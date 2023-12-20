Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

No matter the season, nothing brightens up a room quite like fresh flowers. Whether you’re planning an event or looking to treat someone special in your life, these Birmingham florists and floral designers create jaw-dropping arrangements that are guaranteed to make someone’s day.

The Top Florists and Floral Designers in Birmingham

Known for their desire to showcase the best of the best, the StyleBlueprint team has vetted each of these florists and floral designers, inviting only a handful to join this list of the Top Florists + Floral Designers in Birmingham.

**We are actively editing this list as of December 2023. Please accept our apologies that this is currently incomplete. It will be fully complete, once again, soon!**

Wildflower Designs

Serving the greater Birmingham area

Florist & Floral Designer

Website: wildflowerdesigns.net

After years of experience in the Birmingham floral industry, Sybil Brooke Sylvester founded Wildflower Designs in 1993. Since then, Sybil and her prized team of floral designers have gained national recognition for their captivating arrangements. Wildflower Designs’ services span daily floral deliveries, custom arrangements for any event, elaborate gala and party designs, and comprehensive wedding planning and coordination. Sybil also runs classes through her Wildflower School, where she and her staff reveal trade secrets and demonstrate design ideas unique to Wildflower Designs.

Norton’s Florist

Serving the greater Birmingham area

Florist & Floral Designer

Website: nortonsflorist.com

Founded in 1921, Norton’s Florist has served the Birmingham metropolitan area through five generations of family ownership. Norton’s specializes in providing beautiful, fresh flowers for every occasion, as well as floral design services for events of all sizes — from informal corporate happy hours and charming baby showers to extravagant corporate conventions and glamorous weddings. Norton’s Florist is a family business through and through, and their mission is to provide immaculate customer service while spreading love and joy through beautiful, fresh flowers. For the past 102 years, they have continued to delight with their fresh, sustainable, innovative ideas and designs.





