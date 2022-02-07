Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We’re back with another installment of the SB Hot List. In this month’s roundup, StyleBlueprint team members share their recent obsessions — from beauty products and beverages to books and movies. These aren’t just items they know about, they are things they’ve purchased and spent time reading and watching and are happy to recommend. Here are eight new discoveries that make us wonder how we ever lived without them. Take a look!

SB Hot List: 8 of Our StyleBlueprint Team’s Newest Discoveries

Oye Coffee

“I recently discovered Oye Coffee in the local aisle of my grocery store when their beautiful packaging caught my eye. I was excited to find out it tastes as good as it looks! I started with the Acacia blend, but will definitely be back to try the others.” — Lacy Green, Sales Traffic Manager

Hydra No.1 Masque from Yon-Ka Paris

“This might be the one hydrating mask to rule them all. My mom, who’s in her mid-70s, swears by the anti-aging benefits of this line, and especially this hydrating mask. She put me onto it, and I love it too. It’s a ‘leave-on’ mask, so it works its magic while you sleep, offering seriously intense hydration. It’s my go-to for these last cold, dry weeks of winter.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Taste: My Life Through Food

“Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci is one of the best memoirs I have ever read. He writes intimate and charming anecdotes about food and how it has affected his life. It is simultaneously touching and laugh-out-loud funny. It’s the perfect read for any foodie.” — Anne Henley Walker, Content Marketing Assistant & Agency Relations

Over-The-Sink Drying Rack

“I bought this dish rack, and I am obsessed with it. It’s a huge game-changer if you live in an older house or apartment without a dishwasher, or simply like washing as you go!” — Kate Reddick, Executive Assistant

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

“If you’ve been wondering if the Harry Potter reunion special lives up to the hype, let me tell you that it definitely does. The movie features interviews with major cast and crew members, and it gives you a behind-the-scenes look at each movie in the series. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt tribute to both the movies and books, making it a must-watch for any Harry Potter fan.” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Pour-Over Coffee

“My new obsession is pour-over coffee. I don’t use my coffee maker anymore. It has saved my fiancé and me so much coffee because there isn’t any leftover. We use the Kalita Wave dripper (make sure you get the one with three holes), the Kalita carafe, and the Kalita filters. It makes the perfect amount for two big mugs of coffee (four cups). To heat the water, we got the Fellow electric kettle, which is AMAZING. It keeps the water at the perfect temperature, heats quickly, and looks so pretty on the counter. It’s great for tea, too! Lastly, we are members of Atlas Coffee Club to get the most amazing whole beans monthly from around the world. I love trying new beans, and the coffee tastes so fresh when you grind the beans that morning. I know this seems like a convoluted process, but it really isn’t. It takes about 10 minutes, and it is WORTH it. Everyone I know who’s gotten on the pour-over train is never getting off!” — Zoe Yarborough, Staff Writer

EyeVac Air 2-in-1 Touchless Vacuum and HEPA Air Purifier

“If you have hardwood floors in your home, this vacuum is the quickest and easiest way to keep them clean — no more dustpan and no more dust! This has been a game-changer in our house, especially with the addition of a third dog!” — Melissa Thompson, Account Executive & Travel Specialist

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Sweater

“I have ‘save’ and ‘splurge’ items in my closet. While I buy these v-neck cashmere sweaters (on sale right now for just $59) to wear under blazers and to have as good staples, I don’t l-o-v-e them. They do work for their purpose though, and I’m happy to have them as part of my wardrobe. But, the fisherman cashmere sweater from Jenni Kayne? A splurge and I L-O-V-E it! I’ve been working hard to have fewer things and buy items that I’ll wear a lot. I now have two of these sweaters and they have become my uniform this winter as I wear them both twice a week most weeks! And, with all that wear, while they do pill a little, it’s surprisingly little.

I’m between a medium and a large and I bought the large. But, they also sell an oversized fisherman cashmere sweater, which is longer and made from upcycled cashmere, and I assume for that one I would wear the medium. Note, the oversized version is $50 more. Jenni Kayne is a woman-owned brand known for quality and is based in California. Items rarely go on sale and her aesthetic is one that works from season to season, year to year.” – Liza Graves, StyleBlueprint Founder

