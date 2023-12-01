Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Hate to show up empty-handed? These thoughtful, edible (and drinkable!) gifts are ideal to have at the ready for holiday hostesses or even when someone gives you a gift unexpectedly and you’d like to return the favor. They don’t take up much space, they won’t expire any time soon, and they’re produced by well-loved makers around the South.

Pickles, Preserves & Jams

It should come as no surprise that gift-worthy canned goods are abundant around the South. Each of these brands offers a wide variety of both sweet and savory pantry items — everything from jams, jellies, and honey to pickled veggies and relish. And, while items like these are fabulous to keep on hand for gifts, they also make great last-minute additions to your own cheese boards and buffets.

Oil, Vinegar & Condiments

This is another gift category that folks are guaranteed to get plenty of use from. Of course, barbecue sauces abound in the South, but there are also countless Southern-made hot sauces, mustards, dressings, and even flavor-infused oil and vinegar.

Cocktail Mixers & Flavored Syrups

Whether you expect your host to pop open your gift immediately or store it on the bar cart for a rainy day, mixers and syrups are a welcome gift for any hobby hostess. While they’re typically used for boozy beverages, they’re just as delicious mixed with club soda for a quick mocktail. (Especially flavored syrups, which can also be used to dress up anything from sweet tea to ice cream to baked goods.)

Coffee & Tea

Rather than stocking up on Starbucks gift cards, opt for bags from a local coffee roaster or tea shop near you — or order from one of these popular makers in the region!

Candies

Who doesn’t love a little something sweet? You can’t go wrong with gifting candy, especially around the holidays. And, if you opt for individually wrapped candies, you can separate them into small mesh gift bags or sprinkle them into larger gift arrangements.

