From miracle-adjacent plant food to essential summer skin products, a must-read novel, and even a mind-blowing life hack, here are some recent findings from the StyleBlueprint team. Take a look at the August 2021 edition of the SB Hot List — and then try out these discoveries for yourself!

SB Hot List: 9 New Discoveries We Love

Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes

“Thanks to my coworker, Kate Reddick, I have saved my very temperamental fiddle leaf fig’s life. He — we call him Peter — has been slowly dying for probably two years, losing all his leaves, turning dry and brown, and just looking overall depressing. I repotted him, moved him to a different spot in my apartment, and trimmed his dead leaves, but when I gave him the Miracle-Gro plant food Kate recommended, he grew TWO LEAVES IN ONE WEEK after 2+ years of no new growth! I am thrilled.” — Bailey Torkelson, SB Shop Manager

Hyperice Hypervolt Massage Gun

“The Hyperice Hypervolt massage gun has been around for a while, but it is still worth it!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pepper Sauce

“For all the Pappy Van Winkle bourbon fans out there, there is a whole lifestyle line of all things Pappy! Part of this line is a Pappy hot sauce called Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pepper Sauce. My son was given this as a gift, as his friends know that he’s all about the hot sauce. Our whole family has enjoyed this bottle of spice and flavor. It also makes a great gift for a bourbon fan.” — Liza Graves, CEO & Founder

Shower Magic Recipe

“I recently discovered a solution to my constantly water-stained glass shower doors. I found the Shower Magic recipe on TikTok, and it’s a game-changer. I keep a bottle on hand always! It takes the hard water stains right off!! SB Tip: Get a hard dish brush that holds soap, put shower magic in it, and keep it in the shower for quick touch-ups while you’re showering.” — Lauren Cummings, Business Coordinator

RELATED: SB Hot List Life Hacks: Our Latest and Greatest

“First Dates Hotel”

“‘First Dates Hotel’ on HBO Max has everything I look for in a lighthearted watch: flirtation, humor, and plenty of eye candy (I’m referring here to stunning views of the European countryside, but truth be told, that’s not the only kind of eye candy on offer). ‘First Dates Hotel’ is exactly what it sounds like — a luxury European hotel where singles of all ages vacation and enjoy a blind date or two while they’re at it. But don’t be put off by the title! This is a dating show with a decidedly positive spin — even the mismatches have nothing but lovely things to say about each other. No trash talk, no tears, just feel-good content that’s perfect for a Sunday afternoon binge.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Grate Chef Non-Stick Disposable Grill Wipes

“My husband and I spotted these grill wipes at a friend’s mountain house and decided we had to try them. They are awesome and very effective!” — Melissa Thompson, Account Executive & Travel Specialist

iS Clinical Active Serum

“I recently purchased the iS Clinical Active Serum as a birthday splurge and can confirm this cult favorite is worth the hype. Almost immediately, my skin was clearer, and my pores were smaller. While it is on the pricier side, it goes a long way and covers so many bases.” — Lacy Green, Sales Traffic Manager

RELATED: Your New Summer Beauty Routine

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

“Ever since summer started, I’ve been hearing about People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry EVERYWHERE. I kept seeing it all over TikTok and Instagram, so I finally gave in and gave it a read. Trust me when I say that it’s worth the hype. The story is romantic, funny, and quirky — everything you need for the perfect summer novel. Five stars all around!” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Lay’s Dill Pickle-Flavored Potato Chips

“Pickle-lovers, rejoice! When I saw these dill pickle chips in the grocery store aisle for the first time, I admittedly scrunched up my nose at the thought. But a friend recently introduced me to them, and I’ve thoroughly changed my mind. Talk about the perfect road trip snack!” — Jenna Bratcher, Associate Editor & Lead Nashville Writer

Here’s to another month filled with new discoveries!

**********

Give your inbox the Southern makeover it deserves! Subscribe to our daily emails!