A great beauty routine will keep you looking fabulous during all seasons, but everyone knows a bit of a transition is needed once summer rays start shining. Keep scrolling for the latest tips and tricks from industry experts, as well as new products that will ensure your summer beauty strategy has you looking your best while you soak up the sun.

Your New Summer Beauty Routine

Love the Skin You’re In

Retinol may work wonders for wrinkles, but it also increases the skin’s sensitivity to the sun’s rays. “Back off retinols and switch to a physical exfoliation if you have heavy sun exposure,” says Mallory Hamilton of Woo Skincare + Cosmetics. “I recommend Revision Skincare Finishing Touch.” The facial exfoliation scrub uses a combination of Polynesian volcanic black sand and ultra-fine pumice to immediately produce a soft and smooth appearance, brighten dull skin, and hydrate while absorbing impurities.

For a product that offers a one-two punch, Ginger Sharp, also of Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, suggests the new Neocutis HYALIS+ Intensive Hydrating Serum. “It promotes soft, smooth, and supple skin, and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she says.

Mary Kathryn Yeiser Hudson from The Cosmetic Market and Private Edition says one of her personal favorites is the new Saint Jane The C-Drops, which use a potent, brightening treatment packed with 20 percent vitamin C and citrus botanicals to produce bright, glowing skin. Its clean actives transform dull complexions and have been known to fight signs of aging and fine lines.

“And we love the UMA Absolute Anti Aging Body Oil,” she adds. “It smells heavenly and is great because it hydrates your skin without feeling greasy.” Mary Kathryn swears it’s the only moisturizer you’ll ever need, as it helps maintain glowing summer skin from head to toe. Filled with indulgent botanicals including sandalwood, rose, and neroli, the oil achieves an otherworldly fragrance while quickly soothing irritation, eliminating dryness, healing cracked skin, enhancing cellular turnover, and promoting elasticity. It even feels velvety to the touch; the rich yet lightweight oil absorbs into the skin almost instantly, and hydrates without leaving behind any oily residue.

If you’re planning to minimize your outside exposure this summer but want to flaunt a sun-kissed look, “Spray tans are huge right now!” exclaims Kayla Fontaine of The Blowout Co., with four Tennessee locations. “Getting that summer glow early in the season without the damage of the tanning bed has never been easier. This is a new service we are providing at our Belle Meade location.” Not in the Nashville area? Norvell, the line that Leslie and her team use, also offers a plethora of self-tan products, from mists and lotions to mousses and body butters. “They have a fantastic face tanner to complete the look,” Kayla adds.

Wake Up & Makeup

Experts everywhere confirm that makeup this summer will be light and easy. “Everyone wants easy,” says Woo Caroland, founder of Woo Skincare + Cosmetics. “I think coming out of COVID and getting masks off, (people want to keep it) real natural.”

Nathalie Wakefield, a member of Woo’s team, recommends the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40. The all-in-one, lightweight tinted mineral serum safely protects skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and infrared rays — all while evening out skin tone and softening fine lines and imperfections. The blend of hyaluronic acids, plant-based squalene, and niacinamide also seals in hydration to plump skin and boost antioxidant effectiveness by 200%.

Mary Kathryn’s crew is into Jane Iredale’s Glow Time Blush Sticks. The luminous, hydrating collection is available in eight buildable and blendable shades and can be used for both face and body.

Diana Greco, of Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, suggests adding Westman Atelier highlighters and glosses to top off an easygoing, natural look with a summer glow. For a dewy, unforgettable finish, she recommends trying out the Lit Up Highlight Stick; and the Squeaky Clean Lip Balm will cushion lips with weightless nourishment while delivering a tinted, liquid hue.

If you need a bit of coverage, StyleBlueprint team members swear by Dermaflage’s Behind the Scenes Pro Concealer Palette. It covers up any face or body discoloration, including scars, acne, dark circles, bruises, and tattoos — and has been known to smooth the appearance of melasma, a condition that typically worsens in the summer. Plus, its waterproof coverage will last all day, whether you’re at the beach or chilling out poolside.

Let Your Hair Down

Every southerner knows that with the heat comes humidity — and the right hair products are key to keeping frizz under control. Kayla recommends goods by Kevin Murphy and Davines. “Davines has this Blowdry Primer, which is made specifically to hold your style all while providing excellent humidity protection,” she says. “And Kevin Murphy’s new Ever.Bounce is my personal favorite! It’s a heat-activated styling spray that has incredible anti-humidity powers. Finish it off with Kevin Murphy Session Spray Flex for even more humidity protection and hold.”

As far as styles go, Kayla has noticed that clients are starting to use their natural waves and curls for a soft, easygoing look. “We’ve seen a lot of diffused blowouts going out the door lately,” she says, adding that the right products will keep hair under control, sans blowout. Davines’ curl line boasts eight options that can be mixed and matched to achieve ideal summer tresses. Between shampoo, conditioner, a mask, and more, the line offers every possible solution for elasticizing and controlling any wavy or curly mane.

For just a hint of summer hair hue, Mary Kathryn suggests Oribe’s new Bright Blonde Sun Lightening Mist. “It’s like lemon or sunlight, but so much better,” she exclaims. The weightless moisturizer gradually lightens hair without any mess, stickiness, or outrageous orange color.

“To sum it all up,” Kayla states, “anti-humidity products are a must; enhancing your natural wave and curl with the right products will be a fun change for the season; and spray tans are the perfect way to achieve your summer glow without the damage to your skin!”

Have a fun and beauty-filled summer!

**********

