For Kimberly M. Speights, a job is always more than a job. From founding a mentoring program for underserved girls in the neighborhood where she grew up to guiding community health initiatives that address disparities, Kimberly embraces every role as an opportunity to uplift and empower. Fueled by overcoming a complicated past, she hopes to spare others from the circumstances that once defined her.

A committed community advocate, Kimberly was the recipient of the NAACP “Outstanding Community Service” Medal in 2013, honored as an “Uncommon and Influential Woman of Faith in Alabama” by She Leads Alabama in 2023, and named “A Woman to Watch” by the Birmingham Business Journal.

Her latest role is Executive Director of The Community Kitchens of Birmingham, AND she is pursuing her PhD in Community Health Promotion at UAB. (Phew!) Amid her demanding schedule, she took time to share her life of service with us!

Tell us a little more about you and your background.

I grew up in the Kingston neighborhood on Birmingham’s East Side. I experienced a tumultuous childhood. My parents were divorced, and both struggled with addictions. Although I lived with my mother, I spent most of my time at my grandparents’ home in East Birmingham, a neighboring community to Kingston. I longed for attention and to be loved, which landed me in unhealthy relationships with terrible consequences.

Due to my low self-esteem, I ended up in a relationship with a notorious drug dealer that put me in some uncomfortable situations. After attempting suicide, God provided me with a way of escape, and I took it. It was at that moment I prayed to find my purpose in life. After many counseling sessions, journaling, and praying, I found Kimberly, and it was mind-altering and life-changing for me.

How did that impact your professional trajectory?

In that journey, I discovered my purpose. I founded a non-profit, Empowered To Overcome Inc., which focused on mentoring girls from 11 to 19 years of age — starting in the Kingston neighborhood. God instructed me to go back home and help girls dealing with the same or similar circumstances as I did. I didn’t want them to make the same mistakes and choices I made. I wanted them to feel loved and encouraged and to know they had support that didn’t require them to sacrifice their mind, body, soul, or integrity.

Witnessing firsthand the changes in many of the girls fueled me to begin focusing on women, so my team and I began researching and writing a curriculum. From there, I realized my love, drive, and passion to serve others and the positive influence I was. The leader in me was ignited!

How did you come to join Community Kitchens?

In my previous role as Community Engagement Manager with UAB, I met one of Community Kitchens’s Board of Directors members while working on a project. At the time, the Executive Director was retiring. They were recruiting for a replacement, and she thought I would be a great fit. After moving through the interview process and much prayer, here I am!

Are you still with Empowered to Overcome?

Although I am not currently on staff with ETO, I am still engaged in our girls’ lives. I promised to do life with them, and I mean just that.

What motivates you to do the work that you do?

This isn’t a job for me; it’s purpose. When you’re afforded the opportunity to do what you love, you love what you do!

How can our readers get involved with The Community Kitchens?

We are always in need of funding as well as volunteers. No amount is too small. You can donate and sign up to volunteer on our website.

Who is inspiring you right now?

My son, Kory, and daughter, Faith, are my inspirations. Both are very focused and driven to operate in their purpose at such young ages. My son is dedicated to his musical gift of playing the organ and piano by ear. My daughter graduated early from The University of Alabama and is preparing to serve in the Peace Corps in Ghana for two years. To be able to see them soar fuels me to stay focused on my personal and professional goals.

What advice would you give someone interested in engaging in community involvement as you have?

Show genuine interest, compassion, concern, and love for them. Do NOT go into a marginalized or underserved community with a “savior mentality.” Show them you care by listening to them and working WITH them to solve their issues. Be consistent in your presence.

LIGHTNING ROUND!

What do you like to do when you’re not working? Spend time with my husband and read.

Book(s) on your bedside table: I am currently reading Caring For People God’s Way: Personal and Emotional Issues, Addictions, Grief, and Trauma by Tim Clinton, Archibald Hart, and George Ohlschlager and Why Don’t We Listen Better? by James Petersen.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? God never asked you to see, only to trust Him. Stop trying to see what He’s doing, and trust He has your best interest at heart.

Aside from faith, family, and friends, name three things you can’t live without. My peace of mind, The King of Queens (I have to watch it every night!), and my planner.

If you’d like to learn more about Community Kitchens and how you can get involved, visit their website.

