Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you’re a bride, a new parent, or simply have an occasion to celebrate, Birmingham is a haven for artisan stationery shops offering unique customized designs. With several brick-and-mortar shops around town as well as online shops based locally, you have easy access to everything you need to make your next set of stationery special. Here are 10 of the best local shops to find custom invitations and holiday cards in BHAM!

Sugar B Designs

More Info: sugarbdesigns.com

Sugar B Designs harmoniously combines elegance and whimsy in each handcrafted piece. “Sugar B Designs specializes in cards that merge custom artwork with hand-penned calligraphy. We enlist select artists and calligraphers from across the country who blend their talents, creating a unique variety of cards for customers to share with joy,” says owner and artist Carrie Beth Taylor.

Every one of their exclusive designs is fully customizable on their website. “One of my favorite things about working at Sugar B Designs is getting to know our customers and chatting with them about their darling families. It’s so fun to see their family photos on our holiday cards and see how their children have grown every year,” says Suzanne Mayfield, who serves as Sugar B’s Customer Relations Director. You can peruse and personalize their inspired collection online and order your cards, announcements, stationery, and more straight to your door.

Please Reply

Neighborhood: Mountain Brook

More Info: pleasereplyllc.com

“At Please Reply, our specialty is weddings,” says owner Katie Smith. From the wedding suite to napkins and koozies to table cards, Please Reply can do it all — exactly as the bride envisions. Katie recommends that brides make an appointment for custom orders “so we can have time to get to know them and find out what they are interested in. We work with many different printing companies and offer many different styles at a variety of prices,” she explains.

Please Reply is dedicated to making brides’ dreams a reality, and Katie loves the relationships they form with their brides. She says, “Many times, they return to the store after the wedding, and we help them with birth announcements, stationery, and holiday cards.” You can stop by their gift shop in Mountain Brook and order personalized cards on their website.

Key Circle Press

More Info: keycirclepress.com

Owner Kathleen Roth loves working with her clients at Key Circle Press to create beautifully unique letterpress designs for any occasion. “Every project I do is custom to the specific occasion or person it will represent, which makes each job fun and different,” Kathleen says. She creates beautiful social stationery, such as gift cards and calling cards, as well as invitations and announcements. While she specializes in letterpress, she also offers digital printing and hot foil printing services.

Each order is tailored to the client; as Kathleen shares, “I love the personalities and perspectives clients bring with them to talk about an invitation, enclosure card, etc. No project is ever the same!” If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind design for any paper project you can dream up, contact Key Circle Press to start designing your perfect piece.

Night Owl Paper Goods

More Info: nightowlpapergoods.com

If you want a unique holiday card or wedding invitation, look no further than Night Owl Paper Goods. Owners and sisters Megan Fredrickson and Jennifer Tatham embrace bright and bold colors and adorably whimsical designs in their collection, which will surely delight and inspire. “Some of our most popular products include sticker cards, bookmark cards, custom holiday cards, real wood cards, bookmarks, and notebooks — all handmade in the USA. We also offer a huge selection of bright and uplifting enamel pins, keychains, and gift sets galore,” says Megan.

Night Owl is committed to sustainability with eco-friendly products, including custom wooden invitations, cards, and announcements. Printed on sustainably harvested birch wood, they’ll provide a unique twist for your next celebratory occasion.

Village Press

Neighborhood: Mountain Brook

More Info: villagepressusa.com

Mountain Brook’s Village Press has been in the fine stationery business since 1965. They carry national brands like Arzberger, Carlson Craft, and Crane & Co. in their shop, but they aren’t limited by what they stock on the shelves. They also collaborate with local brides and individuals to create custom cards, invitations, and announcements for any occasion. You can stop by their shop or connect with them online to find or create the perfect stationery for whatever you have to share!

Southern Stationery

More Info: southernstationery.com

Southern Stationery is a boutique print shop that values the tradition and elegance of handwritten sentiments. Whether by sharing a holiday card, sending a thank-you note or just adding a touch of personalization to a gift, their letterpress designs embody the spirit of Southern hospitality. Shop their online catalog of notecards, gift enclosures, holiday cards, and more. If you need a custom invitation design, they love collaborating to create the perfect piece inspired by you and rooted in Southern style.

Annabelle’s

Neighborhood: Vestavia Hills

More Info: annabellestoo.com

Annabelle’s has been a fixture in Vestavia for 30 years. They specialize in honoring the elegant etiquette of the wedding paper suite, creating a custom, cohesive design from the first engagement announcement to wedding dinner menus and everything in between. Annabelle’s loves to dive into the details for their bridal clients and recommends making an appointment for bridal inquiries and custom designs. You can visit their shop for a unique gift and order personalized cards, stationery, and invitations online.

Dogwood Hill

More Info: dogwood-hill.com

Eight years ago, Dogwood Hill founder and CEO Jennifer Hunt was frustrated by the cookie-cutter holiday card options on the market. She decided to take matters into her own hands, and Dogwood Hill was born. Since then, the artisan paper goods boutique has worked with dozens of artists across the country and the world to bring you luxurious, inspired designs.

At Dogwood Hill, Jennifer says, “[there’s] no need for pricey custom design fees, lengthy production times, or settling for the mass-produced look. With [our] highly skilled in-house design team and collective of more than 30 artists with their distinctive style, customers can find the perfect piece to suit their taste for any occasion.” Personalize their collection online, and they’ll ship right to your door.

The Scribbler

Neighborhood: Mountain Brook

More Info: scribblerpink.com

Scribbler’s owner and lead designer, Ginny Hutchinson, has been helping brides design the perfect wedding suite for 15 years. The fine paper studio can assist with any special occasion and carries several brands, including Artisaire wax seals, Bella Figura letterpress invitations, and The Boatman Group personalized products. At Scribbler, they “vow to make it beautiful.” Meet with them by appointment for bridal or other custom projects, and shop their online store for personalized orders.

Weezie B. & Sally C. Designs

More info: weeziebdesigns.com

At Weezie B. and Sally C. Designs, owners Weezie Boiles and Sally Clark bring their wealth of knowledge and experience in all things fine art and graphic design to make your dream announcement, invitation, or paper suite come to life. They design every card they sell and are passionate about realizing each client’s vision to artfully share any celebratory occasion. You can find their artisan pieces on their website and get in touch with them about designing a custom package.

**********

Give your inbox the Southern makeover it deserves — subscribe to our daily emails!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email