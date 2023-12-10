Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Aisha Taylor has been passionate about fashion for as long as she can remember. She’s been a stylist since 2008, but she always struggled to find unique, upscale looks for her Birmingham-based male clients. So, in 2021, she opened Bridge + Root, a men’s clothing boutique for the guy who is unafraid to dress outside the box.

Her shop is a favorite stop for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, and she recently received the 2023 Gee Emerging Retailer of the Year Award from the Alabama Retail Association. Located at Mercantile on Morris in downtown Birmingham, Bridge + Root also hosts fashion shows and other events — community service is also a top priority for Aisha. Get to know this stylish FACE of Memphis!

What’s the meaning behind the name Bridge + Root?

I am bridging [men] from day to night — they should be able to wear some of these pieces during the day, and then while working into their nightlife — whatever that looks like. And I want them to be rooted in their individuality and authenticity.

What makes your shop different from other men’s clothing stores?

I have to lead with me — because I am different in my own right. I listen to people and make it more of an experience than anything. If you walk in here, you’re going to feel a vibe. There’s actually an experience that happens when you walk in and work with me — even if you don’t buy anything. I’ve had people who want to come in and just hang out.

I make people feel good about trying things; I make them think about stepping outside their comfort zone and stretch them to do things they ordinarily wouldn’t do. So this is not a space for you to come in and just be status quo. If you’re looking for the basic thing and want to look like everybody else — this is not the store for you.

What are some of your most popular offerings at Bridge + Root?

My Fulton & Roark solid cologne is extremely popular because it’s so convenient. You can travel with it and not worry about it spilling out. And my Mavi denim [is popular] because it fits so well and it’s soft. Guys like the hats, especially the fedoras, and they like the candles. But those two are probably the most popular.

What tips would you offer readers shopping for the men in their lives?

Before you leave home, put your husband’s or friend’s sizes in your phone. Be open to suggestions. It’s okay to give him something that he may not ordinarily wear. Introduce something fun and unique — don’t take him too far out, though! He’s not going to embrace that.

Tell me about some of the community service work you do.

I’ve always loved fashion, and I love people. So marrying the two, for me, is huge. I am hugely devoted to going to different schools and talking to kids about putting their best foot forward and doing what they can do to be the best version of themselves. I sit on the board at Woodlawn High School, on the Academy of Business and Finance Board. I’ve also held classes at Woodlawn, teaching boys and girls how to tie ties. The girls went home to teach their dads or boyfriends. They were so excited about that! I just love touching people; I think that’s why I’m here — to inspire. So Bridge + Root is just a vessel for me to touch more people.

Why was your Retailer of the Year award so important to you?

That was an amazing experience — from receiving the email to having so many dignitaries come to show support to having the celebration at the store. That made me feel like my hard work was not in vain. I’m not looking for a pat on the back, but owning a business and being an entrepreneur is extremely hard. People who are doing pretty well might make it look easy. But it’s not even remotely close to being easy. So, to receive that award encouraged me to keep going.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

When I was a young girl, my mom told me, “It doesn’t hurt to be kind.” So I listen to people. I see people deeply. I pay attention. People can feel when you actually see them, and they appreciate that.

Something else that I have to share — I went to a seminar, and one of the panelists said, “Make friends with people before you need them so that when you do need them, it’s like they’re doing a favor for a friend.”

Both of those pieces of advice go hand-in-hand.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Spend time with my children. I have an eight-year-old and a 19-year-old. I’m a child at heart, so I still like to play. My eight-year-old likes to run outside and play games. He likes to try to show me how to play his PlayStation, but I’m not good at that.

What do you like most about Birmingham?

There is a hidden gem of super artsy people. It’s super cool and unique. I love that there is a community of those people here; they embrace one another and encourage authenticity and individuality.

What are some of your favorite places in Birmingham?

El Barrio (where I get the potato taquitos all the time), Yo Mama’s (where I get the shrimp and grits), and the Paper Doll (where I love to get an extra dirty martini).

Where was your last big vacation?

I went to Jamaica in August for my cousin’s wedding and it was the most wonderful experience. I’ve gone to Paris and London and all those places, which was nice, but Jamaica was perfect — the food, the weather, the people.

What book are you currently reading?

Duct Tape Marketing by John Jantsch

What’s on your bedside table?

My glasses and my Bible.

Other than faith, friends, and family, name three things you can’t live without.

Fruit, my planner, and long hot showers.

