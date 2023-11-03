Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

No matter the brand or the price point, a scented candle flickering in the background is one of life’s little luxuries — and it’s a perennial favorite gift to give and receive. You really can’t go wrong with a good candle. So when the fragrance experts at Arran Aromatics shared their top tips for making candles last longer and “throw” their scents farther, we knew we’d have to pass them on. Check out their eight candle-burning do’s and don’ts, plus six of our favorite luxurious candle brands!

This article contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

Tip #1: Keep an eye on the wax.

To achieve the most potent aroma, burn your candle until the melt pool (the circle of melted wax surrounding the wick) extends all the way to the edges of the jar. For most candles, this takes around two to three hours. Failing to do so can cause “tunneling,” where only the wax near the wick melts, diminishing the overall scent.

Tip #2: Don’t leave candles burning all day.

It may seem counterintuitive, but shorter burn times can often provide the most potent scent throw. Aim for two to four hours per session for best results.

Tip #3: Cool and cover.

To keep the scent strong over time, allow the candle to solidify completely between burns. This allows the oils to stabilize and offers a more potent scent during the next burn. Once it has cooled and hardened, covering your candle helps keep dust and debris out, preserving the fragrance for future burns.

Tip #4: Always trim your wicks.

Always trim your wick to 1/4-inch before each burn. This ensures a cleaner burn, minimizes soot and smoke, and extends the life of your candle.

Tip #5: Snuff your candles; don’t blow them out.

Snuffing out the flame will also help to reduce smoke and soot, preserving the integrity of your candle’s fragrance. Use a wick snuffer or gently dip the wick into the melted wax to extinguish the flame.

Tip #6: Avoid drafty or moist areas of the home.

Drafts can cause uneven burning and excessive smoke. Avoid placing candles near windows, fans, or air vents. And while many of us love to burn candles in the bathroom, the excess moisture in bathrooms can affect how the candle burns and might dampen the scent. If you want to use candles in the bathroom, make sure the space is well-ventilated.

Tip #7: Place candles away from direct sunlight.

Direct sunlight can cause candles to fade and warp, which may impact their performance. Keep them out of sunny windows to maintain their quality.

Tip #8: Try layering scents.

If you enjoy a specific scent profile, consider layering similar or complementary scents in different parts of your home. This creates a rich, multi-dimensional aromatic experience.

CROWD-FAVORITE CANDLE BRANDS

Diptyque

Iconic French fragrance line Diptyque Paris is well-known for its wide range of fabulous candles. Their Sapin candle (French for pine tree) is a holiday best-selling scent, and this green-and-gold flame motif will fit right in with a traditional holiday decor scheme. The 6.7-ounce size promises a burn time of approximately 60 hours and can be purchased HERE for $86.

Capri Blue

Capri Blue is responsible for the wildly popular Volcano scent — you may recognize it as a signature scent in Anthropologie stores. Around the holidays, Capri Blue releases festive, limited-edition vessels that allow you to lean into the season without committing to a holiday-themed scent. This gorgeous gold ombre glass houses a 28-ounce candle that will burn for around 80 hours. It’s available on Amazon for $58.

Le Labo

Le Labo is another iconic fragrance line offering everything from personal fragrances and body care products to a line of coveted candles. Le Labo’s Santal 26 scent — described by the brand as “an aristocratic scent, at once gentle, smoky, and leathery” — has made quite a splash in recent years, earning an almost cult-like following. This 8.6-ounce candle boasts a 60-hour burn time. Order yours HERE for $84.

Votivo

Votivo’s soy candles are reliable, long-burning candles with potent scents for every season — but their holiday scents are especially cozy. This red currant-scented option is described as “the perfect balance of fresh, fruity, and a whole lot of flair” with notes of earthy green, citrus, and musk. This 16.2-ounce candle promises a burn top of a whopping 110 hours. Order yours on Amazon for $47.50.

Jo Malone

From perfumes to pillow sprays to candles, Jo Malone fragrances are synonymous with luxury, thanks to the essential oil-infused formulas. The Pomegranate Noir scent is laced with notes of floral, wood, and, yes, pomegranate — great for the holidays and all year round. The seven-ounce candle burns for 45 hours and is available HERE for $80.

Nest

Another household name for fine fragrances, Nest candles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, whether for gifting or for burning in your own home! The three-wick, 21.2-ounce candle promises to burn for up to 100 hours, and its neutral-striped design makes it a friendly addition to most decor schemes. The ‘Hearth’ scent pictured here is an earthy blend of wood, smoke, and frankincense — currently available on Amazon for $68.

Burn responsibly, y’all!

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

**********

For more home decor tips and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to our daily emails!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email