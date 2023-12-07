Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Everything “added up” for Megan and Ford, two Birmingham-based accountants working at the same company when the pandemic forced remote work in 2020. Believe it or not, Microsoft Teams calls discussing tax accounting lit a spark between the two, who eventually met in person — and ended up at the altar. Follow along to hear their love story and all the details of their big day, from the planning process to a night of flickering candlelight, stunning outfit changes, and plenty of music and dancing.

“We got engaged in February of 2022 on a Thursday, during the middle of a work day in the middle of a thunderstorm,” says Megan.

Ford executed the perfect surprise proposal in Birmingham. “Ford had coordinated with my two bosses to get me to Helen — a special restaurant to us in Birmingham — under the pretense that I was helping with a work recruiting lunch,” Megan shares. “Much to my surprise, when I showed up at Helen, not only were my bosses not there, but Ford was standing by the door with flowers.”

Ford kept the ruse going through lunch, citing it was an early Valentine’s Day celebration before leading Megan on a walk on Birmingham’s Jemison Trail, which ended at a flower table. Megan eventually caught on, said yes, and they were off to the races.

After the big surprise, Megan and her mom worked together to execute most of the wedding planning with the help of a month-of coordinator, EKS Weddings and Events.

The details fell into place beautifully, beginning with custom invitations from Megan’s friend and bridesmaid’s Birmingham-based business, Paper Eliza. Being a November wedding, Megan incorporated natural colors and subdued hues throughout her florals and attire, including sage green bridesmaid dresses from Show Me Your Mumu.

When it came to Megan’s dress, she knew she wanted something traditional with a twist. She landed on a Rita Vinieris dress from Birmingham’s Ivory & White.

“It had a slightly curved strapless neckline and was fitted until the knees, where it had a slight trumpet bottom,” she says. “It had a bow on the back, but I folded it over so that instead of being super noticeable, it gave the dress a bit of dimension. I changed into a Cult Gaia feather dress at the reception, which was an awesome decision, as it made it so much easier to dance.”

In keeping with tradition, Megan borrowed her sister’s veil, tied a blue ribbon on her bouquet, and attributes the “new” to almost everything else on her big day.

After saying “I Do” during a ceremony at Perimeter Church, Megan and Ford, along with their guests, headed to the Atlanta Athletic Club for a lively reception. “My family has been members of the AAC for the past 12 years, and it is less than a mile from the church,” Megan says. “It just felt so easy and so comfortable, and it is so beautiful! It wasn’t a hard decision at all.”

“I knew I wanted our wedding to have a traditional, classic feel without being too stuffy,” Megan tells us. “Also, because of us getting married in November, I wanted to bring in some fall tones without anything too dark or drastic. Our florist was extremely helpful in not only curating the flowers but helping us pull together an entire vision board.”

The reception featured an open bar with signature drinks — hers was a spicy margarita, while his was a whiskey sour. Guests also enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres and grazed at serving stations that included pasta, sliders and fries, a salad bar, and a raw bar.

“Cake may have been my favorite part of the night,” Megan adds. “For the brides’ cake, we had alternating layers of carrot cake — it was unreal — and vanilla cake with raspberry ganache filling. The groom’s cake was peanut butter and chocolate, Ford’s favorite.”

The newlyweds started the festivities with a first dance to Your Smiling Face by James Taylor, a father-daughter dance to Just Fishing by Trace Adkins, and a mother-son dance to Days Like This by Van Morrison. Entertainment throughout the night was provided by 1 More Song Band.

Guests sent the newlyweds off with a sparkler exit leading to a 1950s Rolls Royce; the pair then celebrated their nuptials in Cancun, Mexico.

Megan shared a piece of advice for brides approaching their own weddings, saying, “The things that feel so important during the planning of your wedding won’t matter to you at all on your wedding day because you’ll be so overcome with joy at actually getting to marry the person you love.”

Cheers to happily ever after, Megan and Ford! Big thanks to Mary Hannah Harte for the photos.

RESOURCES

Ceremony: Perimeter Church in Johns Creek, Georgia

Reception: Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia

Planner/Coordinator: EKS Weddings and Events

Photographer: Mary Hannah Harte

Flowers: Samara Floral

Stationery: Paper Eliza

Hair and Makeup: Jade Jamrozy

Gown: Rita Vinieris from Ivory & White in Birmingham, Alabama

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Show Me Your Mumu

Groom: Mr. Burch Formalwear

Groomsmen: Jos. A Bank

Catering + Cakes: Atlanta Athletic Club

Entertainment: 1 More Song Band

Transportation: Atlantic Limousine and Transportation

