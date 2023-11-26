Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

While we love shopping local the most, we also love a great deal. We spent some time scouring Amazon’s Cyber Monday offerings and found 10 deals our team members are actually excited about! Check them out, and once you’ve had your fix, be sure to browse this year’s local gift guides, listed at the bottom of the page. We included over 200 small Southern businesses that are ideal for holiday gifting!

This article contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

Luggage Set

Chic luggage makes airport travel just a little more fun, doesn’t it? This three-piece set comes with a 20-inch rolling suitcase, an expandable travel duffel, and a matching toiletry bag. Regularly priced at $299 for the set, it’s currently available in six different colors on Amazon for $93.49.

Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream

Known in the skincare biz as “the guru of glow,” Kate Somerville’s products are much-loved and highly rated! The DeliKate Recovery Cream is a godsend for anyone with sensitive skin, great for soothing dryness, tightness, redness, and general irritation following peels or other harsh treatments. It usually goes for $76, but it’s currently up for grabs at $42.56 on Amazon!

Nespresso

Tell someone you just got a new Nespresso machine for your kitchen, and you’re sure to get a congratulatory “ohhh” in response. Coffee devotees should definitely take the time to browse all of the Cyber Monday offerings, but this coffee and espresso maker by Nespresso (complete with a milk frother) deserves a shoutout. Regularly priced at $229.95, you can find one right now for $160.97.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Many of Ray-Ban’s classic styles are discounted on Amazon, including their signature Wayfarer, Clubmaster, and Aviator designs. We especially love this round metal pair, marked down to $109.30 from $171!

Roomba

All of our team members who have Roombas LOVE them, so if you’ve been toying with the idea, now is a great time to pull the trigger. The iRobot Roomba 694 is WiFi enabled, so you can control it from your phone. It’s even self-charging! You can find one now for $159, marked down from $274.99.

Patchology Eye Gels

These crowd-favorite cooling eye gels make excellent stocking stuffers or extras to give alongside other gifts. Now is a great time to stock up for the holidays, for your year-round emergency gift stash, or for yourself! A pack of five is usually $15 — you can currently get these for $8.75 per pack.

TheraGun

The TheraGun is a coveted therapeutic massager that helps to eliminate muscle tightness, ease aches and pains, and improve muscle recovery. The keyword here is therapeutic. This product is a game-changer if you struggle with muscle tightness. Right now, you can get the classic design with multiple attachments and the mini version, both marked down significantly!

skyn ICELAND

skyn ICELAND is well-known for being a cruelty-free skincare line that does not employ parabens, petroleum, or mineral oils. A couple of their cult-favorite products are marked down for Cyber Monday!

These Nordic Skin Peel pads offer gentle exfoliation through fruit enzymes and lactic acid, along with a calming emollient that counteracts irritation. Normally $48, you can currently snag a jar of 60 pads for only $33.60

Some of skyn ICELAND’s highly-rated skincare masks are marked down, too. This “Face-Lift in-a-Bag” promises to plump, smooth, depuff, and firm — perfect leading up to a weekend of events. (But, as with all skincare, we always recommend testing products WELL in advance of any important events!) This set includes two pairs of eye gels, forehead gels, and smile line gels — currently $21, marked down from $26.

Ninja Air Fryers

Air fryers continue to be a hot ticket item, thanks to their convenience and versatility in the kitchen! There are a variety of models currently heavily discounted on Amazon, including these two below — you can easily find one that suits your family’s habits (and available cabinet space).

Walking Pads

A popular purchase for folks who work from home, “walking pad” treadmills are compact and can slide under a bed or tuck into a closet when not in use. Many remote workers even combine them with standing desks to get steps in as they work! Amazon is offering multiple deals on highly-rated walking pads at the moment.

Cheers to a good deal!

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

**********

