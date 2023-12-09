Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Birmingham is home to some of the best hair salons known for fabulous hairstyles, coloring, treatments, and more. Below is the list of top-notch salons eager to welcome you and make your day a good hair day!

The Top Hair Salons in Birmingham

Here at StyleBlueprint, we make sure to partner only with the best businesses and showcase them in our Top Hair Salons in Birmingham guide.

Wildflower Salon

Neighborhood: Mountain Brook

Website: wildflowerstylist.com

Established in 2014, Wildflower Salon aims to elevate your day. Their collaborative and welcoming space is home to 10 independent hair stylists. Widely known for an environment that inspires creativity and cultivates a happy and upbeat atmosphere, it is clear that the customer’s comfort and satisfaction are their top priority. Whether you’re looking for a quick trim or a complete hair transformation, Wildflower Salon leaves you looking and feeling confident and beautiful.





The Collective

Neighborhood: Pepper Place

Website: thecollectivebham.com

The Collective is located in the heart of the design district at Pepper Place. It’s got a “boutique” feel as soon as you step through the doors. At The Collective, their first step with every service is to consult with the client to ensure that they provide the highest level of satisfaction. You can get a simple cut, or keratin treatment, buy some products, or even get a brow, lip, chin, or face wax.





The Nook

Neighborhood: Downtown

Website: thenookbham.com

The Nook, located in Downtown Birmingham, offers kid’s and men’s cuts, women’s balayage, full foil, gloss, and more. Their diverse talents, capabilities, and client relationships are always at the heart of what they do. They are appointment only, so be sure to check out their website or give them a call.





