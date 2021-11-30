Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Holiday shopping season is in full swing! If you’re still on the hunt for a handful of gifts for loved ones, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re shopping for a spouse, mother-in-law, or friend — or searching for sweet hostess gifts and stocking stuffers — this list has what you need.

Every SB Shop item is made by a Southern small business, meaning your gift supports local makers and spreads cheer throughout the South! But, there are only a few more days to shop for on-time Christmas delivery. Peruse our list and finish crossing loved ones off your shopping list. Happy holidays!

South of Hampton

Order by December 1

South of Hampton offers the best of monogrammed gifts. From totes and jewelry rounds to aprons and satin pillowcases, they make it easy to find a beautiful gift with a personalized touch. This year, we’re partial to both the monogrammed golf bag and golf towel set, perfect for golf fanatics, and the adorable monogrammed red apron for the hobby cooks and bakers in your life. Shop the South of Hampton collection here.

Carrie Pittman Art

Order by December 1

Birmingham-based Carrie Pittman Art became an instant bestseller on SB Shop when we introduced her acrylic framed crosses. Just in time for the holiday season, she’s added acrylic framed angels in a few colors. This under-$50 gift is great for the hostess or for anyone who’d love a pop of color and cheer on their mantle. Shop the Carrie Pittman Art collection here.

ARCHd

Order by December 3

Memphis-based ARCHd offers handmade wooden ornaments showcasing a collection of our favorite Southern cities. These are perfect stocking stuffers … a thoughtful, beautiful item that celebrates the South and will hang on their tree for years to come. Shop the collection here.

The Warehouse Collective

Order by December 3

Do they love college football? This is THE gift. These NCAA/NFL stadium-approved game day bags fit everything they need (including a water bottle), are incredibly durable, featuring beautiful gold hardware and an embroidered strap. Shop the collection here.

OMI Beads

Order by December 3

OMI Beads have been a cherished SB Shop gift for years. They’re handmade in Nashville and perfect for adding a touch of everyday sparkle to any jewelry collection. We’re offering plenty of sets ranging from $75 to $120. Shop the collection here.

Backhouse Foods

Order by December 4

If you have a sweet tooth on your list, this is the perfect gift for them. Memphis’ Backhouse Foods offers a selection of dessert topping gift sets including decadent hot fudge and butterscotch sauce and deliciously festive praline and walnut sauces. Shop the collection here.

Carden Avenue

Order by December 5

Gifting jewelry is never a bad idea. Carden Avenue’s collection of beautiful gold-filled and sterling silver necklaces, bracelets, and earrings are sure to wow. The dueling pearl cuff is an all-time SB Shop bestseller for its elevated, sophisticated, and wear-every-day style. Shop the Carden Avenue collection here.

Ash + Clay

Order by December 8

If statement earrings are more their style, Ash + Clay is the right fit. We love the natural textures of these and how lightweight they are, making them comfortable for all-day wear. Plus they’re super easy to clean in case dirt or makeup smudges them up. Shop both bold colors and neutral tones here.

Outbound Co.

Order by December 8

These sweet and simple tees became a quick SB Shop bestseller. We offer a vast selection of Southern city and state options including Nashville, Birmingham, Louisville, Memphis, Charleston, Tennessee, Alabama, and more. Plus each is available in your choice of seven flattering colors. Shop the collection here.

Natalie Busby

Order by December 10

Who doesn’t want silky, festive pajamas for Christmas morning and beyond?! Natalie Busby’s vegan “silk” pajama sets are made from 100% rayon and feature a clean and simple tank paired with cropped pants or shorts in a rich redwood or graphic shade. An ultra-cozy jersey t-shirt set is also available. Shop the collection here.

Ekko Candle Company

Order by December 10

Similar to jewelry, you really can’t go wrong gifting a beautiful candle. Ekko Candle Company has spruced up its selection this year with fabulous seasonal scents like Cozy Nights, Mountain Mint, and Winter Wonderland. These are available in both beautiful red mercury vessels as well as the (brand new!) Shelby Silver Candleholder. And don’t miss out on the candle accessory bundle as well. Shop the Ekko Candle Company collection here.

Covered In Cotton

Order by December 10

Give the gift of coziness this year. These Covered In Cotton throws and baby blankets are so beloved that three of the seven styles are already sold out. Your recipient will cherish these luxurious 100% American cotton blankets for years. Shop the collection here.

The Pie Queen of BG

Order by December 10

What’s sweeter than a gift set of delicious, Southern-made mini pies?! Although the separate ‘sammies gift box’ and ‘mini pies gift box’ are sold out, Kentucky’s reigning pie queen still has a variety of gift boxes (combo mini pies + sammies) in stock. Shop the collection here.

A Sensible Habit

Order by December 10

Have a newlywed on your gifting list? This seashell ring dish is the most precious and thoughtful way to say “congratulations!” A Sensible Habit also offers adorable pinch bowls and spoon rests they’ll love. Shop the collection here.

Darby Cards

Order by December 15

SB Shop favorite, Darby Cards, always impresses with beautiful, personalized stationery sets, and there’s a set that’s just right for anyone on your list. Shop sophisticated sets for her, minimalistic sets for him, options for couples, and even holiday designs, here.

Clayton & Crume

Order by December 15

And because men are notoriously hard to shop for, we’d be remiss to not include a few gifts for him that can be shopped last minute. Last year’s holiday bestseller was the set of monogrammed leather rocks glasses, and this year’s top pick is the set of 12 leather cord snaps. Either way, he’ll appreciate the masculine design and practicality of each of their offerings. Shop the collection here. (SB TIP: Don’t miss the gorgeous leather totes and utility bundles for her!)

Looking for more? Shop all SB Shop holiday gifts HERE.

