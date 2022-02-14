Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s never too late to try something new! This year, become a candle-pouring pro, learn how to make homemade pasta, or take a ballet class led by professional dancers. Here are 10 adult education classes in Birmingham (in alphabetical order) to inspire your creativity, nurture new skills, and enhance your happiness in 2022.

Alabama Ballet’s Adult Ballet Classes

Whether you’re a serious student or looking for a fun and different extra-curricular activity, Alabama Ballet’s adult ballet classes will have you perfecting your pirouette in no time. Flexible times and days are offered, and classes are $18 each. Or, buy a class card with 10 classes for $160. Visit alabamaballet.org for more information.

Classes by Kessler

Looking to improve your culinary skills? Classes by Kessler, located at the Grand Bohemian Hotel, are chef-guided cooking classes that cater to cooks of any experience level. Options include a pasta workshop, tips on mastering the grill, and even a class that teaches you how to make international street food. Starting at $119, you’ll cook up delectable dishes that you can enjoy at the end of class. Check out class options and dates at mountain-brook.classesbykessler.com.

Cooking with Culture

Impress your friends with your new Italian cooking skills and knowledge. Birmingham’s Cooking with Culture is an authentic Italian cooking school that teaches you to cook delicious, and authentic Italian meals, while teaching you the culture and history behind each dish. Learn how to make homemade limoncello, lasagna, and hand-tossed Neapolitan pizza. Cooking classes start at $40.99. Learn more at cookingwithculture.com.

Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop

Transform wood into wall-worthy art. Hammer & Stain’s DIY workshop class specializes in turning unfinished wood projects into fabulous artwork. Guests can enjoy a night of creative fun as an individual, with a group, or as a couple. Workshops run throughout the year, and projects begin at $40. For a complete list of class options, visit hammerandstainbham.com.

Paddywax Candle Bar

Start your very own DIY candle collection. Attend a candle-pouring class at Paddywax Candle Bar where you can make your customized candle. Begin by choosing a beautiful vessel and fragrance that speaks to you. Then, expert Paddywax chandlers will work with you through the process, bringing you wax and wicks and answering any questions you may have. After pouring, enjoy 20% off any of Paddywax’s products in their retail space. Learn more at thecandlebar.com.

Red Dot Gallery Pottery Classes

Tap into your creative side at Red Dot Gallery. Take a pottery class, where the instructor will teach you the basics of either throwing on a wheel or using a hand-building technique to make forms. Then it’s up to you to decide what types of forms you want to make! Classes are ongoing and students can start at any time. Classes last for 6 weeks, and the price is $175. Take a look at the pottery class schedule at reddotgallery.com.

Samford University’s Academy of the Arts

From classes in ceramics, acrylics, painting, stained glass, calligraphy, creative writing, and more, Samford University’s Academy of the Arts offers the opportunity to explore new interests and learn from a wide variety of artists in the Birmingham community. Times and prices vary. For a full list of available classes and requirements, visit their website.

Sloss Metal Arts

Try a workshop at Sloss Metal Arts. For the adventurous, they offer casting, welding, and blacksmithing workshops. If you’re looking for something simpler, try their Bowl-O-Rama workshop. Described as “‘sips and strokes’ on steroids,” you’re guaranteed to have a great time while creating your one-of-a-kind cast iron bowl. Workshop prices vary. Find the list of workshops here.

Space One Eleven’s ARTfix! Classes

Space One Eleven’s ARTfix! classes allow adults a space to explore their artistic interests. Artists of all skill levels will participate in classes or workshops with a professional artist. Focuses of ARTfix! classes include everything from pottery and figure drawing to oil painting and printmaking. Check out current class offerings by visiting spaceoneeleven.org.

UAB’s ArtPlay Classes

UAB’s ArtPlay program provides free and fee-based classes in the arts, immersing individuals in a world of creativity. Classes cover a variety of creative skills, with options such as private voice lessons, ink art painting, Japanese style embroidery, and non-fiction writing. Times and prices vary. For a list of available classes, view their spring schedule.

Does your company offer adult education classes — or do you know of one that we missed? Email [email protected] to let us know!

