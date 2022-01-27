Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Late January can be a hard pill to swallow. By this point, winter fatigue has settled in, and we’re starting to wonder exactly who set those New Year’s resolutions. (Surely it wasn’t us?!) At times like these, tried-and-true sources of inspiration are an absolute godsend. In the spirit of sticking with it, we’re sharing a few of our favorite Southern voices in the wellness space — regularly offering up motivational info on topics that run the gamut from nutrition and skincare to setting healthy boundaries. Check them out!

6 Southern Wellness Gurus You Should Be Following

Megan Kober, RD | Atlanta, GA

Atlanta-based Megan Kober — aka @thenutritionaddict — is a Registered Dietitian, but she’s decidedly anti-diet. You won’t find tips on calorie-counting here. Follow Megan for real-life, sustainable advice on nutrition, healthy eating habits, and boosting your metabolism. For a bonus follow, check out her sister account, @themetabolismmakeover, dedicated to Megan’s program of the same name, which is designed to teach folks how to manage their metabolism, so they can attain their goals without subscribing to restrictive diets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGAN. I’m a cool dietitian. (@thenutritionaddiction)

Nedra Glover Kawwab, Therapist | Charlotte, NC

By now we can all agree that overall wellness extends far beyond exercise and nutrition. Nedra Glover Kawwab is a relationship expert with a focus on the importance of boundaries — her book Set Boundaries, Find Peace quickly landed itself on the New York Times best-seller list after its March 2021 release. She seriously knows her stuff, and her Instagram is packed with sage advice for navigating daily life, not just within the context of romantic relationships, but all of our relationships: with friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, you name it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist (@nedratawwab)

Madeline Custer, Fitness Trainer | Greenville, SC

Madeline Custer’s Instagram — @madeline_moves — comes highly recommended by StyleBlueprint team members and friends. Katelyn Caughron, SB team member and certified fitness trainer, says, “I follow Madeline because she posts realistic workouts you can do in the gym or at home. She also has an app with videos of each exercise and how to achieve the correct form.” Madeline’s presence is friendly and approachable, sharing not only workouts but also general tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, without punishing yourself with restrictive, unsustainable diet and exercise programs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MADELINE CUSTER (@madeline_moves)

Dr. Zion Ko Lamm, MD | Charlotte, NC

We can’t talk about overall wellness without touching on skincare, y’all — skin is the largest organ of the body, after all. You’ve probably seen at least a couple of Dr. Zion Ko Lamm‘s viral skincare videos floating around your social media feeds, but if you haven’t already, it’s time to finally hit that ‘Follow’ button. Her regular posts answer questions like: Do I need sunscreen on an airplane? How should I layer my skincare? and How the heck do I use retinol? Beyond offering a wealth of expert skincare advice, her content is just plain fun to watch, often featuring cameos from her mom (who clearly is a skincare maven in her own right).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Ko Lamm, M.D. (고시온) (@dr.zionko)

Jenné Claiborne, Vegan Chef + Cookbook Author | Atlanta, GA

Whether you’re interested in plant-based eating or not, Atlanta’s Jenné Claiborne — aka @sweetpotatosoul — offers up stunning photography, recipes, and nutrition tips that make eating your veggies look SO good. We love to see her in our Instagram feeds, but you can find even more of her tips and vegan recipes on her wildly popular YouTube channel and in her cookbook, Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes for the Southern Flavors of Smoke, Sugar, Spice, and Soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenné Claiborne (@sweetpotatosoul)

Whitney Goodman, LMFT | Miami, FL

As an LMFT (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist), Whitney Goodman is trained in relationship dynamics and offers fantastic general advice on caring for yourself and others, insight into the habits of perfectionism and people-pleasing, and much more. But, it’s her expertise in the relatively new concept of “toxic positivity” that has people perking up their ears. On her Instagram, and in her book Toxic Positivity: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed With Being Happy, Whitney speaks to the power of owning our emotions, and allowing the ones we love to own theirs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by whitney goodman lmft (@sitwithwhit)

Here’s to prioritizing ALL aspects of wellness in 2022!

**********

