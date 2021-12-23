Share with your friends!
From Christmas trees and twinkling lights to nutcrackers and nativity scenes, the images brought to mind when it comes to “holiday spirit” run the gamut. We explored some of the most seasonally spirited Instagram accounts, and a few favorite articles from our own archives, to gather a collection of images that conjure the utmost holiday spirit. We hope these photos bring you joy this Christmas Eve!

From London, England to California, these photos just ooze holiday warmth. And, they aren’t over-the-top which means you may be inspired today for Christmas 2022!

The glowing garland at London’s Paul Rothe & Son is perfectly framed by simple lights and garland. Photo by S and a City.

This traditional Southern doorstep warms the heart! Photo and design by Becca Brooks

Can you even stand how gorgeous this is? We are so smitten by fresh fruit used in holiday decor. This is from James Farmer’s home in Perry Georgia. Image: Emily Followill

There’s just something about a TON of fresh greenery, a dog, a a big red bow! This is Colleen Locke’s former home in Nashville, featured on StyleBlueprint in 2014. Image: Wiff Harmer.

If earth tones and an organic simplicity are your preferred aesthetic, this beautiful setup is just for you. We love the texture of the tree with the natural baskets. Image: Maria Le Mesurier

If a SoCal Christmas is more your vibe, this beach tree in Crystal Cove is right up your alley. Image: Christine Anne Ho

This little corner library blends beautiful book covers with the warmth of tree lights and traditional Christmas colors. Image: Violet Short

This traditional table setting is the epitome of Southern elegance, featuring hand-painted plates by Anna Weatherly Designs and silver from Atlanta’s own Beverly Bremer Silver Shop. Photo and Design by Becca Brooks

The boldness of a classic wreath on top of a quirky door color is always sure to make a holiday statement! Image: S and a City

Loosely draped greenery and natural wood make a warm and inviting scene in front of White’s Mercantile in Nashville’s 12South neighborhood. Image: Kate Reddick

There’s always something endearing about a hodgepodge tree: a mix of old and crafted ornaments with bright and shiny ones hung throughout, and warm lights balanced by neutral bows and homemade wrapping paper. Image: Kate Reddick

The post office in 30A is dressed to the Christmas nines, and the locals wouldn’t have it any other way. Image: The Clever Goose

Vine & Olive Design reminds us that Christmas magic isn’t just about flash and tinsel with this beautiful, natural front porch installation. Photo and Design by Nicole Connell of Vine & Olive

The mix of design elements, old-school red and green Christmas plaid, and a beautiful flocked tree makes this the only kind of kitchen I would want to cook in over the holidays! Image: Floral and Pearls

Is there anything quite as nostalgic as perfectly wrapped gifts piled atop a monogrammed tree skirt? Photo and design by Becca Brooks

Merry Christmas to all!

