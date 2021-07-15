This edition of Luxe Loves is sure to delight! Daydream as you scroll through some of Birmingham’s most luxurious items, or bookmark your favorite pieces to purchase. With these Luxe Loves, we’re focused on a few upscale surprises. Some items are definitely over-the-top, and others are simply a splurge gift for someone special — or perhaps for YOU! From dazzling jewels to unforgettable experiences, these 16 luxe items are some of the best that the Magic City offers. Enjoy!

FINE JEWELS

Diamond & sapphire band

Name a more classic duo than diamonds and sapphires … we’ll wait! Indulge in this transfixing, versatile fashion band set in 14k white gold and boasting 3.10 carats of five oval blue sapphires — each complemented by a halo of brilliant round-cut diamonds. Find it for $2,420 at Diamonds Direct.

Statement earrings

Looking for a show-stopping gift or simply in the market for a timeless pair of earrings? These gorgeous 14k rose gold scalloped earrings lined with 1.036 carats of white pave diamonds will become a staple in your jewelry box. Wear them to dress up a simple outfit or to accent your best formal wear this summer. Find them for $2,800 at Kendra Scott.

Pendant necklace

Iconic Birmingham jeweler since 1919, Levys Fine Jewelry is a staple to the Birmingham community. Their new jewelry line, Lineage by Levys, features stunning vintage pieces that are truly one of a kind. This art deco style pendant includes a .88 carat pink sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds weighing a total of .50 carat. This modern necklace was designed with a nod to old-world opulence and we are loving it. Find it for $4,945 at Levys Fine Jewelry.

Bracelet set

If you’re in the market for a set of bracelets that is both unique and versatile, look no further than this sophisticated set by Carden Avenue. Featuring three of the jewelry maker’s most impressive bracelets — Large Golden Links, Gold Dueling Pearl, and Sienna Snake — this set will take you from work to play with ease. Find this set for $284 at SB Shop.

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Satin robe

Make your recipient feel like a million bucks even as they work from home or lounge in luxury. This exotic print satin robe by Natori is unbelievably comfortable and soft — the perfect attire for any woman needing a little extra TLC this July. Find it for $160 at The Lingerie Shoppe.

Sunglasses

If you’re planning a dreamy island getaway or simply want to spend your July outdoors, these sunglasses might just be what you need. Made by luxury eyewear brand Krewe, these 24k gold-plated frames feature a unique, on-trend style perfect for any fashionable jet-setter. Find them for $375 at Manhattan South.

Silk top

If you want to stay on-trend while remaining cool and comfortable during the hot summer days, this silk top by Peter Cohen was made for you. Even more beautiful in person, this wrap top is made of 100% silk — a timeless wardrobe addition! Find it for $672 at B. Prince.

Handmade leather handbag

A gal can never have too many purses — especially when handcrafted, locally sourced leather is involved. This stunning handbag by Birmingham’s own Biscuit Leather Company is an absolute showstopper. Durable, hand-stitched and buttery-soft, it can be worn with many different outfits throughout the year. Find it for $660 at Biscuit Leather Company.

Coastal caftan

Whether you’re spending your summer by the pool or on the shore, you need this caftan to keep you looking effortlessly chic all month long. The caftan is a must-have piece for any fashionista, and with UPF 50+ UV protection and moisture-wicking technology, it’s incredibly useful as well. This ZAGS piece comes in six stunning designs; find it for $178 at SB Shop.

HOME ACCENTS

Canvas art

Calling all art enthusiasts! This stunning 24-by-30-inch framed watercolor painting by artist Katherine Corden is absolutely awe-inspiring. The painting, titled “Irises for Kendall,” pays tribute to the beautiful unpredictability of nature and is an ode to the changing colors each season of life — and mother nature — brings. Find it for $900 at Design Supply.

Carafe

Handblown in Fort Payne, AL, this sleek-designed carafe bears the signature domed-bottom that marks many of the first designs in the Orbix line. Plus, it’s signed on the bottom. Find this in three different colors for $253 at A’mano.

Antique commode sauteuse

If you’re into antiques, we found the perfect piece for you. This 19th century French Louis XV style commode sauteuse was handcrafted out of solid walnut in Lyon around 1810. Expertly crafted and effortlessly elegant, this furniture piece is a true treasure and stunning addition to any home. Find it for $4,995 at Lolo French Antiques et More.

Turkish rug

Nothing says sophistication or pulls a room together like a unique and interesting rug. As the key design aspect of any room, every rug should bring a pop of color or an intriguing level of design. This Oushak rug is the best of both worlds. Made in Turkey, this 8.9×11.11 rug will be your new favorite home decor piece! Find this rug for $5,800 and shop their full collection at LillieKat Rugs.

UPSCALE EXPERIENCES & SERVICES

PDO smoothing threads

Looking for the latest luxurious treatment to help with aging skin? V Soft® PDO threads can smooth wrinkled, crepey skin by replacing and adding collagen and elastin to damaged areas to restore a healthy foundation to your skin. The threads create structure, tighten and rejuvenate skin, improve texture, stimulate new collagen, and offer immediate results that improve over time. Treatments range from $225-$575 per area. Visit kochaesthetics.com to schedule your appointment.

Staycation at Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

We could all use a peaceful weekend away this summer. Give the gift of a relaxing staycation to your special someone with the romance package (starting at $304 per night) at the beautiful Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. Along with gorgeous accommodations, you and your loved one can also enjoy a buffet breakfast for two, champagne, and chocolate. Plus, take advantage of any of the amenities offered at the resort, including the spa, world-class golf course, and beautiful outdoor pool. This is the ultimate summer staycation!

Spa day

We strongly believe you deserve a relaxing spa day. Don’t you agree? Book yourself (and a friend!) a day of pampering at the Spring House Spa at Pursell Farms. Our ideal combo? The warm stone massage and body scrub. Top it off with a cocktail at Old Tom’s Pub, or make it a whole weekend at The Inn! Book the massage and scrub, starting at $260, at Spring House Spa.

Have a fun, safe, and luxurious July in the Magic City!

