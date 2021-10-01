Can you believe it? We’re finally welcoming fall! And with a tough year behind us, we’re craving cozy nights and a relaxing start to the new season. With that in mind, we’ve pulled together a list of new fall items available on SB Shop. Autumnal candles, seasonal sweet treats, and ultra-cozy blankets are at the top of the wishlist right now, and each one listed below is made by a small business in the South, so you can feel good about where you’re shopping. Settle in, get comfy, and get to know a few of our favorite new arrivals. Happy fall!

Sweets Shotwell Candy Co. One of our favorite ways to welcome fall and the holiday season is with sweet treats, and Shotwell Candy Company offers the ultimate indulgent snack. Their limited edition pumpkin spice caramels feature a classic spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove along with a splash of pure vanilla. Get a 4-oz. bag, 1-lb. box, or a three-box custom gift set. Additional flavors include hand-crushed espresso and original salted. Shop the Shotwell Candy Co. collection on SB Shop here. Caroline’s Cakes If you’re hosting a holiday party this year, we highly recommend a seasonal confection from Caroline’s Cakes. This year, they’ve baked up two delectable autumn deserts: a Seven-Layer Pumpkin Cake and a Caramel Apple Spice Cake. The pumpkin cake features seven moist layers of sweet and spicy pumpkin cake iced and filled with spiced buttercream, while the caramel apple spice cake is made with pureed apples and iced with their spice-infused caramel buttercream. Inspired by a traditional apple stack cake, this one is sure to bring back delicious, nostalgic memories. Shop the Caroline’s Cakes collection on SB Shop here.

Candles

gold + ivy

We love the way gold + ivy does seasonal scents. They offer creative and unexpected fall candles that invoke that coveted coziness with a slight twist. The scents folk, arc, moonlight, and grey flannel feature favorite seasonal notes like spicy cassia, sandalwood, fig, ginger, and musk, but each offers its own uniquely sweet, spicy, and warm scent. These favorites are available in room sprays as well. Shop the gold + ivy collection here.

Ekko Candle Company

Similarly, each of Ekko Candle Company’s seasonal fragrances encompasses a nostalgic fall feeling, and this year, they’re available in gorgeous red mercury glass vessels. SB Shop offers four different mercury glass styles, each of which includes three candle inserts in your choice of seasonal scents (Apple Harvest, Cozy Nights, Red Currant, and holiday favorites like Christmas Wreath and Winter Wonderland). If you prefer neutral candle decor, the best-selling one-hole, three-hole, and five-hole sugar molds are now available with seasonal candle inserts as are a few timeless and minimal white vessels. Shop the Ekko Candle Company collection on SB Shop here.

Blankets

Covered In Cotton

Of course, we can’t usher in a cozy season without a soft, comfy blanket perfect for curling up on the couch. We love Covered In Cotton for so many reasons, one of which being that their blanket-making process starts on their family farm and travels through over five small businesses across the South before being packaged up and sent to your doorstep. Each of their blankets is made with 100% ring-spun cotton and measures 50-by-70-inch for unparalleled comfort. Plus, their subtle designs make for a gorgeous decor element. Shop the Covered In Cotton collection on SB Shop here.

NEWLY

NEWLY is dedicated to creating high-quality goods made from recycled materials, and with sustainable practices on the rise in both home and fashion goods, now is the time to invest in a beautiful blanket that is good for our planet. This year, NEWLY has added four new styles to SB Shop, each of which is made from 100% recycled thread from Spain and measures 50-by-60-inch. We love the minimal, neutral colors and unique, geometric designs. Shop the NEWLY collection on SB Shop here.

We hope these cozy products have you excited for a new season. Happy fall!

