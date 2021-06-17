Birmingham’s latest mixed-use development is coming online this summer in a well-positioned, centralized location, tucked downtown between the Lakeview Entertainment District and Pepper Place. Lakeview Green — located at the corner of 4th Avenue South and 29th Street South – may not be the only living-meets-retail space in town, but its point of differentiation lies in its urban green space, complete with a pet-friendly park with a large koi river and pond crossed by bridges, encircled by walking paths, and lined with benches and shade trees. “The green space, stream, and koi ponds offer something that does not exist anywhere else in Birmingham,” says Martin Smith of SRS Real Estate, the retail real estate firm behind Lakeview Green. “It is designed to feel as if you are in a city park.”

Lakeview was once a residential neighborhood, but in the decades that followed, morphed into a light industrial area. And there was actually a lake in Lakeview at one point, but it was filled in around the beginning of the 20th century, Martin says. “It has been one of Birmingham’s premier dining and entertainment destinations for a few decades now, and it just keeps getting better, drawing some of the greatest restaurants in the Southeast,” he says.

When the site was chosen, it was a non-active school, Martin says, and it was the largest single property in Lakeview, encompassing an entire city block. “The Birmingham Board of Education had been trying to sell the property for a few years unsuccessfully,” he says. “The developer was able to make an offer where everyone was happy and allowed the transaction to go through.”

Lakeview Green is surrounded by some of Birmingham’s breweries — like Ghost Train and Trim Tab — and restaurants like Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Oven Bird, Slice Pizza, and Hattie B’s. The development also has 27,000 square feet of available retail space on its own property and plans to house multiple restaurants, some of which are expected to be the first of their kind in Birmingham.

Lakeview Green also has 118 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available, with amenities like 10-foot ceilings, private elevators for residents, a fitness center, swimming pool, herb gardens, and — in keeping with its pet-friendly theme – an on-site dog washroom. Residential leasing has been underway for over two months, and residents can begin moving in over the next couple of weeks as construction wraps up, Martin says.

“Walkability is still a big issue with people and their desire to pick a living location,” he says. “People still want to be able to live in one location and be able to walk to almost everything they need without getting in the car and driving 15 or 20 minutes and sitting in traffic and red lights. The project has enough new retail space to accommodate everything the Lakeview neighborhood and new Lakeview Green residents could possibly want.”

While you must be a resident to enjoy the amenities, you don’t have to live at Lakeview Green to shop or enjoy the green space – including the pet-friendly park, koi pond, and walking paths. Also open to the public will be outdoor firepits and social areas (in the only developed and public green space in Lakeview). “The scale of the project and the plentiful new parking is large enough to accommodate not only the residents from the surrounding Lakeview neighborhood now and in the future, but more than large enough to handle guests that will be coming to enjoy the restaurants and other retail offerings,” Martin says. “With its central location in Lakeview being one block from Pepper Place and two blocks from the Lakeview strip, five or six of the top restaurants in Birmingham are within one block of Lakeview Green. No other project offers such an ideal location for residents who are looking for both a walkable urban lifestyle and access to natural green spaces.

To learn more about Lakeview Green, visit lakeviewgreen.com.

