In the latest edition of the SB Hot List, find a list of things StyleBlueprint team members love right now. From new, binge-worthy podcasts to must-have beauty products and an unexpectedly delicious (and non-bitter!) coffee, here are six of our newest discoveries.

SB Hot List: 6 New Discoveries That We Love

The Dream

“The Dream podcast … O. M. G. … the reporting is so well-done, and there are two seasons out so far. The first season is about MLMs (multilevel marketing companies like Arbonne, Monat, doTERRA) … you know, the direct-selling, recruit-your-friends companies that so many Americans — particularly women — join each year. It was so incredibly eye-opening. The second season is all about the multi-trillion-dollar wellness industry and how fooled we are by ‘wellness’ branding and lies. GO LISTEN!” — Zoe Yarborough, Staff Writer

“Cruel Summer”

“I’ve been loving the new TV show ‘Cruel Summer.’ I believe it’s on Freeform, but I watch it on Hulu. It is totally cheesy but super compelling and great for anyone who loves a good mystery.” — Bailey Torkelson, SB Shop Manager

JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm

“I recently purchased the JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm after being influenced by a TikTok makeup artist. This cleansing balm effortlessly melts makeup and removes oils without any harsh chemicals. I use it before my daily cleanser, and I’ve been amazed at how much this balm removes from the skin before cleansing. It’s a MUST if you wear makeup or even daytime skincare products. For under $15, this balm cannot be beat.” — Taylor Justice, Marketing Associate

Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Stick

“The Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Stick makes your grays go away. Not only does the Bb. Color Stick make you feel confident on a day-to-day basis, but it doesn’t rub off on your hand when you run your hand through your hair. And guess what? This makes your color last a week or so longer, so it’s a money-saver, too.” — Cameron Meek, Blueprint.Inc Account Executive

I Am All In with Scott Patterson

“As a major fan of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ I was so excited to hear about this new podcast from Scott Patterson (aka Luke Danes) called I Am All In. It’s Scott’s first time watching most of the series, and each week, he revisits and comments on a new episode. Some weeks also include guest appearances by other actors from the show. It’s a must-listen for all ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans!” — Brianna Goebel, StyleBlueprint Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Four Sigmatic Coffee

“After seeing this coffee advertised online, and seeing friends recommend ‘mushroom coffee,’ it wasn’t until my husband’s doctor recommended it that we started drinking Four Sigmatic coffee, and it’s now our go-to morning brew. It’s the first coffee I’ve been able to drink black as it’s not bitter at all. A combination of coffee plus ‘Lion’s Mane and Chaga equals a deliciously balanced brew for brain and body. All of the things you love about coffee, none of the things you don’t.’ While it gives me all the great coffee feels, and it doesn’t over-stimulate, it’s the non-bitter taste that won me over.” — Liza Graves, CEO & Founder

