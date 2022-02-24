Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s time to welcome a little luck o’ the Irish to the Magic City! March brings warmer days and spring celebrations, and we are ready to shake off the winter blues and step into the sunshine. From fundraisers to fun runs, this month is filled with fabulous local events. These March events are not to be missed!

19 Birmingham Events & Happenings: March 2022

March 1, 2022: Fat Tuesday at Avondale Brewing Company

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Avondale Brewing Company. Enjoy crawfish from Red Mountain Crawfish as Tragic City performs live on the big stage. The event is free to attend and begins at 4 p.m. facebook.com

March 1, 2022: Magic City Mix-O-Logy

An extension of Birmingham’s Winter Restaurant Week, Magic City Mix-O-Logy is a cocktail and Latin dish tasting event. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Events at Haven, you can delight in samples from local mixologists, Latin-style hors d’oeuvres, and traditional Latin music. Tickets begin at $30. eventbrite.com

March 3, 2022: Spencer Lecture: The Gardens of Mount Vernon

With more than 50 years of employment with the Mount Vernon Ladies Association, Dean Norton shares an informative and entertaining look at the gardening world of George Washington, the Ladies Association, and personal stories. Learn about the beauty, use, and importance of Mount Vernon’s gardens and landscape, and the estate’s preservation throughout the years. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and the talk begins at 6 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Lecture Hall. Registration is free. bbgardens.org

March 4, 2022: American Cancer Society Go Blue Day

Mark your calendar and “go blue” on Friday, March 4, to support the American Cancer Society. Wear your favorite blue outfit and share photos and stories of inspiration on social media using the hashtags #AlabamaGoBlueDay and #GetScreenedAL. Don’t forget to tag @ACS_Alabama on Instagram and @AmericanCancerSocietyAlabama on Facebook. Together we can make a difference! cancer.org

March 4 – 6, 2022: Alabama Boat Show & Expo

The all-new Alabama Boat Show & Expo takes place on March 4-6 at Barber Motorsports Park. The show features boat inventory from dealers across Alabama, boat dock systems, ATVs, kayaks, and more. Plus, on each day of the event, the first 100 kids ages 12 and under receive a free youth fishing rod and reel. Admission is free, and proceeds benefit the AmFirst Foundation. alabamaboatshow.net

March 5, 2022: 18th Annual MortgageBanc Chili Cook-Off — Birmingham, AL

Named “best community event” by Mountain Brook Magazine, MortgageBanc’s annual chili cook-off features plenty of family fun, live music, and, of course, delicious chili. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. at Brookwood Village in the Macy’s parking lot, and tickets are $15. exceptionalfoundation.org

March 5, 2022: 10th Annual Oak Mountain Color Run

Founded in memory of Donald R. Ellison and Susan A. Powers, the Oak Mountain Color Run returns for its 10th year. This colorful and fun event benefits the efforts of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Research Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Choose your course length, grab your paint and white T-shirt, and get ready to run through beautiful Oak Mountain State Park for a wonderful cause. Registration starts at $15, and a park entrance fee is also required. oakmountainsga.mypixieset.com

March 11, 2022: 17th Annual Schoolhouse Rock

The rockin’ fun doesn’t stop! Celebrate the annual Schoolhouse Rock event benefiting the students of Cornerstone School. The fundraiser has been voted “best charity event” in About Town Magazine six years in a row! This year, guests can enjoy a silent auction, live music by Just A Few Cats, games, and giveaways! Tickets include complimentary beer, wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. The event is cocktail attire and begins at 7 p.m. For ticket prices and sponsorship opportunities, visit csalabama.org.

March 12, 2022: Feeling Lucky 5K

Lace up those running shoes for a festive 5K! The public is invited to join together at the Riverchase Country Club on Saturday, March 12, for the Feeling Lucky 5K. Registration starts at $15 and includes a Feeling Lucky 5K T-shirt and a light breakfast. The race begins at 8 a.m. and benefits the Charlie Jean Foundation, a nonprofit organization that financially assists families with children battling cancer or a blood disorder at Children’s Hospital. Registration must be completed by Friday, March 4. eventbrite.com

March 12, 2022: The Original Cahaba Brewing Company ShamROCK

It’s time to pull out your green! This St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate with craft beer, cocktails, and live, local music at Cahaba Brewing Company’s taproom for their annual ShamROCK. The event is free to attend, and the St. Patty’s Day fun begins at noon. facebook.com

March 12, 2022: Publix GreenWise Market Village 2 Village Virtual 10K/7.5K

Get active with Publix GreenWise Market’s Village 2 Village 10K/7.5K! The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. All registered runners receive a T-shirt and medal, and awards are given to the top male and female participants in each race. Registration begins at $35, and all proceeds benefit the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. runsignup.com

March 17, 2022: St. Patty’s Cookie Decorating Class

See if the luck of the Irish is with you as you try your hand at a new skill. Make date night or girls’ night out plans at a St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating class. Located at Cat-n-Bird Winery, Shannon Lescarini of Whisk Confections helps you perfect the basics of sugar cookie decorating. Learn something new and leave with a delicious box of festive cookies — it’s a win-win. The class is $50 and includes cookies, icing and recipes, and one glass of wine. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. eventbrite.com

March 19, 2022: 11th Annual Holi: A Festival of Color

The Birmingham Museum of Art and the Indian Cultural Society come together once again for the annual Holi Festival. The event brings communities together for a day celebrating Indian culture and features music, dance, food, henna, art-making, and gallery exploration. At the end of the day, guests are invited to gather outside for the highlight of the event: the throwing of powdered colors to welcome spring. Festivities begin at 11 am., and the festival is free to attend. artsbma.org

March 19, 2022: Magic City Fried Chicken Festival

Shop some of Birmingham’s best makers and creators as you sample delicious fried chicken at the Magic City Fried Chicken Festival. The event begins at 1 p.m. at Good People Brewing Company and also includes live music and food trucks. Tickets begin at $7, and proceeds benefit C.A.S.E.D., a nonprofit providing educational services and after-school care to Birmingham youth. magiccityfriedchickenfest.com

March 19, 2022: Ross Bridge Spring Fling Farmers’ Market

One of Birmingham’s favorite farmers’ markets returns on Saturday, March 19. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can peruse local produce and products from Magic City makers at the Ross Bridge Spring Fling Farmers’ Market. Get your Easter shopping done early as you enjoy live music and food trucks. The event also includes activities for children. facebook.com

March 19, 2022: Vocal Competition 2022

Join Opera Birmingham for their 2022 Vocal Competition! Experience an elegant evening of wine and music at the Vestavia Country Club as five outstanding finalists take the stage. Then, compare your picks with those of Opera Birmingham’s seasoned panel of judges. Reserve your tickets by Friday, March 11. Tickets are $175 per person and include access to the concert, cocktails, and dinner. Cocktail attire is recommended, and the event begins at 4 p.m. operabirmingham.org

March 26, 2022: 14th Annual Rumpshaker 5K

Get ready to run for a great cause on Saturday, March 26, at Regions Field. Join other Magic City runners, walkers, and joggers to shed light on colorectal cancer. This is a fun event for the whole family to attend! The 5K begins at 8 a.m., and the one-mile fun run kicks off at 9 a.m. There is also a virtual option. Registration starts at $15 per person. (Note: Registration fees increase after Saturday, March 5.) rumpshaker5k.com

March 26, 2022: From Cocoa Beans to Chocolate Story Walk

Take a walk in the Birmingham Botanicals Gardens’ Conservatory, see their tropical cacao tree and vanilla bean orchid, and look for flowers and pods as you learn how cacao beans go from seeds to our favorite chocolate treats. Hear No Monkeys, No Chocolate by Melissa Stewart and Allen Young and find out how monkeys are making a difference in the cacao forests of Central and South America. Tickets are $15 (one adult and one child), and $5 for each additional family member. The walk begins at 9 a.m. bbgardens.org

March 31 – April 10, 2022: Company at Virginia Samford Theatre

Join the talented crew at Virginia Samford Theatre for a special presentation of Company. The 1970 musical comedy features one of the most memorable and poignant scores in Broadway history. Reserved seating tickets are $43, and student tickets are $23 and available at the box office only. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. virginiasamfordtheatre.org

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and enjoy the beginning of spring!

