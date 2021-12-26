Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree once the holidays have passed? Before you throw it in a dumpster, check out all of the recycling options around Birmingham. Get prepped for your post-holiday cleaning spree and help out your community at the same time — that’s a true holiday win-win!

Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Birmingham

The City of Mountain Brook and the Birmingham Zoo’s Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event

2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday & Monday

In an effort to help both residents and the Birmingham Zoo, the city of Mountain Brook hosts its annual Christmas tree recycling event during the zoo’s normal business hours. Follow the signs to the designated tree drop zone that can be found through the construction entrance. Once trees are dropped off, they are chipped and made into mulch that helps the zoo control runoff and erosion throughout the grounds. Be sure all trees are clear of decorations to ensure a speedy drop-off experience. The event runs from December 26 through January 10, 2022.

Curbside Pickup

Residents in the Birmingham metro area, including Homewood, Hoover, Vestavia, and Gardendale, can recycle their trees via curbside pickup. Tree pickups happen on each city’s designated trash pickup day. After trees are picked up, they are chipped and used for city landscaping.

Drop-off Locations

Additional drop-off locations throughout the Birmingham metro area are available through the first week of January:

