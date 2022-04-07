Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Just as April brings blooming flowers, the South’s best shops are also blossoming with new arrivals for our homes, closets, and outdoor agendas. This month’s FINDS are instant mood-boosters — and you don’t even have to leave your home. Support small businesses by shopping these 16 fresh Southern FINDS online!

FOR THE VACATION-READY CLOSET

Shell tote

These adorable bags made exclusively for Two Friends, the beloved coastal boutique in St. Simons Island, GA, are designed with vacation in mind. Hand-woven and embellished with darling pearl detailing, this bag will turn heads AND fit all of your beachy belongings. If you order now, the bag ships on Saturday, May 1! Shop this perfect tote for $172 at Two Friends.

Hat

We all know that custom hats are en vogue, and BM Franklin Co. has lots of ready-to-wear hats and a monthly custom hat experience with master milliners in their Buckhead shop. This funky bucket hat is part of a collaboration between two Atlanta-based hatters seeking to bring some soul back into the hat community. The ultra-light straw hat has an adjustable band and is the perfect vibe for spring! Shop this beauty for $300 at BM Franklin Co.

Earrings

Your spring wardrobe deserves a little color this year, and so does your jewelry box! Wear this colorful pair of earrings with a solid dress or even to the beach this summer. Shop the lightweight straw ball earrings for $25 at Dear Stella.

Gown

This blue and white floral organza gown by Abbey Glass makes the perfect wedding guest or mother-of look. It’s got functional, covered buttons, a tie belt, and a tailored fit that you can comfortably dress up or pack on the go! Shop this for $375 at Abbey Glass.

Pastel romper

Rompers and jumpsuits are here to stay for the season! This button-down version is simple but versatile, easily dressed up with heels and statement jewelry, or dressed down with flat sandals and a sun hat. Plus, we just love the pistachio color! Shop this romper for $108 at Soca.

Sandals

Comfy AND versatile; practical AND chic … these are descriptors we don’t often find together in a sandal. But leave it to Able to create an everyday shoe that truly does it all. The soft sole and velcro straps create a hug for your feet. And the trendy “desert sage” green (two more colors are available) goes with all your spring styles. The Macy sandals are $88 at Able.

HOME

“Taking Up Space” print

Tennessee artist Erika Roberts released this Emergence Series to celebrate the coming of spring and the promise of new life! Originally painted with acrylic and watercolor on paper, the 11-by-14 archival print is printed on heavy paper and arrives signed by Erika Roberts. Enlargements 16-by-20 and larger are printed on canvas and framed! Pick your perfect size and frame at Erika Roberts, starting at $36 for the print and $195 for a framed version.

Gatsby glasses

There’s an old-fashioned glass, and then there’s a Gatsby-styled glass. The intriguing gold bottom is like a built-in coaster, too! Elevate your bar cart or kitchen cabinet with this stunning gold-bottomed set. These make a great gift for the entertainers in your life … or even for your own bar cart! Find them for $38 at Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop.

Vintage wine rack

This truly fantastic vintage wine rack holds a dozen bottles and is in excellent vintage condition. “I love how chinoiserie chic this bar cart staple is! You can never ever go wrong with bamboo!” writes Emily, founder of Willow & Pearls, in the listing. She finds the most gorgeous treasures from across the world, so if this one-on-a-kind item is sold out by the time you read this, peruse her entire shop to find your new favorite piece or the perfect gift. It measures 19.5 inches tall and 9 inches deep and is $95 at Willow & Pearls.

Paper table runner

While we’re big fans of a traditional tablecloth, there’s something to be said for disposable tableware. Aside from its obvious decorating power, you can also use this paper runner under a spread of fruit, cheese, charcuterie, crackers, and more. When the snacks have run out, simply toss the paper out! A roll of this cheerful striped table runner is available at Lamb’s Ears for $35.

Arch candle

This peculiar arch candle adds some dreamy romance to your home. Choose from a variety of unique scents and let the luxurious smells fill your space. The candle is made and hand-poured in France of slow-burning natural wax. AND it’s almost a foot high and a foot long! Find this for $48 at Mimi Morton.

Blanket

Bring a splash of modern art to your home or your picnic spread with this black and white throw blanket. The duotone cotton design is one of the dozens of patterns available. Framed with an unexpected multicolor fringe around the edges, the blanket comes in two sizes — 50-by-60 inches for $99 and 60-by-80 inches for $119 at Good Merchant Co.

Set of funky planters

Your fresh spring blooms deserve to be displayed in some fresh planters! Pepper Palm is a purveyor of funky painted pots for every mood and space! We love the olive green, coral pink, and minty sage in this hand-painted design. Snag your set for $100 at Pepper Palm (it comes with a small 5-inch pot, a medium 6.5-inch pot, and a large 7.5-inch pot).

THE GUYS WILL LOVE …

Tie

Guys, when y’all suit up, don’t be afraid to add a pop of color! Whether or not you’re a horse racing fan, this classic yet quirky all-silk colorful jockey tie will make a splash across the South. Get Derby and wedding season ready for $52.99 at A Taste of Kentucky.

Linen shirt

Billy Reid’s classic fit Tuscumbia shirt creates that refined yet beachy look for guys of all ages. It’s got a button-down collar, a single chest pocket, and a box-pleated body for better movement. Available in an array of colors, the shirts are crafted in Portugal from 100% linen! Shop this shirt for $158 at Oak Hall.

Fire kit

This fancy brass matches canister is a self-contained, fire-starting kit made and engraved in Brooklyn, NY. Strike the strike-anywhere matches on the easy-to-grip canister’s roughened bottom surface to offer a light to any rolled paper or candle that needs it. This trendy, life-long, and refillable gift is $100 at Sid Mashburn.

Wishing you a lovely April filled with more picnics than pollen!

