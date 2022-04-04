Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Graduation season is right around the corner, and after a trying few years, the graduate in your life deserves to be celebrated more than ever. Here, we’ve pulled gifts personalized for her or for him, meaningful jewelry pieces, items to make their dorm room feel warm and welcoming, and a few of our SB Shop favorites. Best of all, every item on this list is made by a Southern small business. Take a look and shop the entire collection here.

Graduation Gifts 2022: New Favorites

Quilted Weekender

Brand new to SB Shop, this quilted weekender is the ultimate 2022 graduation gift. It is made with ultra-soft quilted polyester, lined with polyester, and it 22 inches long, 15.5 inches high, and 11 inches deep. It features woven polyester handles with a 9-inch drop, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a spacious design with pockets for extra convenience. Find this on SB Shop for $98 here.

Waffle Weave Monogrammed Robe

Spa wraps, ruffled robes, and classic robes – each makes a great grad gift! We’ve added the ruffled robe to the line up, and the other three are tried and true favorites. Waffle weave robes are a classic gift, always popular, and will be heavily used by the lucky recipient! See the spa wrap here for $55, the traditional robe in white or gray here for $60, and the ruffle robe here for $65.

Makeup Headband + Towel Set

This pretty little set is ideal for dorm living. The white pique headband features a Velcro closure and hot pink monogram, and the washcloth (ideal for removing makeup) is plush and gentle. They’ll enjoy this as they venture off to college. Not to mention, they’ll take it with them on every vacation! Find this on SB Shop for $42 here.

RELATED: What to Wear to Weddings This Year

Hidden Jewelry Hanger

These jewelry hangers are the most convenient way to keep valuables safe and hidden while sharing spaces and moving into the dorms. Simply unzip the pouch and place special jewelry inside! Plus, the soft Danish linen and simple monogram make for a pretty addition to their wardrobe. Find this on SB Shop for $50 here.

Lingerie Bag

Great for carrying to and from shared laundry spaces or throwing in a suitcase, this soft linen lingerie bag is an instrumental organization piece that they’ll love far beyond their years at school. It measures 10″ x 16″ and features a sweet blue monogram. Find this on SB Shop for $35 here.

Personalized Graduation Gifts For Him

Dopp Kits

Every guy needs a Dopp kit for carrying all of his essentials off to college and beyond. SB Shop offers four different South of Hampton Dopp kits with various features, including two-way zippers, outside pockets, easy-to-clean canvas material, and more. Find them on SB Shop for $40 to $105 here.

Personalized Sunglass Strap

A bestseller of ours for five years running, these sunglass straps are a great way to add an upgrade to something we all need. Time and time again, we have heard that these are beloved grad gifts, especially for the guys in our lives. Find them on SB Shop for $36 here.

Leather Belt

This stitched bridle nameplate leather belt is an SB Shop favorite for a good reason. It features a timeless design, durable English Bridle leather, solid brass hardware, and a customizable nameplate. Rest assured, it’s the kind of gift he’ll thank you for time and time again. Find this on SB Shop for $125 here.

SB Shop Best-Sellers

Personalized Laundry Tote

Every college student needs a laundry tote. This one from South of Hampton is extra spacious and can be folded flat for packing up or storing in smaller spaces. Find it on SB Shop for $55 here.

Gingham Travel Bag

This clear gingham travel bag is the ultimate excursion companion. The set includes a clear outer bag and an interior monogrammed bag that measures 9 by 6 by 3 inches. The inner bag is a coated material (super easy to clean!), while the outer bag offers extra room for cosmetics, tech chargers, or whatever they need to carry with them daily. Find it on SB Shop for $59 here.

Jewelry Rounds

SB Shop offers three jewelry round designs, each measuring 6 by 4 inches, that will keep their precious pieces safe and untangled. The lightweight and water-resistant case is lined with small pockets sized perfectly for rings or a pair of earrings and a spacious interior for bracelets. Find it on SB Shop for $42 here. We also have a single-letter monogrammed jewelry round here, and a leopard print jewelry round here, both for $42 as well.

RELATED: The Best White T-Shirts For Every Woman in 2022

Garment Bag Gift Set

This garment bag gift is unexpected yet incredibly useful. The set includes one large linen garment bag (enough room for three to four items) with one pleated cosmetic bag (also great for carrying safety pins, body tape, or other essentials) and one larger monogram bag for cosmetics or accessories. Find it on SB Shop for $130 here.

Towel Set

A plush, luxury towel set will make them feel cozy and comforted while settling into their new lifestyle. This monogrammed set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths to ensure they’ve always got something to grab. And the navy monogram is a classic, beautiful touch. Find this on SB Shop for $135 here.

Satin Pillowcase

This washable white silky pillowcase will instantly elevate their dorm room bed. It even includes a secret pocket inside with a soothing lavender sachet for ultimate luxury bedtime decadence. It will fit all standard or queen-size pillowcases, and we love the feminine name customization. Find this on SB Shop for $69 here.

Other Graduation Gift Favorites

SEC Game Day Bag

We LOVE these clear game day bags (spacious enough to hold all their essentials, including a water bottle)! Each luxe bag comes complete with a detachable embroidered strap representing their team’s colors and gorgeous gold hardware. The size meets most NCAA/NFL rules, and the durable PVC plastic material will ensure they can enjoy it for years to come. Find them (12 designs available!) on SB Shop for $155 here.

Saint Christopher

Nashville-based Carden Avenue explains, “Legend holds Saint Christopher carried the disguised Christ-child across a river to safety. As a result, the name Christopher means ‘Christ-bearer,’ and Saint Christopher became known as the patron saint of travelers.” With this in mind, the delicate Saint Christopher necklace is a truly special gift for any graduate traveling to a new state for school. The 14K gold-filled petite charm hangs on an 18-inch 14K gold-filled chain. Find it on SB Shop for $98 here.

Buffalo Check Blanket

Keep them warm and cozy and add a touch of color to their new home away from home with this monogrammed buffalo check throw. The made-in-Italy fabric is an uber-soft mix of cotton and acrylic, and the throw measures 51 by 67 inches. Find it on SB Shop for $108 here.

Acrylic Trash Can

This monogrammed acrylic trash bin is another simple way to spruce up her dorm room. This measures 11.25 by 8 by 10 inches and features a hot pink three-letter monogram. Find it on SB Shop for $44 here.

**********

To shop the entire Graduation Collection on SB Shop, click HERE.