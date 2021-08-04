Selecting the perfect wedding venue can be a daunting prospect. From grand affairs to intimate gatherings, your venue will house your nearest and dearest, offering a canvas — and, in some ways, a centerpiece — for your vision. Whether you’re dreaming of a big-ticket venue or a cozy space for just a few, we spoke with a group of Southern brides to get the skinny on their uniquely gorgeous wedding venues. These spaces have so far enjoyed ‘hidden gem’ status, but they should be on every Southern couple’s list of wedding venues to consider.

4 Under the Radar Southern Wedding Venues

159 Oneta Street, Building 5, Athens, GA, 30601 • (706) 410-2345

Ten minutes from bustling downtown Athens, on the backside of an old cotton depot, sits The Tree Room. What appears to be an unassuming brick storefront on the outside, transforms into a whimsical, open-air venue once inside. It’s easy to fall in love with every unique detail here — a wooden floor surrounded by towering antique brick, two mulberry trees boasting beautiful canopies with bistro lights strung throughout, and a Koi pond running the length of one side of the building.

When Olivia Shellman and Michael Broussard saw The Tree Room for the first time, they knew it was the perfect venue for them. Their love story began during their undergraduate years at University of Georgia, which made this Athens venue even more special. “Something about The Tree Room just clicked with us — we knew we wanted an untraditional space that would give us and our guests an unforgettable experience,” says Olivia, who chose The Tree Room for her fall wedding in October of 2020.

Every nook and cranny of The Tree Room has something special to offer, and you can almost feel the soul of every previous event infused into the space. The intimate setting and atmosphere are sure to make any wedding or event a unique and memorable experience. “It felt like getting married in a beautiful forest and a modern industrial space. There’s just no place like The Tree Room. We’d choose it again in a heartbeat!”

18673 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL, 365332 • (251) 928-5931

Sacred Heart Chapel sits at the end of a gravel driveway off of Scenic Highway 98 in Fairhope, Alabama. It may not look like much as you approach, but a quick walk around the building to the front of the chapel will change your mind in a hurry. Mere steps from Mobile Bay, “picturesque” is the word that immediately comes to mind when taking in the view. The inside of Sacred Heart features peaked windows, beautiful antique pews, and a set of wooden doors that are sure to deliver a heart-stopping bridal entrance. Sacred Heart is the perfect space for an intimate ceremony with a breathtaking backdrop.

Theresa Loris and Drew Newquist knew Sacred Heart was the right fit for their December 2020 wedding before Theresa was even able to see it in person. “I grew up in Fairhope,” she says. “I always knew I wanted to get married in an intimate town, and I actually found the church on Instagram. My mom and I took a weekend to drive down and see Sacred Heart — when I saw that it was on the water, I was sold.”

Sacred Heart’s one-of-a-kind atmosphere and location offer a warm and inviting historic charm. “The church is truly itself. It’s quaint with a peaceful feeling that I knew was just perfect for our wedding.”

979 Springdale Road, Suite 160, Austin, TX, 78702 • (512) 524-7765

This old train station turned event space in the middle of vibrant Austin is truly a hidden gem, and it only takes one look inside Springdale Station to be instantly swept off your feet. With an airy atmosphere, bright white walls, exposed antique wooden beams, and modern gold and glass bulb chandeliers throughout, you can’t beat this easy marriage of unexpected design elements. “It’s the perfect blending of old and new,” says Kate Peoples, who got married at Springdale Station in October of 2019. “That’s what drew us to booking Springdale — we loved that it was reimagined into something new, while keeping its historical aspects.”

Kate, an Austin native, and her husband Mike Marchio, an Austin transplant by way of Minnesota, share a deep love for the city of Austin. “So many Austin wedding venues are out in the hill country (45 minutes outside of the city), and our love of Austin is a huge part of our relationship. We wanted to be able to share the city we love with friends and family and make the culture of Austin a part of our day,” Kate says.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and antique wooden floors open up to a lush outdoor green space. This makes Springdale Station a perfect venue for mixing an indoor and outdoor event, which is a huge benefit in the Texas heat.

54 Atlanta Street SE, Suite B, Marietta, GA, 30060 (678) 773-6468

This revitalized historic building sits just steps away from downtown Marietta Square. With all of the original brickwork still intact, The Foxglove features beautiful factory windows and exposed steel beams, with modern glass chandeliers and string lights from wall to wall. Growing up in Marietta, Kelly Fitzgerald knew that she wanted a venue close to home. “We chose Foxglove because we really wanted to invest in Marietta” shares Kelly, who married her husband Chris Heiden at the venue. “The walkability of it to Marietta Square was also a plus for us,” she adds. “That gave our guests a lot of options for an afterparty.”

The way Foxglove blends the indoor and outdoor spaces opens the venue up to infinite creative possibilities. “It’s so versatile, and we loved that we could do a lot of different things within the space,” the bride shares. The exterior showcases gorgeous antique wood surrounded by painted white brick. “We both really fell in love with the wooden doors and the ceilings. The whole venue is just really endearing,” Kelly adds.

So many stunning venues, so little time. To explore more Southern spaces and creative wedding ideas, visit our wedding archives.

