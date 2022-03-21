Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As the spring travel bug starts to spread, you’ll want to keep Austin, TX, on your list of potential destinations. From honky-tonk concerts and kayaking on Lady Bird Lake to unique dining and shopping opportunities, there are many reasons to visit this notoriously quirky Texas town. But lately, Austin’s status as a haven for boutique hotels has landed it on our radar in a big way. These eight Austin boutique hotels have been living rent-free in our daydreams. Check them out!

8 Boutique Hotels in Austin, TX

The Carpenter Hotel

400 Josephine St., Austin, TX 78704 • (512) 682-5300

The Carpenter Hotel is a unique space with a breezy, laid-back atmosphere and a serene outdoor pool perfect for a lazy day with a book and a cocktail. If you’re looking for adventure beyond the hotel grounds, it’s a short walk to downtown Austin, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park, and the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail. Popular with locals and tourists alike, this 93-room hotel truly embodies the spacious, open-air Austin style and has a killer coffee shop and restaurant to boot.

Hotel Magdalena

1101 Music Ln., Austin, TX 78704 • (512) 442-1000

Located in the heart of the South Congress District (also known as “SoCo”), Hotel Magdalena offers 89 rooms in a Southwestern style, with a pool, bar, and restaurant. The full-service restaurant, summer House on Music Lane, boasts a menu inspired by “sophisticated simplicity” — a touch of unpretentious luxury — while the Magdalena Bar offers more casual small bites and an extensive drink selection. The vibrant color palettes around the hotel fit right in with the eclectic shops, bars, and restaurants right next door on South Congress. As a bonus, Hotel Magdalena offers regular happy hours and a full weekend brunch.

RELATED: 6 Luxe Bed & Breakfasts Across the South

East Austin Hotel

1108 E. 6th St., Austin, TX 78702 • (737) 205-8888

Locally owned and operated in the heart of East 6th Street, the East Austin Hotel boasts 75 rooms and is steps away from the bustling downtown scene. Uniquely situated on a downtown corner, this boutique property features a fabulous pool area, cocktail bar, and two signature restaurants — you can’t go wrong with this location. The East Austin Hotel offers five distinctive spaces to host private events of varying sizes, plus a calendar of events typically packed with happy hours and watch parties.

Hotel San José

1316 S. Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78704 • (512) 444-7322

Another South Congress favorite for both locals and out-of-towners, Hotel San José is the perfect intimate spot for a girls’ weekend or small group getaway. Hotel San José is genuinely a boutique location to its core. Delightfully intimate, this property offers only eight guest rooms, a luxurious private pool only accessible to hotel guests, and the best frozé in the city. Worth noting, the Austin-inspired robes provided in the rooms are to die for — and they’re available for purchase in the hotel lobby.

The LINE Austin

111 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78701 • (512) 478-9611

If trendy is the vibe you’re going for, look no further than The LINE. With fabulous tile, neon signs, an incredible pool, and gorgeous views from every room, The LINE also features Chef Kristen Kish’s restaurant, Arlo Grey. And with an impressive 424 rooms, this property is the largest on our list and perfect for hosting wedding guests or other private events. As a bonus, The LINE is just a few blocks from Austin’s infamous bat bridge, where crowds gather each night around sunset to watch the bats fly up from under the bridge. It’s a must when you’re in Austin!

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, TX 78705 • (512) 495-1800

Now a peaceful hotel property, Hotel Ella was once a private estate home, initially constructed in 1900 and then renovated for the first time in 1910. The building still boasts original architecture that’s sure to wow for any wedding, private event, or weekend getaway. With only 47 rooms, Hotel Ella is ideal if you’re looking for a vacation on the quieter side. The hotel also features a private pool area, a signature restaurant, a parlor bar offering coffee, pastries, a selection of cocktails — and even a full afternoon tea service available by reservation!

RELATED: 8 Iconic Southern Hotels On Our Bucket List

Hotel Saint Cecilia

112 Academy Dr., Austin, TX 78704 • (512) 852-2400

If you’re in Austin for the music scene, look no further than Hotel Saint Cecilia — named in honor of the patron saint of music and poetry. Featuring a colorful, eclectic decor scheme inspired by the likes of Hunter S. Thompson and Anne Sexton, a 50-foot heated lap pool, and only 14 rooms, Hotel Saint Cecilia fits the bill of a proper boutique location. Among those 14 rooms, guests can choose from five suites, six poolside bungalows, and three studios. They also offer a lounge with breakfast, lunch, and dinner service, plus a lending library that allows guests to check out records, rock biographies, and books of poetry.

South Congress Hotel

1603 S. Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78704 • (512) 920-6405

With 83 rooms, the chic and trendy South Congress Hotel is an excellent representation of its South Congress location. Surrounded by unique shopping and dining, South Congress Hotel also offers a few eclectic dining options of its own — an impressive SIX in-house options, to be exact. Enjoy snacks and a cocktail at the Lobby Bar, coffee and pastries at Mañana, a seasonal al fresco menu at Café No Sé, casual American fare at Central Standard, a formal Japanese tasting menu at Otoko, or Japanese-inspired libations at Watertrade. This locally-owned hotel also boasts a rooftop pool and its own motorcycle shop!

Enjoy your adventures in Austin!

**********

To explore more hotels and resorts across the South, visit our travel archives.