With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, you may be planning to host (or attend) a backyard cookout. And while you may already have the main event planned (such as grilled flank steak, grilled pork tenderloin, or perhaps plant-based pulled “pork” sandwiches), we’ve dug into the StyleBlueprint recipe archives to help you add a little extra flavor to your gathering. We’ve rounded up three sides, a dessert and a cocktail to round out your Memorial Day menu. Plus, keep scrolling for the perfect playlist to accompany your meal. Enjoy!

Your Memorial Day Menu & Playlist

SIDE: Basic & Delicious Deviled Eggs

To kick things off, we recommend serving a platter of the quintessential party snack: deviled eggs. This recipe is particularly easy to whip up on a whim, especially if you purchase store-bought hard-boiled eggs. Simply cut your eggs in half, add the mayonnaise and Dijon mustard, sprinkle on some paprika, and you’re all set! To view the full recipe, click HERE.

SIDE: Old-Fashioned Macaroni Salad

What’s a backyard cookout without a bowl of pasta salad? This old-fashioned macaroni salad comes from Jackie Garvin of Syrup and Biscuits, and it’s sure to stir up some childhood nostalgia. The recipe is perfect for making in advance as it requires at least four hours of chilling, and the rice vinegar adds just the right amount of zing. You can find the complete recipe — plus four more pasta salad recipes — HERE.

SIDE: Broccoli Salad with Craisins & Pecans

This broccoli salad pairs perfectly with barbecue, making it the ideal side to serve at your Memorial Day gathering. Not to mention the Craisins and pecans add an extra layer of flavor. It’s also a fairly healthy option since studies show raw broccoli is better for you than cooked broccoli. To see the full recipe, click HERE.

COCKTAIL: Citrus Ginger Spritzer

This summer spritzer from Kate Robertson of a thought & a half is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. Its citrusy taste, combined with a hint of ginger zest, makes for the perfect refreshing cocktail. Plus, the recipe calls for the use of fresh ingredients to further elevate the drink. To see the complete cocktail recipe (plus two more!), click HERE.

DESSERT: Strawberries Stuffed with “Cheesecake” Don’t forget dessert! Courtesy of Birmingham food blogger Katrina Adams of KMarie Kitchen, these strawberries stuffed with a delicious cheesecake mixture are the perfect ending to your Memorial Day celebration. The best part about this recipe? It only uses four ingredients, making its assembly that much easier! You can find the full recipe HERE.

PLUS: The Perfect Memorial Day Cookout Playlist

As promised, we also compiled a playlist that is the perfect accompaniment to your backyard cookout. With songs about America as well as some more general warm-weather tunes, put this on to get summer-ready and remind yourself what Memorial Day is really about. From Dolly Parton to Katy Perry, we’ve included genres for all types of music lovers. Enjoy!



Happy Memorial Day!

