If there’s one thing all Southerners can agree on, it’s that we love to represent our home states. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a collection of city- and state-specific products designed to celebrate the unique characteristics of the places we call home. From watercolor mugs and art pieces to t-shirts, caps, and bags, these Southern-inspired items make excellent gifts — or equally excellent additions to your own collection. Each product is available on SB Shop. Take a look!

HOME GOODS

City Mugs

New to SB Shop, Island Haus Co. offers charming watercolor mugs featuring all your favorite Southern city destinations including Charleston (pictured below), 30A, Kiawah Island, Asheville, Savannah, and more. Each mug measures 3.2 inches in diameter and 3.8 inches in height and carries 11 ounces of liquid. If you don’t see the city you love, you can customize your own mug for just $5 more.

Watercolor Art

Erika Roberts Studio is a longtime SB Shop favorite. Her watercolor prints and flour sack tea towels cover a selection of Tennessee cities including Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, and Franklin, as well as Birmingham, AL, and Louisville, KY. Each piece features the city’s unique skyline in subtle watercolor hues with gold accents. The towels measure 27-by-27-inch and include a loop for easy hanging, while the prints measure 11-by-14-inch on heavy-duty watercolor paper and are hand-embellished with gold ink.

City Coasters

If you’re in the market for something in a more understated color palette, Clayton & Crume has you covered. Their city coasters are handmade in Louisville, KY, from the finest Horween Chromexcel leather. SB Shop carries coasters celebrating Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, and New Orleans, all of which arrive as a set of four. (SB TIP: New Clayton & Crume items have just hit SB Shop. Check them out here.)

Wine Bag

A recent newcomer to SB Shop, SVM Boutique offers the perfect companion to the wine bottle you’re gifting a Nashville hostess. This cloth bag is handmade by SVM Boutique’s owner Marla Skipper and features classic grey ‘Nashville’ lettering. Plus, it fits most wine bottle sizes. Pick up a few and store these away for upcoming fall and holiday gatherings. (SB TIP: If you’re outside of Nashville, SB Shop also carries an SVM wine bag featuring a cute bee with lettering that reads A Little Buzz. Find it for $18 HERE.)

Tea Towels

Southern Fried Design Barn is another SB Shop bestseller for their city-specific goods, ‘Dolly for President’ products, and loveable prints. SB Shop carries a handful of Southern city kitchen towels (in addition to smile-inducing Southern saying towels) showcasing Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. Each towel measures 27 inches long and 18 inches wide, features a branded loop tag for easy hanging, is hand screen-printed in Nashville, Tennessee, and is incredibly soft and absorbent.

STYLE FAVORITES

City & State T-Shirts

The Outbound Co. is relatively new to SB Shop and has become a quick favorite. Their city and state t-shirts are the ideal summer tops, and when paired with a sweater or blazer, they can stylishly bring you into fall and winter. Each shirt is made from super soft Bella + Canvas 3001 unisex fabric and is available in seven different colors with sizes ranging from S-XXL. If you don’t see the city you love on SB Shop, you can customize your own t-shirt for just $2 more.

Nashville T-Shirts

Whether you’re new to Nashville or one of the ‘unicorns’ that can say they’ve spent their life here, Happy Cottons t-shirts will make you smile. SB Shop offers 13 different Happy Cottons designs, each targeted towards a specific Nashvillian. If you’ve ever caught yourself harboring thoughts along the lines of ‘So Local I Don’t Go to Broadway’ or ‘I Lived in Sylvan Park Before It Was Cool,’ these tees were made for you.

Game Day Bags

College football season is right around the corner, and thanks to Nashville-based The Warehouse Collective, you’ll be ready to attend. SB Shop is happy to offer NCAA/NFL-approved clear game day bags with interchangeable embroidered straps featuring your favorite SEC teams. Each bag is made from durable PVC plastic, measures 10-by-8-by-3-inch (perfect for all your game day essentials, including a water bottle), and features gold studs and hardware. University of Kentucky, LSU, University of Memphis, University of Alabama, University of Tennessee, University of Georgia, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, and more are available.

City Caps

This Southern Fried Design Barn cap is the perfect summer accessory. Available in a Tennessee design (pictured below) or red Georgia design, each hat has a distressed feel with white stitching and includes an adjustable metal buckle closure. They’re designed and printed in Nashville, Tennessee.

Monogram Caps

If you’re looking for more cities, Regatta Reserve’s maritime monogram caps are another SB Shop favorite gift. Each hat (available in white, tan, or navy) showcases a different city airport code. BHM, MEM, LOU (pictured below), CLT, and ATL are available as well as an option to create your own monogram.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this round-up of Southern city products! For more city- and state-specific items, click HERE.

