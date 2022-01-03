Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Get ready to celebrate the new year in the Magic City! Whether you’re kicking off 2022 with a commitment to exercise or hoping to explore new experiences throughout our growing city, we’ve rounded up the best runs, festivities, and sporting events to ensure your year starts off wonderfully. Cheers to 2022!

10 Birmingham Events & Happenings: January 2022

Through January 17, 2022: Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

Celebrate the new year with lions, tigers, and bears at the Birmingham Zoo. This unique animal lantern celebration features all of your favorite animals flying high above your head. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday nights, bring the whole family for a night of magical fun. Member tickets for adults begin at $11.87, and non-member adult tickets start at $16.95. birminghamzoo.com

January 8, 2022: Field Trip: BIRDingham Parks

Spend the morning admiring gorgeous species of wild birds in their natural habitats. Alabama Audubon hosts a free field trip to Birmingham’s urban parks to view a wide array of winter species in water, woodland, and open settings. Participants are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at Avondale Park. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and a variety of outerwear, as Alabama weather conditions can be everchanging this time of year. Participants must register by noon on Friday, January 7. alaudubon.org

January 13 & 15, 2022: UAB Men’s Basketball Home Games

Support the UAB Blazers this year by attending one of the men’s home basketball games. These are full of fun and excitement for the whole family. All home games are at Bartow Arena, and game times differ. In January, UAB takes on teams from Florida International University (Thursday, January 13) and Florida Atlantic University (Saturday, January 15). Public tickets are $20. For more information and to see the complete 2022 schedule, click HERE.

January 15, 2022: MLK Day 5K Drum Run

Lace up your sneakers and celebrate MLK weekend the Birmingham way with the MLK Day 5K Drum Run. Since its 2012 inception in Atlanta, GA, the race has grown to over 2,000 runners and walkers and has featured over 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups. Why not spend MLK Day celebrating the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. and our diverse culture while feeling fit and energized? Registration is $30, and the races begin at 8 a.m. at Birmingham’s History Park. mlkday5kbham.com

January 16, 2022: The Pink Bride Show

Before you walk down the aisle, make plans to attend one of Birmingham’s best bridal shows at the BJCC! The Pink Bride Show allows brides-to-be to plan their dream wedding in one day. This year’s event features Birmingham’s top wedding professionals, inspirational showcases, tasty food and drinks, giveaways, and plenty of shopping. Tickets are $15, and the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. thepinkbride.com

January 20 – 23, 2022: Birmingham Boat Show

The Birmingham Boat Show celebrates its 50th birthday this year! Now the oldest and largest show in the state of Alabama, the Birmingham Boat Show highlights the latest in boats, motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters, and related outdoor gear. Tickets are $10 for adults, and hours vary depending on the day. The event takes place at the BJCC. birminghamboatshow.com

January 20 – February 6, 2022: 9 to 5 The Musical

Attend this thought-provoking, high-energy show at the Virginia Samford Theatre. 9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is based on the 1980 hit movie of the same name. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge is a must-see! Showings take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:3o p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $23 for students, and reserved tickets are $43. virginiasamfordtheatre.org

January 25, 2022: Davis Series Presents Mischa Dichter, Pianist

Celebrated pianist Mischa Dichter takes the stage at Samford University’s Brock Recital Hall on Tuesday, January 25. Mischa has performed, recorded, and collaborated with some of the world’s most well-known conductors and musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries. The recital begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $30 for adults. Purchase your tickets HERE.

January 29, 2022: From Cocoa Beans to Chocolate Story Walk

Take a walk in the Birmingham Botanicals Gardens’ Conservatory, see their tropical cacao tree and vanilla bean orchid, and look for flowers and pods as you learn how cacao beans go from seeds to delicious chocolate treats. Plus, hear No Monkeys, No Chocolate by Melissa Stewart and Allen Young and find out how monkeys are making a difference in the cacao forests of Central and South America. Tickets are $15 for one adult and child and $5 for each additional family member. The walk begins at 9 a.m. bbgardens.org

January 30, 2022: BourbonHam

BourbonHam is Birmingham’s annual fundraising event that raises money and awareness for the National MS Society. Attendees can taste 50+ bourbons and whiskeys along with samplings of award-winning barbecue while listening to live music and watching football. Enjoy a wonderful day while supporting a worthy cause. The event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Club, Inc., and general admission tickets are $100. bourbonham.com

Enjoy the start to the new year, Birmingham!

