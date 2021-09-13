When was the last time you celebrated your home? Not the interior design or the updated appliances — but the foundation of the place itself. After years, it becomes easy to breeze past the bookshelves and the portrait-lined walls and forget about the personal touches you carefully infused into your kitchen as it filled up with kids and dogs and conversation. It’s those precious moments when you return home from a long trip or look around a Thanksgiving table that remind you to treasure the house you found, and filled, and nurtured.

Sarah Kelly of Sarah Lady’s Art celebrates all the love that bubbles up and boils over in a home and transforms it into a prized piece of custom art. Complete with nostalgic hues, cheerful strokes, and so many wonderful memories, her portraits are available (starting at just $50!) at SB Shop.

After receiving a charcoal pencil set, a portable tabletop easel, and some how-to skill books for Christmas as a child, Sarah Kelly’s passion for art began to blossom. Art classes and extracurricular art clubs quickly lead to student competitions and art shows, and in her first year of college, Sarah was already a freelance illustrator for Beijing Magazine. While developing both her traditional and digital artistry skills, Sarah worked as a web image specialist for a time and is now a graphic designer and illustrator for Greater Than Games, LLC, a local board game publishing company in her hometown of St. Louis. This happens to be her dream job, and after getting to know Sarah a bit, it is no surprise that she landed it.

RELATED: 16 Southern-Made Bags for Any Occasion

Sarah always had the intention of keeping up with her traditional art projects including paintings and drawings alongside her graphic design and illustration work. In 2017, she visited Costa Rica (one of her favorite places in the world) and began to post progress photos of chalk pastels she was creating of the scenery there. Unknowingly, this became the catalyst for her next entrepreneurial venture. One of Sarah’s friends saw her progress photos and asked if Sarah would be willing to draw her house in the same style. Sarah agreed, and after posting photos of the home portrait, more requests started to roll in. In 2019, Sarah attended her first art fair, and a little over a year later, she opened up her Etsy shop offering custom portraits and art prints.

SB Shop is thrilled to carry Sarah’s Custom Watercolor Home Portraits, Custom Chalk Home Portraits, and Custom Line Art Home Portraits, each of which commemorates the most beloved space in your life. These thoughtful pieces are the ultimate gift for loved ones moving away from their family home, new homeowners, parents, and newlyweds. Multiple sizes, including 5-by-7-inch, 8-by-10-inch, and 11-by-14-inch are available, ranging in price from $50 to $120. (Please note that limited quantities are available, and portraits will take up to three weeks to ship.)

“With both watercolor and chalk pastel, I like to do an impressionist-type style,” Sarah explains. “I enjoy expressing emotion and light in the painting through the use of different colors where realistically, you might not actually see those colors.” Her chalk portraits tend to be a bit more abstract, capturing the home’s character through color and perspective.

The line art drawings are created digitally through pen and tablet. Sarah sketches everything by hand as if it were on paper while experimenting with different pens and inks to create something uniquely yours. “Digital illustration is a huge part of my career and what I do on a daily basis,” Sarah explains, “so it’s nice to be able to apply those same skills to something a little more personal for people to enjoy, such as a new home or favorite venue.”

Sarah explains that each custom piece expresses different emotions, colors, and charm and finds a fun challenge in examining the best way to communicate these characteristics. And because each piece carries so much sentimental value, recipients are often brought to tears. “Having that memento has brought some customers to happy tears, and some will even share their memories with me on why that home or restaurant (or place in general) is so important to them. This always warms my heart and encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing,” Sarah says.

RELATED: The Southern Candle Company We Know You’ll Love

If you’re looking for that perfect gift — the one that will induce happy tears, unearth blissful memories, and become the piece that can never be overlooked, this is it. And Sarah will be painting it on the exact easel she was gifted as a child. We hope you love them as much as we do!

All photos courtesy of Sarah Kelly. Shop the Sarah Lady’s Art collection on SB Shop, HERE.

*********

To see more of SB Shop, click HERE!