This year, SB Shop has added more than 50 totes, purses, pouches, and travel bags to our offerings that we know you’ll love. Each bag is made by a Southern small business and has been vetted to ensure the quality, practicality, and aesthetics are up to your standards. Whether you’re in the market for functionality, organization, luxury textiles, or personalization, this list of 16 stand-out bags on SB Shop has something for you. Take a look!

NEW ADDITIONS

Nashville beaded bags

Brand new to SB Shop, these adorable beaded ‘Nashville’ bags from SVM Boutique have become a fast favorite. The coin purse features fun gold and silver beading, measures 4.75-by-4-inch, and includes a simple zipper closure. The crossbody is available in three colorways — black and white, red and purple, or gold and white — it measures 9.5-by-5-inch and features a foldover style, inner zipper closure to protect all your items, and a gorgeous silver chain. Shop here.

Game day bags

College football season is here! If you’re headed to a tailgate or into the stadium this year, or if you have a child who recently went back to school, this is the ultimate game day bag. Each clear bag meets most NCAA/NFL rules and measures 10-by-8-by-3-inches to hold all of your game day essentials, including a water bottle. Gold studs and hardware and a luxe embroidered strap customized for your favorite team top off this gorgeous accessory. Shop here.

MONOGRAMMED TOTES

Beach bag

We’re soaking up these last few weeks of summer on the water, and this tote has it all. It’s made of a durable, yet lightweight straw material with leather handles and a classic navy, white, and light blue stripe topped with your monogram. Plus, it’s spacious enough to carry all of your beach essentials and more. Shop here.

Navy tote

This navy tote will soon become your go-to. The roomy interior and organizational pockets make it ideal for lugging all of the family’s items on any outing. This bag features a top zip closure, durable canvas material, interior and exterior pockets, and a two-letter monogram. Shop here.

Spot on tote

We love this spot on tote! It’s made with heavy-duty white canvas material and coated in an environmental matte clear coat that makes the bag both wipeable and waterproof. This tote comes with a matching cosmetic bag, and both items are completed by a cute pink two-letter monogram. Shop here.

EXTRA ORGANIZATION

Cooler tote

If you’re looking for some extra organization, this is the bag for you. Ideal for tailgates, this cooler tote measures 12-by-19-6inch, is made from a durable canvas, includes a top zip closure, net pocket, exterior pocket, and of course, will keep all of your drinks, snacks, and treats cool until you’re ready to enjoy. Shop here.

Canvas wine tote

This SB Shop best-seller is a favorite for a reason. It includes three Velcro removable separators to hold up to four bottles of wine (with room in the middle for extras!). The sturdy canvas material and timeless two-letter navy monogram finish off this must-have. Shop here.

Garment bag set

This monogrammed garment bag set is the perfect unexpected gift. It includes one spacious garment bag with a zip closure, a hole for hangers, convenient handles, and a snap button to keep it closed when folded in half. A pleated name cosmetic bag and one larger three-letter monogram cosmetic bag complete the set. Shop here.

COSMETIC BAGS

Sorority cosmetic bag

If your daughter just matched at her dream sorority, celebrate with this adorable (and practical!) waffle weave sorority cosmetic bag. It measures 11-by-6.5-inch to carry her makeup, jewelry, or travel-sized goods and is a sweet, simple, and personalized way to send her some love. Shop here.

Utility bundle

New to SB Shop, this utility bundle is a wonderful investment for anyone who travels often. The monogrammed set includes three bags — one small (7.5-by-5.5-inch), one medium (10.5-by-7.5-inch), and one large (13.5-by-9.5-inch) — and is handmade with quality leather in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s also available in a gorgeous warm chestnut shade. Shop here.

Dopp kit

We can’t forget about the men! Dopp kits are a great gift for him any time of year. We are loving this two-toned navy and red monogrammed Dopp kit that features a classic red and white stripe down the back. It’s made with canvas and brown vegan leather and features a striped interior lining. It also flattens for easy storage when empty. Shop here.

LUXURY BAGS

Bone Feather Bags

Bone Feather Bags is SB Shop’s newest addition. We’re obsessed with the thoughtful minimalist designs, top quality materials, and hard-to-find functionality. Pictured below is the Oil Tanned Tote, which is made from oil tanned cowhide, measures 16-by-15-by-4-inch, and features solid brass hardware and a chain clasp. The Lambskin Bucket Bag (also pictured below) is made from Italian lambskin and features an adjustable and removable crossbody strap. Shop here.

Clayton & Crume

Another beautiful new addition from Clayton & Crume is the Tumbled Chestnut Tote (also available in black). Clayton & Crume always delivers beautiful handmade leather goods, and these totes are no different. You even have the option of monogramming them! Shop here.

Hanner Clarke Handbags

If you’re in the market for a luxury crossbody that makes a statement, we love the ‘Theresa’ from Hanner Clarke Handbags. This is made from buttery-soft Italian leather, measures 6-by-9-by-1-inch and is available in eight rich colors, including the emerald green pictured here.

