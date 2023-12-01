Share with your friends!
Hate to show up empty-handed? These thoughtful, edible (and drinkable!) gifts are ideal to have at the ready for holiday hostesses or even when someone gives you a gift unexpectedly and you’d like to return the favor. They don’t take up much space, they won’t expire any time soon, and they’re produced by well-loved makers around the South.

Pickles, Preserves & Jams

It should come as no surprise that gift-worthy canned goods are abundant around the South. Each of these brands offers a wide variety of both sweet and savory pantry items — everything from jams, jellies, and honey to pickled veggies and relish. And, while items like these are fabulous to keep on hand for gifts, they also make great last-minute additions to your own cheese boards and buffets.

Jar of chow chow
The Mild Chow Chow ($8) from Nashville’s Loveless Cafe is chock full of pickled veggies and spices — perfect for serving over pinto beans or layered onto sandwiches. Image: Loveless Cafe
jar of yellow jelly on marble counter with white background
Located just outside Birmingham, AL, Stone Hollow Farmstead turns Alabama-grown ingredients into fabulous bath and body products, pantry items, and more. This Meyer Lemon and Thyme Jelly ($18.50) makes a beautiful gift. Image: Stone Hollow Farmstead
jar of strawberry rhubarb jam
Blackberry Farm in Walland, TN, is well-known for its award-winning food and wine program – and its delicious pantry items, meats, and cheeses available for purchase. They offer a wide variety of jam flavors, but the Strawberry Rhubarb ($15) is a crowd favorite. Image: Blackberry Farm
jar of pickled okra
Wickles Wicked Okra ($7.90) — a beloved addition to Bloody Marys in the South — is grown and pickled in Dadeville, AL. Image: Alabama Goods

Oil, Vinegar & Condiments

This is another gift category that folks are guaranteed to get plenty of use from. Of course, barbecue sauces abound in the South, but there are also countless Southern-made hot sauces, mustards, dressings, and even flavor-infused oil and vinegar.

Jar of Peg Leg Porker BBQ sauce
One of our favorite barbecue sauces is the Original BBQ Sauce ($9.99) from Nashville’s Peg Leg Porker. (They also offer “hot” and “white” sauces!) Image: Peg Leg Porker

 

hoff hot sauce
Another beloved line of Tennessee sauces is Hoff Sauce, based in Chattanooga. They offer a variety of sizes and flavors, but for heat lovers, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Huff’s Hoff Sauce ($13.95). Image: Made in TN
bottle of red wine vinegar
This Natural Red Wine Vinegar ($28) is “a collaboration between Pineapple Collaborative, renowned winemaker Martha Stoumen, and vinegar alchemist Joanne Krueger.” While the wine grapes are sourced from California, this line is made by women and is based in Washington, DC. Image: The Pineapple Collaborative
jar of bourbon mustard
A staple condiment at Wallace Station Deli in Versailles, KY, this Bourbon Mustard ($9) is infused with Kentucky bourbon and sorghum for a hint of sweetness. Perfect on ham and Swiss sandwiches. Image: Holly Hill
bottle of olive oil styled with garlic and black truffles
This decadent Black Truffle Garlic Olive Oil from Lowcountry Olive Oil in Charleston, SC, is available in 2-ounce sample sizes ($4) and larger 12.7-ounce bottles ($22). They offer a wide variety of other flavor infusions, too. Image: Lowcountry Olive Oil

Cocktail Mixers & Flavored Syrups

Whether you expect your host to pop open your gift immediately or store it on the bar cart for a rainy day, mixers and syrups are a welcome gift for any hobby hostess. While they’re typically used for boozy beverages, they’re just as delicious mixed with club soda for a quick mocktail. (Especially flavored syrups, which can also be used to dress up anything from sweet tea to ice cream to baked goods.)

Cocktail mixer
Another Charleston-based brand, Bittermilk is a line of carefully balanced cocktail mixers that make entertaining EASY. This Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour mixer ($18) is perfect for the winter months. Image: Bittermilk
tropical cocktail next to bottle of cocktail mixer
El Guapo is a woman-owned, New Orleans-based business offering handcrafted artisan cocktail bitters, syrups, and mixers. The Hurricane Mixer ($12.99) is an infusion of hibiscus and passionfruit to be blended with rum, making for a delicately balanced classic Hurricane — unlike the version you’ll find on Bourbon Street. Image: El Guapo
bottle of bloody mary mix
You can’t go wrong with a classic Bloody Mary mix for game days, holidays, and just about any other kind of day. This popular blend by Nashville’s Walker Feed Co. ($9) is available at retailers all over the South. Image: Abode Mercantile
bottle of cocktail syrup
If you’d prefer to gift something a bit more versatile, opt for cocktail syrup instead of a mixer. Yes, syrups can be used for cocktails, but they’re great for a wide variety of other uses. Austin, TX-based Liber & Co. offers an impressive lineup of syrup flavors, including this Texas Grapefruit Shrub ($12). Image: Liber & Co

Coffee & Tea

Rather than stocking up on Starbucks gift cards, opt for bags from a local coffee roaster or tea shop near you — or order from one of these popular makers in the region!

product in floral print packaging
How beautiful is this packaging by Methodical Coffee? Based in Greenville, SC, they offer a variety of coffee and tea blends, including this nostalgic Belly Warmer blend ($17). Image: Methodical Coffee
three bags of coffee
Virginia’s acclaimed Red Truck Bakery ships its cakes, pies, and cookbooks nationwide! You can order a set of three bags of coffee for $59 — their house blends are touted by many as some of the best on the East Coast. Image: Red Truck Bakery
variety of tea bags
Based just outside Huntsville, AL, Piper & Leaf Tea Co. has grown steadily in popularity across the South in recent years. Their best-seller variety pack ($16.99) includes four original flavors, with each tea bag individually wrapped. The set can be gifted independently, or the bags can be separated to pair with other items. Image: Piper & Leaf
bag of coffee
Nashville-based Frothy Monkey has recently expanded to include locations in Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Knoxville — and most of their blends are available for purchase online. You can’t go wrong with the original 12South Blend ($16), named after the first Frothy Monkey location. Image: Frothy Monkey

Candies

Who doesn’t love a little something sweet? You can’t go wrong with gifting candy, especially around the holidays. And, if you opt for individually wrapped candies, you can separate them into small mesh gift bags or sprinkle them into larger gift arrangements.

sparkly marbled candy
Nashville-based Bang Candy Company offers a line of candies and cocktail syrups. Their Poppin’ Peppermint Sparkle Bark ($26) is PERFECT for the holidays. Image: Hester & Cook
candied pecans
Alabama’s Priesters Pecans has been a favorite source for pecans since the 1930s. Today, they offer a variety of sweet treats, including a variety of candied pecan flavors. Their classic Crunchy Praline Pecans are available to ship for $17.99 per pound. Image: Priesters Pecans
gift box of saltwater taffy
A great individually wrapped option is saltwater taffy! The Golden Gift Box from Savannah’s Candy Kitchen ($29.99) includes a whopping two and a half pounds of brightly-colored taffy candies. Image: Savannah’s Candy Kitchen

**********

Avatar
About the Author
Alissa Harb

Alissa is StyleBlueprint's Managing Editor. She's a Tennessee native and a lover of travel, red wine, and unlikely animal friendships.