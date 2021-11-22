Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s no secret that we love all things Birmingham, including the small, local businesses that make up this incredible city. After the hustle-and-bustle of Black Friday dies down, make plans to get out and support your local businesses on Small Business Saturday, which this year is on Saturday, November 27. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite spots to add to your shopping route!

Where to Shop Small Business Saturday in Birmingham

Paige Albright Orientals

2814 Petticoat Lane, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 877-3232

At Paige Albright Orientals, you can expect to find gorgeous oriental rugs, custom woven wool flatweaves, cowhides, pillows, and beautiful, unique gift items. The team at Paige Albright Orientals strives to provide unique pieces for their customers, and they truly have an undeniable eye for stunning decor.

Organize BHAM

Organize BHAM can help with organizing any space — from kitchens and closets to garages and playrooms. Do you have someone on your list who could use a little help decluttering and getting organized for the new year? Email [email protected] for information on booking a session!

Bromberg’s

2629 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 871-3276

131 Summit Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 969-1776

Bromberg’s is one of Alabama’s leading jewelers that has been serving loyal customers for more than a century. The team at Bromberg’s specializes in designer jewelry, engagement rings, timepieces, fine china and crystal, everyday tableware, and an extensive bridal registry. Your own holiday wishlist will certainly fill up after spending some time in this beautiful store!

Wild Things

2815B 18th Street South, Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 703-8821

More than just a floral design studio, Wild Things is a small local business you need to visit. The team at Wild Things has carefully curated a wide range of gift-giving options like bath and body products, jewelry, kids’ novelties, sweet treats, and even items for your furry friends. Grab a gift for someone on your holiday shopping list, and maybe a little something for yourself, too!

The Lingerie Shoppe

2403 Montevallo Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 871-8994

A staple in Mountain Brook Village, The Lingerie Shoppe excels in customer service and carries only the best brands in sleepwear, personal wear, and shapewear. In addition to personal wear, The Lingerie Shoppe carries satin pillowcases, lingerie bags, and handkerchiefs, all of which can be monogrammed in-house. This is a must-visit shop in the heart of Mountain Brook!

Holland & Birch

1816 28th Avenue South, Homewood, AL, 35209 • (205) 283-5338

Holland & Birch offers a line of ornaments and carefully handcrafted jewelry, all classically stylish with a hint of bohemian charm. The best part? Many of their designs are created to support a variety of local fundraising efforts! This year, they’re offering a Black Friday sale that’s already in effect, both in-store and online. Be sure to check back regularly, as they’ll be adding new items to the sale every day.

Cradle + Bee

3150 Heights Village, Mountain Brook, AL 35243 • (205) 972-1414

In Cahaba Village, you’ll find the incredibly cute boutique, Cradle + Bee. This shop has everything you need from clothing and gifts to home decor and accessories. They even have a great selection of furniture for nurseries and adorable clothes for mamas-to-be. The team at Cradle + Bee prides itself on carrying several local brands and supporting their local community!

Lolo French Antiques

4300 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222 • (205) 323-6033

The largest direct importer of French antiques in the Birmingham area, Lolo French Antiques, is full of unique treasures with lasting style that you can’t find anywhere else. Stop by Lolo to find fine European antiques, furniture, mirrors, accessories and lighting, longcase clocks, and countless other timeless treasures.

The Mercantile by Miller

5287 US-280, Suite 249, Mountain Brook, AL 35242 • (205) 769-6986

If you haven’t visited The Mercantile by Miller yet, it’s high time you paid a visit! With more than 62 galleries and 45 suppliers, The Mercantile offers a wide range of furniture, clothing, art, antiques, jewelry, artisan foods, floral arrangements, and more. You could truly spend hours perusing all the different booths and vendors. As an added bonus, they gift wrap! Shop for everyone on your holiday list, let the team at the Mercantile wrap it for you, and you’re all set!

Richard Tubb Interiors

2829 2nd Avenue South, Unit 100, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 324-7613

In the market for a gorgeous new piece of furniture or two? Richard Tubb Interiors is a beloved store in the heart of Pepper Place that simply exudes elegance. In addition to fabulous home decor, Richard Tubb has a beautiful collection of designer jewelry, fine art, and accessories.

Manhattan South

3122 Heights Village, Birmingham, AL 35243 • (205) 871-9093

If you’re out shopping for the fashionista on your list, or if you want to treat yourself to a new piece or two, Manhattan South is the place that can dress you from head to toe. Known for its easy West Coast style with the perfect balance of sophistication, this Cahaba Heights boutique has popular name brands, beautiful handbags, designer denim, jewelry, and accessories.

A’mano Gifts

281 Rele Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 871-9093

If you’re looking for something unique, A’mano is your one-stop-shop. From home decor and accessories to baby gifts, books, and fashion accessories, A’mano has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. The staff at A’mano can assist you in picking out the perfect gift for anyone on your list!

Henhouse Antiques

1900 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223 • (205) 918-0505

From antique French chests to modern light fixtures, Henhouse Antiques has one-of-a-kind finds that span generations of style. Their accessories include handwoven baskets, ironware, crystal, and silver pieces. In addition to beautiful decor, Henhouse Antiques has a remarkable collection of jewelry and accessories.

Wrapsody

1028 Marble Terrace, Suite 116, Hoover, AL 35244 • (205) 989-7277

For unique home décor, festive holiday items, trendy clothing and accessories, and everything you need to make your house a home, head to Wrapsody on Small Business Saturday.

Stock & Trade

3048 Independence Drive (Highway 31), Homewood, AL 35209 • (205) 783-1350

For more home decor gifts — or for furniture and accents to spruce up your own space in time for holiday guests — Stock & Trade is a must-visit, offering stunning options for every room in the house. Beyond their in-stock pieces, they offer an extensive inventory of custom and special-order options. (And, if you’ve ever furnished a new or newly renovated space, you know a gift card to an amazing spot like Stock & Trade is an absolute godsend.)

Pepper Place

1130 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 802-2100

It would be easy to spend your entire Saturday at Pepper Place. With multiple shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, you can support several small local businesses in Birmingham’s entertainment district. Pop in Farmstand by Stone Hollow Farms and pick up a beautiful bouquet of local flowers, peruse all things Birmingham at Yellowhammer Print Shop, and stop by Red Cat for a hot cup of coffee when you run low on shopping fuel!

Support these amazing local businesses and many, many more on Small Business Saturday. Happy shopping, Birmingham!

