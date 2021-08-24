With a wide variety of new restaurants always surging in Atlanta, there’s never a shortage of decisions to make or spots to try. While new concepts never cease to excite, we’d be remiss not to pay homage to the hidden gems of the Atlanta dining scene. We’re weighing in on seven restaurants that have so far flown under the radar, but we think are definite must-tries!

7 Under the Radar Atlanta Restaurants to Try ASAP

Noni’s Deli

357 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312 • (404) 343-1808

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The atmosphere of Atlanta’s Edgewood corridor is bustling and ever-changing, with the exception of one constant: an unassuming brick storefront at 357 Edgewood Avenue. In 2008, Matt Ruppert turned a closed down veterinary office into his dream — Noni’s Deli, a welcoming neighborhood trattoria and watering hole, with a name and vision coined after his maternal grandmother, Noni. Cozy interior design elements of dark wood and vintage light fixtures ensure that you’ll want to sit and stay a spell, with a back door that leads to a lively outdoor patio featuring lots of plants and a bright mural of Noni herself. With a menu that boasts family recipes from homemade pasta to chicken salad, there’s something here for everyone. Italian wine and amaros adorn the bar shelves, with a cocktail menu that’s as creative as it is extensive.

Little Bear

71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30312 • (404) 500-5396

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Atlanta’s Summerhill district is home to many lively spots, but a favorite among locals is Little Bear. Lovingly named after the owner’s Great Pyrenees, Fernando, Little Bear’s dining space runs the gamut when it comes to charming design elements. String lights adorn the brick wall in the dining room, which showcases work from local artists, while the bathrooms feature quirky wallpapers and neon signs. As an added bonus, there’s an etching of Fernando in the corner of every wooden table.

Each dish and cocktail is as unique as the one-of-a-kind plates and glassware they are served in, and the menu captions are as wildly creative as the dishes they’re describing. The seasonal fare currently includes a killer eggplant dish and a fried chicken thigh that you’ll be talking about for weeks.

Bon Ton

674 Myrtle Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 • (404) 996-6177

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.

This Viet-Cajun spot is not to be missed on your next trip to Atlanta. Bon Ton is housed in a bright pink building, with an interior as quirky and unique as the exterior paint color might suggest. A neon “fancy service” sign lights up the ’70s-themed dining room, while plants surround the glossy coral bar top. Well known for their po’boys and shrimp burger, Bon Ton’s food has just the right amount of spice and flavor. The creative cocktail menu perfectly brings in the essence of New Orleans, featuring a uniquely hand-crafted hurricane and a frozen Irish coffee. From their five-spice broccoli to the charbroiled crab claws, every item on this menu is a hit.

Field Day

668 Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 • (404) 941-7079

Restaurant hours: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Market hours: Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Inman Park district has always been a home to exceptional dining, but Field Day is a stand-out that is sure to be your new neighborhood favorite. The interior is full of bright design elements, while the windows showcase gorgeous lettering by local artist Charlie Schwab. Every dish is precisely plated, with a wide-ranging menu including items like tuna ceviche, their wildly popular Kimchi Grilled Cheese, and a classic burger. With an equally creative cocktail menu, you can’t go wrong with anything you order here. And to really seal the deal, Field Day has an Everyday Market connected to the restaurant, including items like grab-and-go food, local beers, and a highly curated selection of natural wines.

Watchman’s

Krog Street Market – 99 Krog Street, Atlanta, GA 30307 • (404) 254-0141

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Located inside Krog Street Market, Watchman’s has quickly become a popular neighborhood seafood spot since its opening. The interior design elements of dark wood, hanging plants, and retro booths are just as show-stopping as the presentation of every dish. Known for its oyster selection and cocktails, the menu is also home to unique dishes like the Caesar Elote and Smoked Fish Tartine. Steps away from The Beltline trail in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, Watchman’s has the perfect location to dine and explore.

Anis Cafe & Bistro

2974 Grandview Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 • (404) 233-9889

Hours: Monday through Thursday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Anis Cafe & Bistro sits in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood, steps away from Atlanta’s busy Peachtree Street. Tucked away in a residential area, Anis has been a long-standing staple for local diners. The quaint patio so perfectly captures the essence of a charming French bistro, it will immediately make you forget you’re in the middle of Atlanta.

Not to be missed on the menu are the Escargot aus Pastis and the Saumon à La Poêle, followed by an exceptional crème brûlée. The menu is also home to an incredible wine selection (and a perfectly crafted martini from the cocktail list to boot). Anis is the perfect place for an intimate dinner or small celebration and is truly a spot to be cherished.

Scout Oakhurst

321 W Hill Street, Decatur, GA 30030 • (404) 496-6863

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Oakhurst neighborhood of Decatur is just the right mix of bustling and charming. Home to a handful of wonderful restaurants, Scout is the sure-fire standout. With an evolving seasonal and local menu, Scout places an emphasis on community, and every dish is a hit. The interior of Scout showcases a perfect mix of industrial design elements, including antique brick and wooden beams, and is located in the historic Old Scottish Rite Hospital building. The connected outdoor patio is also a perfect spot for a spring or fall small event or rehearsal dinner. Standouts on the Scout menu include Sriracha Salmon Bites, Atlanta Beets, and a Tenderloin Steak Diane. The addition of a “Junior Scout” menu also earns Scout a few versatility points — they’re appropriate for family nights and date nights alike.

