As days become shorter and a chill returns to the air, we’ll welcome the opportunity to spruce up our closets with a collection of the latest staple fall shoes. We’ve scoured a few of our favorite Southern retail destinations to pull together a list of trendy-yet-timeless footwear for cooler weather. From suede boots and mules to the return of the loafer and clog, here are the shoes we’ll be rocking this fall. For each style, we’ve included one classic pick and one adventurous one — both fantastic ways to showcase each trend. Take a look!

SUEDE BOOTIE

A comfortable suede bootie is a must-have for your cool-weather wardrobe. They can be easily paired with dresses, skirts, or pants to create a polished look that remains comfortable all day. This year, suede booties with a practical lug sole (offering plenty of traction) are the style of choice. Here, we’ve found a casual moss green bootie from Gus Mayer with a comfortable low heel and low ankle cut and a more adventurous beige suede bootie, also from Gus Mayer, with a super high heel for when you’re looking to dress things up.

MULES

Mules are by far our most worn shoe during the transitional seasons of late summer and fall. We often opt for a flat, easy mule for heading into the office or grabbing lunch, and a dressier heeled option for nights out and fall gatherings. Here, we’ve included one easy-to-wear casual mule from Oak Hall that features an on-trend woven design, versatile warm brown shade, and flattering pointed toe. For a dressier option, we’re loving these black leather mules from Gus Mayer. The heel height will elevate your look while remaining comfortable, and the gold zipper accent adds a unique touch. As you’re trying on mules, experiment with different widths and heel heights — some folks prefer a narrow mule with a slight heel to provide additional support.

LOAFER

Loafers are back! This versatile favorite is a sophisticated way to rock an everyday flat. We love the soft pink shade and classic cut of the simple suede loafer from Gus Mayer below, while the platform brown loafer from Hampden Clothing features an on-trend (and comfortable!) platform in an easy-to-wear neutral color palette that matches nearly everything, while still making a statement. We suggest pairing either of these with your favorite cream sweater, an army green jacket, or fall-inspired oranges and browns.

CLOG

Like the loafer, the clog is making a comeback. If you’re spending long hours on your feet or simply looking for a comfortable, yet elevated option, this is the shoe for you. This honey-colored wooden clog from Hampden features a comfortable two-inch heel and fun gold metal studs and leather strap detailing. (Note that this shoe tends to fit narrow, so it’s recommended to size up for a wider fit!) Our more adventurous option is the chunkier brown, heeled clog from Poole Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re already planning fall night outfits with these heels.

HIGH ANKLE BOOTIE

What says ‘welcome to fall’ better than a simple, heeled bootie? This year, consider opting for a bootie with a slightly higher ankle cut. This cut looks great with your favorite hemmed jeans and helps to elongate the leg for a flattering silhouette. We’re partial to this deep brown suede bootie from Oak Hall, as it can amplify any on-trend monochromatic look. To infuse a little fun to a simpler ensemble, we love this patterned boot from Louisville’s Peacock Boutique. Elegant yet casual — making it easy to dress up or down — these boots are great for any occasion. Find the perfect heel height that’s most comfortable for you, and wear them with fun sweaters, leather jackets, and maxi skirts for a polished appearance.

Happy shopping!

