment of macarons whipped up by nearby local bakery Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe.

Cuvée Wine Table

3598 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville, KY 40241 • (502) 242-5200

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Wine bar and restaurant Cuvée Wine Table is nestled in the Springhurst neighborhood in Louisville’s east end. Its extensive wine list includes personal selections by co-owner and master sommelier Scott Harper. More than 50 wines are available, as is a selection of craft beer and a full bar. Dinner options include everything from flatbread pizzas and garlic shrimp to filet mignon and chicken schnitzel; guests can even build their own salumi and cheese boards. Cuvée also offers a monthly wine club, as well as occasional classes, seminars, tastings, pairing dinners, and other events.

LouVino

Douglass Hills: 1400 Main St., Louisville, KY 40203 • (502) 742-1426

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m.; closed Monday

Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 365-1921

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday

Southern-style, small-plate restaurant and wine bar LouVino boasts two Louisville locations. Though hours vary from Douglass Hills to the Highlands, both venues offer half-off featured bottles of wine every Wednesday, as well as a happy hour menu till 6:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday. The food menu is designed by culinary director Tavis Rockwell, who has earned multiple accolades with his loaded baked potato stuffed tots, chocolate beignets, and pancake tacos. LouVino also welcomes guests to attend various events, including wine dinners and cocktail classes.

Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

214 S. Clay St., Louisville, KY 40202 • (502) 631-9428

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday

Neighborhood wine spot Nouvelle Bar & Bottle is on a mission to cultivate taste and foster conversation. The community shop serves great wine from unique producers, quality craft cocktails, and tasty small plates. Its menu also features a selection of beer and cider, as well as a few dessert offerings with suggested wine pairings. Pair the pot de crème with Fonseca Bin 27 ruby port or try the cookie trio with Brut Prosecco. Dedicated wine lovers can join the “Nouvelle Cru,” a wine club with two tiers for a monthly pickup of two bottles selected by the Nouvelle team’s wine specialists.

Vines Wine Bar and Spirit Shop

1985 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 409-5141

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Formerly known as Vines & Canines, Vines Wine Bar and Spirit Shop is still the dog-friendly destination Louisville wine lovers have grown to love. Indoor tables are also available, but diners with furry friends in tow can enjoy the store’s patio seating. The shop team has nearly 70 years of combined experience in the wine industry, and they aim to keep customers satiated with a full glass while sharing a bit of their beverage knowledge. With an extensive selection of bourbon, tequila, wine, and more, Vines has a drink for everyone.

Cheers, Louisville!

