Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development just released a multitude of places to visit throughout the state this season for the best Christmas lights and holiday displays one could ask for! Stretching all across Tennessee, you’ll find ample opportunity to get out and put a little jingle in your step.

Nashville Holiday Lights

A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland (Through January 2, 2022)

A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center takes place through Sunday, January 2, and includes three million lights strung throughout the property inside and out. More than 17 hours of holiday fun can be had at the resort, including The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show, scavenger hunts, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Breakfast, photos with Santa, Christmas cruises, snow tubing, ice skating, and ice bumper cars. New this year is the exclusive Gaylord Hotel Original Experience: “Mission Save Christmas featuring Elf.” Guests can join Buddy the Elf and answer the call from Santa to collect enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and help Santa’s sleigh fly. This multi-sensory experience includes 12 interactive elements and beloved scenes from the film.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is lit up with more than one million Christmas lights for Holiday LIGHTS. New this year is the Orchid Tree. Be in awe and take a photo with this year’s 20-foot tree designed with an array of orchids. Kids are sure to love the Children’s Wonderland that transforms the new Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden with holiday delights. The Pinnacles of Light display features cones programmed to holiday music. Tour the gardens and meet Santa’s reindeer as well as the Dancing Lights of Trains!, the giant poinsettia tree in the Great Hall of the Frist Learning Center, and much more.

Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville Holiday Lights

Dollywood lights up like a Christmas tree through Sunday, January 2, with more than five million dazzling lights. Smoky Mountain Christmas, a holiday family favorite, delights parents and children with a Christmas light show set to symphonic music, illuminated displays and colorful lights at Glacier Ridge, hear Christmas stories and tunes unfold on stage, and every Friday and Saturday enjoy the “Merry & Bright” fireworks show fly through the sky to Christmas tunes.

Lights Over Gatlinburg at Gatlinburg Skylift Park (Through January 31, 2022)

Experience America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in a whole new way during the holiday season with more than 60,000 lights coordinated to classic Christmas music. Photo opportunities at the 30-foot tree and lights along the new SkyTrail make for a fun night. The “Lights Across Gatlinburg” gives you access to the SkyBridge during the day, where you can experience sprawling mountain views on the Tulip Tower and see the park twinkle with holiday cheer at night.

RELATED: The History of Tennessee’s Favorite Little Mountain Town

Immerse yourself in the Great Smoky Mountains’ holiday season at Anakeesta’s Enchanted Winter event. See winter decorations, including a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, and ride the Chondola up to Anakeesta Mountain to soak in holiday decor, fire pits, seasonal shopping, the Arctic Alley of Lights, and a new lighting experience in the Vista Gardens. Kids will enjoy sweet treats from the new Hot Chocolate Trail and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Smoky Mountain Winterfest (Through February 15, 2022)

Taking place through Tuesday, February 15, the Great Smoky Mountains are your background for the 30th annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest, which includes Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg. More than 15 million lights and displays line the parkway for a magical experience. In Sevierville, Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland illuminates your drive with lights dancing in perfect rhythm to Christmas music played over your radio. In addition, new custom-built all-LED displays surround you with holiday cheer.

Memphis Holiday Lights

Christmas in Collierville (Through December 18, 2021)

The Town of Collierville decks the town with bows, garland, and lights for the Christmas season. The Christmas parade takes place Friday, December 3, and visitors can visit Santa in the gazebo, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, snap photos along the Holiday Photo Stroll, and more through Saturday, December 18.

Walk among beautifully decorated Christmas trees during the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees at the Museum of Science & History in Memphis. Guests can kick off the holiday season with their families by marveling at the trees, checking out the model trains and Gingerbread Village, and taking photos with Santa in his snow globe. Catch a favorite holiday movie showing at the Giant Screen Theater and see the “Season of Light and Laser Holiday” shows at the AutoZone Dome Planetarium.

Christmas at Graceland (Through January 9, 2022)

You have not fully experienced all that is “The King of Rock n’ Roll” if you have not been to Christmas at Graceland. Through Sunday, January 9, Elvis Presley’s estate is turned into a winter wonderland. Christmas lights line the driveway and in the front lawn is a life-sized nativity scene and Santa with his sleigh. Plus, the interior of the mansion is decked out in Christmas decorations. See how Elvis celebrated the holidays!

Knoxville Holiday Lights

Experience Christmas time in 1776 at historic Ramsey House’s annual Candlelight Christmas Tour, where guests can stroll through the beautifully decorated house decked with fresh greenery and candles, dine on holiday treats, sip on warm cider, and get warm by the bonfire.

Smaller Tennessee Town Holiday Lights

Through Friday, December 31, see more than one million lights synchronized to Christmas songs during Discovery Park of America’s “Let it Glow” light show. The drive-thru light show occurs on the 50-acres of the heritage park. This year, you can walk through part of the light show on the grounds. Food and beverages are for sale along with local, handmade gifts, Christmas carol karaoke, and many more holiday surprises.

Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show at Clarksville Speedway (Through January 1, 2022) – Clarksville, TN

Bask in the holiday lights at Clarksville Speedway’s Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show through Saturday, January 1. With over three million lights strung in and around the speedway, friends and family can enjoy the one-mile trek of seasonal delight.

Candy Land Christmas (Through January 2, 2022) – Johnson City, TN

Stroll through more than one million twinkling lights and 157 community-decorated Christmas trees at Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas-themed downtown parks. Soak up all the holiday spirit at Founders Park as the Gumdrop Forest, Commerce Street decked out as Candy Cane Lane, and Cupcake (King) Commons.

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights (Through January 2, 2022) — Chattanooga, TN

Holiday dreams come true with one million lights during the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Rock City. Explore the gardens by night as your pathway is illuminated with holiday light displays and ambient live music. Stroll through the lighted Grand Corridor in Yule Town, see the icy lights of the Arctic Kingdom, and watch the Magic Forest come to life with stunning displays.

RELATED: Tennessee Vacation Destinations

2021 Christmas on Main Festival (December 3 – 18, 2021) – Savannah, TN

Come and shop and stroll along downtown Savannah’s Main Street as it glistens in white lights all December long. On Friday, December 3, head to the downtown gazebo to catch the Christmas tree lighting, listen to carolers, and sip on hot cocoa. From December 3-18, Main Street is full of holiday activities, including pictures with Santa, Christmas on Main’s ice skating rink, Christmas performances, free Christmas movies, and traditional carriage rides.

35th Annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting (December 4, 2021) – Columbia, TN

Herald in the holiday season at Columbia’s 35th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4. Marvel at the 40-foot Christmas tree and enjoy entertainment by national radio star Blair Garner. Listen to music by American Idol season 19 finalist Cassandra Coleman at Christmas at The Factory Gala with heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and a Christmas market full of Tennessee-made gift items.

Dickens Christmas (Through December 31, 2021) – Covington, TN

Time travel to a Victorian-era Christmas during Dickens Christmas in Covington. The historic court square is transformed into Charles Dickens’ world filled with Victorian characters, horse-drawn carriages, carolers, and more. Make your way downtown to enjoy refreshments, local boutique shopping, and more. Additional holiday events taking place in Covington include the Festival of Trees at the Tipton County Museum and a performance of A Wicked Christmas Carol at the Historic Ruffin Theatre.

Happy holidays!

**********

For more Southern stories and vacation ideas, make sure to follow us on Instagram!