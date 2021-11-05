Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

‘Tis the season to start checking names off your holiday gifting list! We’ve surveyed the Blueprint.Inc team to gather their current favorite SB Shop items they’re looking forward to gifting friends and family … or themselves. Take a look and snag all of these products (plus so much more) on SB Shop!

Guitar string necklace

Lacy Green, Blueprint.Inc’s Traffic Manager and a fantastic Nashville musician (check out her band here), unsurprisingly gravitates toward the Strings For Hope products. Each Strings for Hope item is made with recycled guitar strings by survivors of addiction, domestic violence, or sex trafficking. “As a musician, I love the mission of this company to take guitar strings and turn them into something beautiful that also supports the Nashville community. This necklace is a lovely staple piece that works with so many styles. I think it makes for the perfect gift,” says Lacy. Shop Strings for Hope here. *Order by November 28 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Leather tote

​​Director of Sales Ginny Staggs is always one for a practical item and luckily, the Clayton & Crume totes, which feature a classic gold monogram, are equal parts practical and beautiful. Each bag is handmade with premium leather in Louisville, Kentucky, and features solid brass hardware. “I love the Clayton & Crume Chestnut tote. I’m one of those gals who loads up a bag and doesn’t change it out until it cries uncle, so the stronger, more versatile bags appeal to me,” explains Ginny. Shop the bag (also available in black!) here. *Order by December 15 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Blessing beads

Account Manager Melissa Thompson’s pick is The Sercy Studio’s blessing beads. She says, “I’ve given this as a thank you gift before, so I’ll definitely be giving this to other friends and family this holiday season. It’s such a sweet way to let someone know that you love them, and they look beautiful in anyone’s home.” Shop The Sercy Studio here. *Order by December 10 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Layered necklace set

“I love the Carden Avenue Large Golden Links + Sienna Snake Necklace Set,” says Business Coordinator Lauren Cummings. “I’m all for layering necklaces, and this combo is beautiful and timeless. The set looks incredible together but can also be worn individually, which is a huge bonus!” This is the perfect gift set for the fashionista on your list. It includes one 14kt gold-filled link necklace and one (on-trend!) 18kt gold over sterling silver snake necklace, each of which measures 16 inches. Shop the set here. *Order by December 5 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Cozy throw

Brianna Goebel, StyleBlueprint’s Editorial Assistant, says, “An SB Shop item I can’t wait to gift this year is the Tyson throw from Covered in Cotton. I don’t think you can ever have too many blankets, and this one seems so cozy with 100% ring-spun cotton. Plus, I love the waffle pattern, fringe, and sleek white color. It’s a gift that’s beautiful and functional!” All of Covered In Cotton’s beautiful throws and baby blankets are made with 100% American cotton grown on their family farm in South Carolina. They measure 50-by-70-inch and offer up both comfort and style. Shop Covered In Cotton here. *Order by December 10 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Holiday tea towels

“First, I love tea towels. Like, love them. I have stacks for every holiday for my oven, bar cart, and kitchen table,” gushes Local Business Partner Client Success Representative Katelyn Caughron. “Secondly, these nutcrackers are adorable, and I plan on buying some for myself and some as gifts!” This seasonal towel measures 27 inches long and 18 inches wide, features an original hand-illustrated design, and is super soft and absorbent. Shop Southern Fried Design Barn towels here. *Order by December 5 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Seasonal doormat

Jenna Bratcher, StyleBlueprint’s Lead Nashville Writer and Associate Editor, says, “I’m all about delivering a little joy to my friends’ doorsteps this year, and this doormat seems like the perfect way to help them welcome everyone who visits after me, too. The message is simple, seasonal, and hopeful — exactly what I’m going for!” This ‘Merry & Bright’ doormat measures 18-by-30-inch and includes an adorable black and white check accent rug for an additional $10. Shop doormats here. *Order by December 1 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Southern-made mini pies

“With holiday events back in full swing, it’s time to start planning out hostess gifts for the season,” says Marketing Assistant Taylor Justice. “I’ll be gifting these mini pie and sammies gift box sets because they are so tasty and can even be served at the parties we’re attending – if the host wants to share, that is. I also love that these can be purchased now and scheduled to be sent in advance!” Louisville’s ‘Pie Queen’ gift sets include either eight mini pies of your choice, 12 cookie sammies of your choice, or a mix of both. Shop gift sets here. *Order by December 10 for on-time Christmas delivery.

All-purpose balm

Alissa Harb, StyleBlueprint’s Managing Editor, opts for the Clary Collection All-Purpose Balm. “I love giving (and receiving) little luxuries like this one during the holidays, either as part of a collection of smaller items or just as a token of appreciation, paired with a holiday card. This stuff is a godsend during the winter months,” she says. Shop the Clary Collection All-Purpose Balm (great for all skin types!) here. *Order by December 5 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Cord snaps

Liza Graves, our Founder + CEO, says, “I have gifted the Covered in Cotton blankets several times, and for a substantial blanket for under $100, they are THE BEST. But, I know they’ve already been mentioned, so I’m going with the leather cord snaps by Clayton & Crume. They come in a set of 12, and while you can give them all to one person, they also make a great addition, broken down into sets of three, to add to a hostess gift or to use as a stocking stuffer. Thread a red ribbon through three of these and tie them to a wine bottle, or add to a red bow around a box! They are incredibly practical (who doesn’t need more organization when it comes to their cords?!) while also providing a little bit of luxury in an everyday item.” Order them here. *Order by December 15 for on-time Christmas delivery.

Happy holidays, and happy shopping!

