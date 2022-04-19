Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Did you know that Target carries multiple brands that are rooted in the South? The national retailer’s efforts to represent smaller companies and more diverse voices have grown over the years, and it’s showing on the shelves. Let’s explore three exciting brands — inspiring paper goods, candy-colored fashion statements, and clean beauty — that you can now shop at Target.

There is a new stationery brand hitting nightstands and desks across the country — and it’s available in Target! Atlanta-based CEO and Founder Jasmin Foster started Be Rooted to create a space for women of color to see themselves in places they haven’t before. She has created a collection of funky, colorful, and inspiring journals, planners, and pens that showcase diversity in a space that sometimes lacks it. Jasmin’s pieces make fantastic gifts for gals of all ages, and they remind us to stay rooted in who we are and make time for self-care and reflection.

Recently, Jasmin left her full-time retail buyer career to fully focus on Be Rooted, and she continues to make waves with the expansion of her line onto the shelves at Target. Jasmin’s vision for the brand is to make journaling an accessible form of self-care and continue to amplify the creativity of Black artists.

Jasmin understands the value of inclusivity and its impact on personal well-being. The Be Rooted journal designs include a range of skin tones and hair stylings showing women everywhere that they are seen, heard, celebrated, and most importantly, represented. Find Be Rooted items at a nearby Target location or shop online here. Her pieces are so lovely, we can’t pick a favorite.

When they were just teenagers, sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer started making beaded bracelets in their bedroom. This inherent draw toward entrepreneurial self-expression followed them to college at Tulane in New Orleans, where they continued to create unique, personalized jewelry. Friends, family, classmates (and eventually influencers) were eating them up, so they started Stoney Clover Lane. Today, they’ve expanded to the candy-colored, patch-embellished bags you see everywhere in stores and on Instagram.

Stoney Clover Lane’s new line at Target is pivotal for the brand because it makes them more accessible to more customers. Let’s call a spade a spade: Personalizing items for graduations and birthdays can cost a pretty penny. But, the Target collaboration has lots of under-$20 items and many things that aren’t available anywhere else.

Stoney Clover Lane adds pizazz to a largely dull fashion sector, and we always love to see a fun infusion of color. Explore and shop SCL exclusives (and customization options) online. You can visit their Palm Beach, Nashville, New Orleans, West Village, Easthampton, and Newport Beach boutiques — and you can now shop their designs at Target!

The first plant-derived feminine care system on the market is available at Target. Bea Dixon, The Honey Pot Co.’s founder and CEO, struggled with irritation and issues down there. She also knows that we women have a lot on our plates, and we just don’t need the added headaches of infection and general discomfort that can persist or happen out of the blue. The Honey Pot Co.’s mission is simple: to keep you healthy, happy, and clean.

Bea and her team of experts have spent years perfecting their formula of organic and vegan ingredients that provide a safe solution to these womanly annoyances. Each Honey Pot wash, for example, uses the natural antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-fungal, and moisturizing powers of plant-based ingredients to harmoniously promote pH balance and immunity.

The Honey Pot Co. also has two incredible online resources: The Journal — an educational resource that answers questions on feminine care, community, and culture across literally dozens of topics. And there is also The Pulse, where you can ask their team of experts your questions. This brand also gives back 2% of annual sales to women-focused social impact organizations. How COOL is that? Shop at Target and online here.

We know you don’t need a reason to go to Target, so be sure to keep an eye out for these Southern brands on your next trip!

