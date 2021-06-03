sponsored content

With the official start of summer right around the corner (Sunday, June 20, to be exact!), Cahaba Brewing Company has everything you need for a fun-filled season — especially when it comes to refreshing libations. Whether you’re a fan of sours or blondes, this Birmingham brewery has refreshments for all types of taste buds. Plus, if you’re looking for even more summer fun, mark your calendars for four exciting upcoming events hosted at the brewery. Here are the many ways Cahaba Brewing Company will ensure you have the best summer ever!

3 Summer Beers from Cahaba Brewing Company

What better way to kick off summer than with an ice-cold brew? Whether you’re visiting Cahaba Brewing Company’s taproom or picking up a 12-pack from your favorite craft beer retailer, you’re guaranteed a high-quality craft beer with a unique and refreshing taste, and each one is inspired by the Cahaba Crew, the environment and the Birmingham community. Here are three beers from Cahaba Brewing Company perfect for the upcoming summer season.

Basic Beach Berliner (2 IBU, 4.2% ABV)

Enjoy a trip to the beach without even leaving Birmingham with Cahaba Brewing Company’s Basic Beach Berliner. The brewery brings Berliner Weisse-style beer back to its roots with a hint of sourness, a refreshing taste, notes of pear and sour grape, and a delicately dry finish. Trust us when we say this is the sour of the summer.

DD’s Cherry Hibiscus Sour (2 IBU, 4.2% ABV)

It’s sometimes challenging to find a sour beer that’s not too tart, but DD’s Cherry Hibiscus Sour is the ultimate blend of sweet and sour. This fruited Berliner Weisse has notes of sweet hibiscus and tart cherries that complement one another perfectly. The best part about this brew? The drink is named after DD Sokol, whose husband co-founded the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) and had a desire to fight his wife’s disease. The beer is brewed in her memory every year with a portion of every beer sold benefiting BCRFA.

Cahaba Blonde 12-Pack (23 IBU, 5.25%)

If you’re headed to a summer gathering, be sure to bring a 12-pack of Cahaba Blonde to share with your friends and family. The light-bodied blonde is perfect for any occasion during summer and beyond. As one of Cahaba Brewing Company’s most popular beers, it’s sure to please the palate of the novice and veteran craft beer drinkers alike.

4 Summer Events at Cahaba Brewing Company

If you’re ready to get out and mingle this season, Cahaba Brewing Company hosts summer events that pair perfectly with any of their pints. Whether you’re looking to relax during a yoga session or celebrate Dad for Father’s Day, here are four summer events to add to your calendar.

Ongoing: Sunday Yoga Series

Summer is a season meant for relaxation, so head to Cahaba Brewing Company every Sunday for a socially distanced yoga class led by instructor Hayley Holdridge. Tickets are $10 and include admission to the class as well as a pint of beer. Sessions are one hour and begin at 2 p.m. every week. To learn more about this event, click HERE.

June 12, 2021: Funky Food Truck Fest

Pair your favorite Cahaba Brewing Company beer with food from some of Birmingham’s best food trucks. The 5th Annual Funky Food Truck Fest is slated for Saturday, June 12, and includes bites from NOLA Ice, Aww Shucks, Cousins Maine Lobster and more. In addition to food trucks, patrons can also peruse goodies from local artisans and pop-up shops. The free event is hosted in partnership with AIDS Alabama, a nonprofit organization helping people with HIV/AIDS live healthy, independent lives and working to prevent the spread of HIV. The fun begins at 1 p.m. To learn more about the event, click HERE.

June 19, 2021: Father’s Day Steak Competition

Do you think Dad has what it takes to be crowned “king of the grill”? Put his skills to the test on Saturday, June 19, at the inaugural Father’s Day Steak Competition. Participants can sign up in teams or as individuals to win cash prizes and trophies for the best steak or chicken wings. Competition entry fees start at $100, and different packages and add-ons are also available. Chow & Chill tickets start at $35 and include a steak, potato and salad prepared by Tim Van Doren (aka the “Bama Grill Master”) and Chad Whittington of Maggie’s Farm, and Consume & Critique tickets are $300 and give Dad a spot on the judging panel as well as merchandise from Cahaba Brewing Company. Proceeds from the event benefit Hope for Autumn, a nonprofit organization helping families who have children battling cancer. To learn more about this event, click HERE.

June 26, 2021: CahaBAZAAR

CahaBAZAAR is back! On Saturday, June 26, head to the brewery for a day full of local vendors, live music, craft beer, drink specials and more. The fun begins at noon, and more details are yet to be announced, so be sure to check the event’s Facebook page for updates.

Cahaba Brewing Company is located at 4500 5th Ave. S., Building C, Birmingham, AL 35222. Learn more at (205) 578-2616 or cahababrewing.com.

