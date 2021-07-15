In this summery edition of Luxe Loves, we found some seriously indulgent and swoon-worthy items worth dreaming about — even if just through a virtual window. From fine jewelry to haute housewares, feast your eyes on these luxurious FINDS from Southern brands and boutiques.

FOR THE HOME

Painting

“Rooted in the South and connecting artists with collectors nationwide,” Gregg Irby Gallery is the place to find your next favorite artist to begin collecting the perfect splurge piece for your home. Find “Come Sit with Me” — a 60-by-48-inch oil on canvas by artist Michelle Armas — for $4,200 at Gregg Irby Gallery.

Clint table lamp

When a table or finicky empty space is lacking that extra oomph, add some statement-making light! This 34-inch-tall lamp’s neutral tones and gold base will match almost any space. Find it for $418 at The Truffle Pig.

Floating tray

This “buoyant buffet” is quite the over-the-top treat for any pool lover. Connect it to the float you are on, or take it to the shallow end for a board game, or use it in an extra-large bathtub — endless options! Find this for $648 at Houses & Parties.

Huge Dutch Euro pillow

Dorm Decor’s Huge Dutch Euro is the perfect addition to any bedroom (not just dorms!). This custom-made oversized pillow is stuffed with a premium fill and comes in 15 cover styles, including a forgiving linen and rayon blend, a plush and washable velvet, and faux suede. The pillow can also be monogrammed for a personal touch. Order yours, starting at $219, from Dorm Decor.

Diffuser

Savannah’s famed Paris Market has created two signature scents to bring this lovely corner of the South into your home. Bluff smells of “morning dew, long shadows, and winding tidal creeks,” and Savannah evokes “mystery, magic, and Spanish moss.” This 10-ounce diffuser comes with ten reeds for $75 at The Paris Market.

Dinnerware

Handmade in North Carolina, you might — like us — want every single thing that Haand makes. Ditch your stuffy and expected flatware for this oblong and creative series of vessels and plates that have the appearance of creating a ripple in water throughout the porcelain. Find your five-piece set on sale — and in lots of different colors — for $135 (reg. $163.50) at Haand.

Steak knives

With all the new homeowners, downsizers, and newlyweds in our lives, finding a special gift can be challenging. This set of six heirloom-quality, handcrafted French steak knives has horn handles, stainless steel blades, and shiny bolsters that give them a stunning and timeless look. Find yours for $522 at Rhodes Boutique. (The same French craftsman makes champagne sabers, too, for an even more eclectic splurge.)

FOR THE JEWELRY BOX

Charm set necklace

Elia Fulmen is a Birmingham-based jewelry brand with a mission to create moments of connection between women all over the world. The easily attached and detached 14k gold vermeil charms are made to be worn, shared, and traded. This modern set celebrating energy and light was designed with a nod to old-world opulence. Find it for $325 at Elia Fulmen.

Ring

Silver is making a comeback after years in gold’s shadow. This sterling silver ring features exquisite marquise cubic zirconia and black spinels. Add this handmade-in-Nashville piece to your rotation for $1,250 at Margaret Ellis Jewelry.

Earrings

These Camellia pearl cream earrings by Mignonne Gavigan are big enough to make a statement, funky enough to turn heads, and classy enough to dress up or down. Find yours for $325 at Obligato.

Bracelet set

This sophisticated set by Carden Avenue is both unique and versatile. Featuring three of the jewelry maker’s most impressive bracelets — Large Golden Links, Gold Dueling Pearl, and Sienna Snake — this set will take you from work to play all year long. Find this set for $284 at SB Shop.

Necklace

Comprised of six strands of turquoise, freshwater pearls, and a show-stopping sterling silver pave diamond carabiner clasp, we imagine this statement piece fitting with everything from a white sundress in summer to a black turtleneck in fall! Find this for $400 at Susan McVicker Jewelry.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Dress

Nothing says summer like a colorful, head-turning dress. Celia B makes the best, and we love the green hues, intricate embroidery, and beaded detailing of this shoulder-tie midi. Dress it up or down from the casual beach cookout to the cocktail-attire wedding. Grab yours for $550 at Monkee’s of Raleigh.

Bag

Golden Goose doesn’t just make sneakers. This luxe Italian cult favorite makes some perfectly sized cross-body bags we’ve seen a lot of lately. The little sneaker keychain is the cherry on top! Find this (in multiple different styles) for $530 at Mosaic Clothing.

Wrap

This wearable piece of art by Hannah Pearson is so versatile, and we love the chic, sleek design of “The Blue Woman.” Make it a dress, a skirt, a shawl, a scarf, and so much more. It’s 100% luxurious viscose. Find yours for $118 at Shop Hannah.

Sunglasses

If you’re planning a dreamy island getaway or spending more time outside this month, these sunglasses might just be what you need. Made by one of our favorite eyewear brands, Krewe, these 24k gold-plated frames are perfect for jet-setters and homebodies alike. Find them for $375 at Manhattan South.

Shoes

These pleated and knotted soft metallic gold heels are perfect for stepping back out into the world this summer. We love the padded footbed, chic cylindrical heel, and classy open-toe! This Luxe Love will go with lots of get-ups throughout the seasons. Find these for $395 at Oak Hall.

We all deserve a little daydreaming and, maybe, splurging at this point in the year!

