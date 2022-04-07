Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We’ve turned a corner, and we’re heading into a stretch of spring that’s packed with special occasions — Easter, Mother’s Day, and graduations galore. Beyond that, spring weather seems to have finally settled in, so we’re looking forward to a season of outdoor gatherings. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some springy FINDS around Birmingham to refresh your wardrobe and spruce up your entertaining supplies, plus some great graduation gift ideas. Check them out!

CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES

Baby blue cotton dress

This breezy cotton dress offers a timeless silhouette that’s unbelievably versatile. Pretty in pale blue, you can accessorize this dress in such a way that it can easily take you from the office to Easter brunch, to dinner with friends, to graduation day. Even better, the tied waist accentuates your shape and allows for a custom fit! Pick yours up at Ex Voto Vintage for $274.

Loeffler Randall clutch

If you typically opt for a neutral palette, it’s fun to keep a few seasonal statement pieces on hand to maximize your looks. Luckily, the wildly popular Loeffler Randall ‘Rayne Bow Clutch’ comes in a springy floral print, complete with a removable gold chain so that it easily travels from daytime events to more formal evening occasions. Get yours for $250 at Monkee’s of Mountain Brook.

Pastel romper

Rompers and jumpsuits are here to stay for the season! You’ll notice a wide variety of styles as you shop — long pants and shorts, puff sleeves and no sleeves, flowing fabrics, and more structured silhouettes. This button-down version is simple but versatile, easily dressed up with heels and statement jewelry or dressed down with flat sandals and a sun hat. It’s available for $108 at Soca.

Playful floral print dress

It wouldn’t be springtime without an abundance of florals. Birmingham boutiques are bursting at the seams with colorful patterns fit for the season, but this one is especially eye-catching. The bright pattern is complemented by feminine ruffle detailing, a sweetheart neckline, adjustable tie straps, and … pockets! What’s not to love? Shop this dress at Shea Davis Boutique for $295.

Woven carry-all

New season, new bag! This woven neoprene bag in blush is the “utilitarian chic” accessory we’ve been looking for. Large enough for toting more than just the essentials and made of durable, water-resistant neoprene, it’s a practical choice that you’ll actually want to make. Plus, its design is neutral enough for pairing with various color palettes. Pick yours up at milla., for $168.

High-neck frock

This season, you’ll continue to see a trend of tops and dresses with high necklines, which we love! This tiered pastel frock boasts a high neckline and ruffled cap sleeves, perfect for spring events. Another versatile pick, this dress can be styled in a number of different ways to suit just about any occasion. Clover + Bee offers a HUGE selection of spring dresses; you can pick this one up there for $119.

Mesh activewear top

This shade of hot pink has become a runway darling among recent designer collections, and you’ve probably noticed it on this season’s award show red carpets. Naturally, we’ll begin to see it more and more at local boutiques, too! We’re loving this fun sheer mesh top for spring and summer, ideal for throwing on before or after a workout — and a fun way to work this vibrant hue into your wardrobe. It’s available at Manhattan South for $96.

SPRING ENTERTAINING

Citronella incense coil

Mosquito repellant has never looked better! Once the weather takes a turn for the humid and the pests start to threaten your good time, make sure you have one of these clever citronella coils on hand. Simply light the incense from the bottom and allow the coil to do its long-burning magic. You can stock up on these at Stone Hollow Farmstead for $36 each (smaller coils are also available for $18 each).

Gold leaf wine glass

Can we make a deal to embellish everything this season — even our wine glasses? This beautiful gold leaf detailing can turn any front porch happy hour into a special occasion. Though Table Matters carries several gold leaf glassware options, we’re partial to stemless wine glasses. A pair of these would also make a lovely hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine! Get yours at Table Matters for $28 per glass.

Paper table runner

While we’re big fans of a traditional tablecloth, there’s something to be said for disposable tableware. Paper placemats and runners offer convenience in spades — paper is disposable, of course, but a paper table runner can also double as serveware. We love lining a long table with a paper runner and covering it in fruit, cheese, charcuterie, crackers, and any other snacks of the day. When the snacks have run out, simply toss the paper out! A roll of this cheerful striped table runner is available at Lamb’s Ears for $35.

Mango wood serving set

Remember when we agreed that this is the season for “all things embellished”? That goes for serving utensils, too. These carved mango wood serving spoons would be lovely on their own, but the white enamel detailing lends that little something extra that makes them ideal for entertaining. The pair is available at Alkmy for $38.

Copper wine chiller

Sleek, lightweight, and oh, so useful. This double-walled insulated chiller is perfect for keeping white wine, champagne, rosé, or any other beverage chilled for long periods, no matter how warm the weather. This chiller is a sleek copper finish, but there are a variety of finishes to choose from, and Swoozie’s even offers the option to add a vinyl monogram or short message. Get yours for $89.95 at Swoozie’s.

Floral bouquet

Whether you’re sprucing up your own space in honor of guests, or you’re the guest, and you don’t want to turn up empty-handed, a bouquet of fresh flowers is always in style. Small wrapped bouquets are available at Wild Things for $35 — you can even request a specific color scheme to suit your occasion!

GRADUATION GIFTS

Personalized jewelry

For gift-giving occasions, you can’t go wrong with personalized jewelry. These stylish gold bracelets can be hand-stamped with up to 13 characters — everything from monograms and special dates to short messages from the heart. Order one for all of the graduates in your life from Holland & Birch for $38 each!

Monogrammed tote

Great for lugging around laptops and textbooks or for quick weekend travel, students can make serious use of a sleek monogrammed tote! This canvas bag comes with several storage compartments, a removable shoulder strap, zip-top closure, and an accessory pouch. (The tassel is removable, too.) The green detailing pictured here is also available in black and navy blue, while the monogram stitching is available in your choice of gold, black, hot pink, ivory, navy, or red. Order this personalized tote at Please Reply for $145.

Laundry gift set

If the new grad in your life loves the Volcano scent by Capri Blue — made famous when Anthropologie began burning Volcano candles as a signature scent in their stores — this laundry set is a can’t-miss gift. The set comes with a fragrant laundry detergent, fabric softener, and wrinkle release spray, all in a blue carrying case. Find the set for $36 at Wrapsody.

Monogrammed jewelry hanger

This monogrammed jewelry storage hanger by Dorm Decor is another fabulous option for graduates moving into a new space or even just hitting the road for college visits. These are made of white linen-like cotton and feature a hidden zipper. Slim and easy to store, the hidden zipper makes these hangers ideal for tucking jewelry and other valuables away out of sight. Get yours from Dorm Decor for $36. Each purchase includes complimentary monogram stitching!

Fragrance diffuser

Though most dorm rooms don’t allow the burning of traditional candles, reed diffusers are fair game! Nest diffusers come in various scents, but this lavender-infused fragrance seems appropriately soothing for graduates starting a new chapter. The rattan sleeve is adorable, but it’s also removable, so it’s friendly for all decor schemes. Shop these diffuser sets at Bluemercury for $65.

Personalized laundry tote

Laundry is an integral part of dorm living. Make sure the graduate in your life is lugging theirs around in style! Made of sturdy canvas with your choice of gray or navy blue color blocking, these personalized laundry bags by South of Hampton are spacious, durable, and easy to store when not in use. Order these for $55 apiece at SB Shop.

Alabama care package

If your grad has plans to pack up and move out of state, send them off with a care package in tow! This ‘Taste of Alabama’ gift basket from Alabama Goods offers several tasty snacks to reach for when homesickness settles in — Golden Eagle caramel corn, Priester’s pecans and peanut brittle, cheese straws, and more. This also makes a great gift for grads moving to Alabama from out of state! Snag this gift set at Alabama Goods for $45.

Happy April, Birmingham!

